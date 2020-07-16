Destiny 2: Beyond Light has been pushed back to November

The Darkness might be an intimidating mass of deadly triangles, but Destiny 2 has more grounded concerns to worry about right now. As Bungie continue to wrestle with life under the Covid-19 pandemic, they’ve postponed the release of the game’s next big expansion to give themselves more breathing room. Destiny 2: Beyond Light will now release just under two months after its planned September release, launching instead on November 10th.

Bungie broke the news in an announcement posted earlier today, explaining that “doing what’s best for the game” means postponing the expansion by a couple of months.

“As always, our goal is to make the coolest, most entertaining expansion we can possibly make for our fans. To that end, we are doing what’s best for the game and moving the launch date. “The past few months have been a challenge and will continue to be during this pandemic. We’ve learned to create together in a new way, by having to work apart from one another. Despite these hurdles, we’re still committed to the same level of quality that our fans expect.”

To their credit, Bungie have been among the more vigilant studios when it comes to Covid preparedness. They were among the earliest to pivot to remote work – and while Google’s streaming service seems to have vanished as far as consumer use goes, Bungie vouched for Stadia’s ability to keep their dev teams running. The devs even put together a handy primer for other studios early in the pandemic. Nice, that.

That does mean, however, we’ve got a little longer to spend with Destiny’s doomed planets. Beyond Light will be snuffing out four planets and moon, sending them off to the vault to make room for new worlds – and as our resident Guardian Alice O reports, those worlds are looking proper apocalyptic with their big floating murder Toblerones. The delay will also extend the current Season Of Arrivals – expect more deets on what this means for the season over the coming weeks.

Besides knocking off a handful of planets, Beyond Light is heading to the icy Jovian moon of Europa. The Stranger, she of “I don’t have time to explain why I don’t have time to explain” fame is back for some adventures with Eris Morn and the Drifter, while us Guardians will get to play with new Darkness-dabbling subclasses.

I’m sure nothing can go wrong with that, right?