Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Warzone loadout guide [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
7

Have you played... The Majesty Of Colors

Not much, what's kraken' with you?

Sin Vega

Staff Writer

16th July 2020 / 7:30AM

Featured post

I Fell In Love With The Majesty Of Colors made, relatively speaking, a bit of a splash when it came out in 2008. It’s a short pixel art game about being a big sea monster, and how you choose to interact (or not interact) with the weird wriggly creatures you see floating or steering machines on the surface.

It has multiple endings, depending on your choices (and some reflexes, although it’s not very demanding). I was always fond of picking up all the humans, pulling them around a bit, then plopping them safely back down again. If you go swimming here the beast might wave you around a bit. It’s just a thing that happens, don’t worry about it.

I like that you’re stimulated into this new awareness and curiosity by the pretty colours of some balloons. And it’s got a strange irony now that it’s more common knowledge how terrible helium balloons are for ocean ecologies.

The Majesty Of Colours came out at a time when the artsy indie game was starting to gain some recognition. A few games peeked out in the year or two before Gog proved the abandonware crowd 100% right, games like Spelunky and Minecraft detonated, Steam’s tentacles spread across the industry, and all the elements came together to form the indie golden age. There were, of course, odd little indie games long before this era. They have always been here, just not as visibly or anywhere near as numerous. And now they are commonplace.

It’s tempting to guess that if it were to come out today, it would go near unnoticed in the crowd, even with a Steam release. There are acres of short pixelly games that invoke a nice mood, say something good, or otherwise cover ground that Majesty did. But does that diminish it somehow? Surely not. It’s a thing I remembered after 12 years of playing just about anything I could get my hands on. But then, how many perfectly good games have I cast aside after the barest glance because just being a good game often isn’t enough when there are so many others to choose from too?

We are spoiled. There are more and better balloons than we can ever possibly hold.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (7)

Who am I?

Sin Vega

Staff Writer

Nocturnal remembrer of ancient oddities and curator of unlikely treasures. When not destroying roguelikes with her laser eyes Sin can be found muttering to basils and probably moving house again.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

You Will Fall In Love With The Majesty Of Colours

51

Death Stranding Half-Life cube locations: how to get the gravity glove

Getting the PC Half-Life exclusive stuff

Magic: The Gathering Arena's new Jumpstart mode gives players semi-random preconstructed decks

3

This HP Pavilion 16 gaming laptop is a real bargain at $750

Latest articles

Death Stranding Half-Life cube locations: how to get the gravity glove

Getting the PC Half-Life exclusive stuff

Magic: The Gathering Arena's new Jumpstart mode gives players semi-random preconstructed decks

3

This HP Pavilion 16 gaming laptop is a real bargain at $750

Microsoft Flight Simulator will ship on 10 (10!) disks

15