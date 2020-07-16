Podcast: Chiefing Death (a pun)

We’re back! This week, we’ve reverted to a more traditional gaming podcast format by spending the first five to ten minutes talking about 90s kids’ TV shows we watched. Did you miss us?? Remarkably, we do also talk about some video games, to whit: Halo 3 and Death Stranding, which are two big beasty release from this week that VidBud Matthew and Nate have been playing. Unfortunately I, Alice, haven’t been playing anything new, but am able to provide input – as well as sound effects! Yes, this week also sees the return of the much loved soundboard. Ooh la la!



Though the discussion on Halo is actually pretty enlightening, if I do say so myself, including whether it holds up, chats about which is the best one, and memories of an ex-boyfriend of mine, the highlight of the podcast this week is probably our chat about Death Stranding. This devolves into a mini-game where VidBud Matthew and I describe things we say happen in Death Stranding and then Nate, who has avoided all knowledge of said Kojimasterpiece, guesses if they are true or not.

Unfortunately both the lads forgot about our Five Nights At Freddy’s Book Report Club club, but we are definitely 100% going to read them. At some point.

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by Jack de Quidt, who would be able to tell Death Stranding lies from Death Stranding truths in an instant.

Links

The entire first episode of children’s TV show Aquila is on YouTube and definitely shouldn’t be. They find the spaceship like 3 minutes in. There is a lot more awesome guitar in the background than I remembered.

Here’s Nate’s recent take on Halo 3.

Also here is a very silly thing he did about Local Co-op for Halo.

VidBud Matthew had a grand old time with Death Stranding, and you can see that in audio-visual format here.

Also, if you’re interested in pushing Norman Reedus to the limit (limiiiiiiiit) then Katharine has your back with performance settings.

This week Matthew recommends A Personal Journey with Martin Scorsese through American Movies, Nate recommends getting into aquatic plants even if you don’t like fish, and Alice recommends browsing the lovely houses for sale on Daft.ie (but don’t look around Dublin because everything is too expensive)