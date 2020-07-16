Rogue Legacy 2 delays its early access launch into August

I’m afraid Rogue Legacy 2 will be waiting a few more weeks before taking its place in the roguelike pantheon. Developers Cellar Door today announced that the procedural, generational dungeon-crawler needs a little more time to polish its armour, and won’t be launching this month as planned. Instead, Rogue Legacy 2 will enter early access at the later date of August 18th – and promises to be a heftier package than initially planned.

Announced earlier this year, Rogue Legacy 2 is taking on its predecessor’s mantle in a fairly straightforward way. Sticking to the familial progression system of the first game, Rogue Legacy 2 will have you sending each branch of the family tree down dungeons. Pixel art has been swapped out for more painterly backgrounds, with more Metroidvania-style gated progression, overhauled traits and quirks, and a vault of new weapons and items to tool around with.



But while it was planning a release later this month, it looks like we won’t be getting our hands on Rogue Legacy 2 ’til August. Developers Cellar Door announced the delay in a Twitter post earlier today, framing it via a football metaphor. “Haha sportsball” jokes notwithstanding, I do sympathise with the paralysing terror of having someone punt a football my way.

“Game development is a lot like football. It’s weird, unpredictable, and we don’t know the rules. And when you get the ball, sometimes you’ve just gotta run with it. “While stabilizing the game for launch, we’ve run into some minor setbacks, but more importantly, some features got so close to completion that we just absolutely had to see them through. This means more content, more stability, and more bang for your buck come launch day.”

So, while it looks like Rogue Legacy 2 should be a heftier game when it makes its early access debut, that launch has been pushed back by a few weeks. Rogue Legacy 2 will now release on Steam and the Epic Games Store on August 18th. It’ll still be staggering its price, starting at $20, going up to $25 once it’s had time to grow, before bumping up to $30 on release.