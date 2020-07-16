Roguelite Superhot follow-up Mind Control Delete is out now

Superhot was well good, wasn’t it? What if you could go back to it, again and again, knowing that each new session would give you a completely fresh fight? After a few years in early access, procedural gauntlet Superhot: Mind Control Delete delivers just that. The standalone expansion is out now – and if you’ve bought Superhot at any point before today, it’s already yours.

Where Superhot was a straight 2-hour shot of carefully planned puzzle arenas, Mind Control Delete fancies itself something of a roguelike. Every session lets you have at a handful of arenas, steadily growing with upgrade “hacks” and keeping a persistent health pool comfortably above zero.



Vidbuds Matthew and Colm took a look at Mind Control Delete last week – and while it adds a ton of new weapons, tools and baddie types into the mix, Colm was a little cooler on the procedurally-generated murdergauntlets. Still, there are some lovely new touches to spice up fights – foes that erupt in shrapnel when killed, special abilities that let you telekinesis back a thrown sword like some kinda lo-fi Jedi.

I’ve also been playing a bit of Mind Control Delete over the last week, and I’d maybe argue it’s a lovely way to revisit Superhot’s slo-mo gun puzzles once you’re done with the game. A nice little dose of Superhot to tuck into over a lunch break or before bed. You’re missing the fun context of having to fist-fight your way out of an elevator, sure – but it’s a good shout for some on-demand ways to brutalise red guys in slo-mo.

Superhot: Mind Control Delete is out now on Steam and the Epic Games Store for £11.99/€14.99/$14.99. If you picked up the first Superhot before launch, mind, you should be able to snag Mind Control Delete for free. Nice one.