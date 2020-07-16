This HP Pavilion 16 gaming laptop is a real bargain at $750

It can be tricky finding a decent gaming laptop for under $1000 these days, but if you’ve been scouring the web for the best budget gaming laptop deals around, then this new one from Best Buy is a real steal. Normally $900, the HP Pavilion 16-a0023dx is now down to just $750, which gets you a GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip, a brand-new Core i5 processor and a generous 512GB SSD with a 32GB Intel Optane drive to boot.

That’s a pretty great spec for $750, as you normally get stuck with just a GTX 1650 at that kind of price, and your storage options are often limited to just a 256GB SSD, too. Happily, the HP Pavilion 16 bumps both of those up to make this a very appealing gaming laptop deal indeed, giving a lot more oomph that its similar priced rivals.

You also get one of Intel’s brand-new, quad-core Core i5-10300H processors as well, plus a 1920×1080, IPS display with a tasty 144Hz refresh rate. Admittedly, other GTX 1660 Ti laptops I’ve tested haven’t been able to make full use of high refresh rates like this on today’s most demanding titles, but if you’re into your competitive shooters like Valorant, then you’ll have no problem taking advantage of all those extra frames at your disposal.

The 32GB of Intel Optane memory is another neat bonus for a laptop of this price as well. You won’t be using it to store any huge files or anything, but it will help improve the speed of your laptop’s primary SSD by keeping your most used files and processes close at hand. Think of it like an easy-access pocket rather than another 32GB of space.

Best of all, you get a full suite of ports and inputs, including a full-sized HDMI 2.0 output, an Ethernet port, an SD card reader, one USB-C port and two SuperSpeed USB3 ports in addition to a combined headphone and microphone jack. It’s not massively heavy, either, weighing in at 2.34kg.

All in all, a great gaming laptop deal for $750 and certainly the stand-out deal for US buyers in our regularly updated budget gaming laptop deals hub at the moment, too. A deal this good likely won’t be around for long, though, so snap it up while you can.