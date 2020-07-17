Can you get a perfect score on our Assassin's Creed music quiz?

Are you looking forward to the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla soundtrack just as much as the actual game? If so, then you should check out our latest music quiz, which focuses on all things Assassin’s Creed.

Because the masses have been eating up online quizzes during lockdown, RPS’ video wing has been testing the waters to see if you, the video game playing public, also enjoy them. And it turns out you do. And that’s lovely.

But, if you haven’t seen our adventure game music quiz, our RPG music quiz or our PC classics music quiz, let me explain how this works: a very talented flute-playing dog is going to perform 20 snippets of songs from Assassin’s Creed games. All you have to do is guess the game from the music. Simple. You’ll get all the answers at the end, so make sure you jot down your thoughts while you listen. Also, some games will pop up more than once…



While we’ve previously been a bit broader with these quizzes, the excitement around Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pushed us to try something a little different with this one. So, do let us know in the comments if you enjoy this.

Also, let us know how many you got right. You’re allowed to brag. But don’t cheat, because we will know… I’m not entirely sure how we’ll know, but we will… OKAY?! If you’ve got any suggestions for future quizzes, pop them in the comments, too. We’re taking all suggestions. Dog is keen to show everyone that he can put his paw to any genre.