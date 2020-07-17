Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Warzone loadout guide [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Death Come True is an interactive movie from the writer of Danganronpa

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

17th July 2020 / 2:30PM

A man wakes up in a hotel room with no idea who he is, an unconscious woman bound in the bathtub, and the TV saying he’s wanted as a serial killer. That’s the setup for Death Come True, a new interactive movie written by Kazutaka Kodaka, the writer and co-creator of visual novel horror series Danganronpa. He does like his weird spooky murdermysteries. Following its debut on Switch and pocket phones last month, Death Come True launched on PC today.

While that trailer doesn’t have subtitles, the game does.

So there Makoto is, waking up in that hotel room, selecting different options as they’re presented, and likely ending up dying a lot, especially given that some ‘orrible person dressed a lot like a kooky killer is loitering. But Makoto’s in a time loop and while he doesn’t remember who he is, he does remember what happens in previous loops, and can use that information in later lives. Finding new deaths gets you ‘Death Medals’ to unlock bonus movies on the in-game DeathTube too.

Death Come True is out now on Steam, priced at £12.39/€13.29/$14.99. It’s also on Nintendo Switch and Apple and Android pocket computers. It’s due on PS4 later this year too.

Given Kodaka’s past games, I’m curious. Here, go read all about why Danganronpa is interesting. Reviews seem to say this one is nice but short?

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

GDC's Covid-19 survey leaves room for optimism in the industry

I like weird storytelling, but even I think Death Stranding is a bit much

Gravitas notwithStranding

Microsoft Flight Simulator will have an in-game marketplace for add-ons

2

Paradox have bought the studio behind Surviving The Aftermath

3

Latest articles

GDC's Covid-19 survey leaves room for optimism in the industry

I like weird storytelling, but even I think Death Stranding is a bit much

Gravitas notwithStranding

Microsoft Flight Simulator will have an in-game marketplace for add-ons

2

Paradox have bought the studio behind Surviving The Aftermath

3