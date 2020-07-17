Death Stranding's first PC patch addresses bugs and stability

Bridge man Sam Stranding or Die Bridgeman or whatever his name is has been trekking across post-apocalyptic America now that Death Stranding is out on PC. You’ll have an update queued up before you can get back to delivery mode though, as 505 Games have released the first quick patch for strand simulator before the weekend. It’s a collection of small bug fixes for better stability, they say. That’s stability of the game itself. Mailman Sam’s stability is still in your hands.

We wanted to get this first patch out before the weekend to address some critical issues and to help with error reporting and game stability. More to come and we hope all of our fellow porters have a great weekend! https://t.co/4HwyFjxRAz — 505 Games Support (@505Support) July 17, 2020

The patch notes for Death Stranding v1.01 are, well, brief. They do seem to address some issues that players are having with game stability and startup. “This post launch patch includes added AVX judgement to CPU check at startup, stability improvements and general bug fixes,” say 505 Games.

That is it. Those are the patch notes. Over on Reddit, 505 tell players it ” just contains a lot of small fixes around bugs and stability issues.” 505 say there’s more to come, though didn’t specify what other fixes or updates are on the docket.

If you’re running the game just fine, you may want to play spot the difference between Death Stranding and DLSS 2.0 or figure out how to change up your settings to get the best Death Stranding performance.