Fae Tactics launches classic turn-based battles on July 31st

Lauren Morton

Contributor

17th July 2020 / 10:03PM

If you think “ah yes, Final Fantasy Tactics” when you look at Fae Tactics, I suspect that’s totally its intention. Everything about it reminds me of being huddled up in the back seat of my mother’s van with my nose against the screen of a Game Boy Color being absolutely stymied by the logistics of vertical tactical battles. Fae Tactics pushed out a new trailer to announce you’ll get your hands on some classic turn-based skirmishes on July 31st.

“Follow a young magic user named Peony on her journey across a vibrant world full of mystery and danger,” say Endlessfluff Games. “Summon allies, cast spells, and befriend a motley crew of characters as you dive into the growing conflicts between man and magical beings known as fae.”

It may look a lot like Final Fantasy Tactics, but if possible Fae Tactics appears even more colorful. I quite like how bright all of the character illustrations are, almost as if they’ve been drawn with neon highlighters.

Fae Tactics sounds to have just about all the bits you’d expect: collecting party members and leveling them up, a plot of world-saving importance, and spells to learn as well.

What sounds a bit different is what Endlessfluff call its “menuless” tactical gameplay. It looks like instead of navigating through a tree of attacks and actions, each character’s abilities are represented by icons on the left side of the screen. It’s a menu of sorts, though perhaps not a deep or convoluted one, which is a nice enough goal for a tactical game.

You can find Fae Tactics on Steam and the Humble Store where it will launch on July 31st.

6

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

