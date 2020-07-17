Graphics card deals of the week - 17th July 2020

Buying a new graphics card can be an expensive proposition for would-be PC upgraders, so to help you get the best price on today’s best graphics cards, we’ve rounded up all the cheapest graphics card deals you can buy right now. And to help sweeten the deal, Nvidia have started a new free game bundle on any RTX card purchase, getting you a copy of Death Stranding if you buy one before the end of July, while AMD are bundling in Godfall and World Of Warcraft’s Shadowlands expansion with all RX 5000 GPUs.

Graphics card deal prices haven’t moved a huge amount this week, but generally they’re heading in the right direction (that is, downwards), so to help you keep track of what’s around going on right now, we’ve put together this list of all the best graphics card prices so you can see exactly how they compare against one another. Regardless of whether you’re upgrading your PC or building a new PC from scratch, here are the cheapest graphics card deals on offer this week.

Get the best graphics card deals right now: Nvidia graphics card deals

AMD graphics card deals

If you’re not sure which graphics card deal you should get, one of the best gauges of working out what kind of card you need is to think about your monitor’s resolution. If you’ve got a 1920×1080 monitor, for example, then there’s no need to buy one that’s intended to play games at 4K. On the other hand, if you’re thinking about upgrading your monitor as well at some point, then you’ll probably want to get a graphics card that can make the most of that future resolution as well.

The other thing to think about is what kind of gaming experience you actually want from it. Are you dead set on playing games at the very best graphics settings? Or do you just want something that will get the job done on Medium? If you’re not that bothered about playing on Ultra, you don’t need to spend nearly as much as on your new graphics card as you would if nothing but max settings will do – all of which I explain below. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the cheapest graphics card deals of the week.

Graphics card deals

Nvidia graphics card deals:

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 review for more info

No change in the UK for the vanilla GTX 1660 this week, but it’s shot up in price in the US. It’s a good graphics card for 1080p gaming, capable of hitting 60fps on Medium to High settings in nearly all of today’s most demanding games (as well as a bit of 1440p potential as well as long as you’re happy with playing on Medium quality settings on today’s big blockbusters), but today’s prices mean your money is better spent elsewhere – either on the GTX 1660 Super, or AMD’s Radeon RX 5500 XT further down this article. For more information, have a read of my Nvidia GTX 1660 vs 1660 Super comparison article.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super deals:

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super review for more info

A dip of $5 in the US this week, with no change in the UK, making the 1660 Super is still the Nvidia graphics card to buy if you’re after a good 1080p GPU. The GTX 1660 Super is a bit faster than the regular GTX 1660 – at least 60fps on High graphics at 1080p in today’s biggest games, and at least 60fps on Medium at 1440p, and nigh on identical performance to the GTX 1660 Ti. It’s a good option if you’ve got a 1080p monitor with a high refresh rate as well.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti review for more info

A fall of $10 in the US thanks to a handy promo code at Newegg and a dip of around £6 in the UK, but at this kind of price, you might as well buy the RTX 2060 instead – or save yourself a bit of cash and get the GTX 1660 Super because, as my GTX 1660 Super vs 1660 Ti article shows, you’re not really gaining much by opting for the Ti. Sure, it’s capable of hitting 60fps on max settings at this resolution, and it’s also able to deliver a consistent 60fps on Medium to High settings at 1440p, but right now it’s just not a good deal.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 deals:

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 review for more info

A slight UK increase for Nvidia’s entry-level ray tracing card in the UK this week, but a drop of $8 in the US. That might not seem like much, but after months of £300 / $300+ prices, this is a welcome sight indeed. The RTX 2060 is a brilliant GPU for hitting 60fps on high or ultra at 1080p or sometimes 2K. It’s currently our top Nvidia pick for the best 1440p graphics card on a budget (though of course, your definition of budget may vary). As a result, it’s a better buy than the GTX 1660 Ti right now, especially if you want that ray tracing experience.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super review for more info

The RTX 2060 Super has fallen by $20 in the US this week with no change in the UK, but the RTX 2060 Super is still a poor buy compared to the RTX 2070. Sure, it’s a bit faster than the regular RTX 2060, capable of hitting 60fps on max settings at 1440p more regularly, but most of the time you’ll get a very similar gaming experience. Really, UK and US buyers should opt for the RTX 2070 instead. For a closer comparison of how the RTX 2060 Super stacks up against its non-Super sibling (and its closest AMD competition), have a read of our RTX 2060 vs RTX 2060 Super vs RX 5700 article.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 deals:

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 review for more info

The RTX 2070 has had a reduction of £10 in the UK this week, making it a great buy compared to the rest of its RTX siblings. After all, the RTX 2070 is a great 1440p graphics card and can pretty much hit 60fps on max settings in every big game you can play today (and definitely 60fps+ if you knock it down to High). Personally, I’d recommend going with AMD’s Radeon RX 5700 XT card instead, but if you’re adamant about sticking with Nvidia, this is the card to buy – have a read of our RTX 2070 vs RTX 2070 Super vs RX 5700 XT comparison piece for more info.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super review for more info

No change in price this week. The RTX 2070 Super may be our top Nvidia pick for the best 1440p graphics card at the moment, but it’s not particularly good value right now. The RTX 2070 Super is a good graphics card in its own right, capable of hitting 60fps on max settings in every big blockbuster going, but I’d strongly recommend waiting until prices go down a bit before buying one, or going with AMD’s Radeon RX 5700 XT instead.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 review for more info

No UK deals this week

No US deals this week

Recently, stock levels have been so low for the RTX 2080 that prices have shot up massively, and the cheapest prices we can find massively outstrip the faster 2080 Super card below. Sure, this is one of the most powerful graphics cards you can buy today, capable of delivering a flawless 60fps+ 1440p experience on max settings, as well as a decent Medium experience at 4K, but the RTX 2080 Super is still 100% the better buy.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super deals:

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super review for more info

Last week’s price reduction in the US has disappeared this week, putting the RTX 2080 Super back up to $700. Instead, it’s re-materialised over in the UK, with prices falling by £25 this week. Like all Super cards, the RTX 2080 Super is a teensy bit faster than the regular RTX 2080. As a result, it delivers a very similar gaming experience – exceptional 1440p performance, or 60fps on Medium to High at 4K. It’s quite expensive, but if you don’t want to upgrade your graphics card for a long old time, the RTX 2080 Super could be worth shelling out for.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti deals:

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti review for more info

Prices have inched back up for the RTX 2080 Ti this week, but it’s still hands down the best and most powerful graphics card you can buy right now. It’s currently the GPU to buy if you want the very best 4K experience at the moment – although even this will sometimes struggle to hit 60fps on max settings in some of today’s most demanding games. Still, until AMD reveal their 4K Big Navi cards, this is the GPU to buy for 4K perfectionists right now.

AMD graphics card deals:

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT deals:

Read our AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT review for more info

No change in price this week, but the RX 5500 XT is still a fantastic graphics card for the money, offering brilliant 1080p performance on Medium to High settings in all of today’s biggest games. Despite its static prices, it’s still considerably better than what’s going on over with Nvidia’s GTX 16-series cards at the moment, both in terms of performance, and you get a free copy of Godfall with it, too.

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT deals:

Read our AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT review for more info

A slight UK increase of £7 and a static US price for AMD’s ultimate graphics card for 1080p gaming this week, but it’s still an outstanding GPU that blows every Nvidia GTX 16-series card out of the water, both in terms of performance and overall value for money. In fact, it’s just as fast as Nvidia’s more expensive RTX 2060, making it a much better buy for those on a budget. Plus, you get two free games – Godfall and WOW’s Shadowlands expansion – rather than just one, and this Gigabyte model comes (weirdly) with a £15 Just Eat voucher, too.

AMD Radeon RX 5700 deals: (DO NOT BUY)

Read our AMD Radeon RX 5700 review for more info

No UK deals this week

No US deals this week

In truth, AMD have rather shot themselves in their own foot with the RX 5700 now the almost-as-fast RX 5600 XT has arrived. The RX 5700 is still a great card for top notch 1080p gaming and Medium to High 1440p performance, but when its faster, more powerful sibling, the RX 5700 XT isn’t that much more (usually, at least), you may as well spend the extra and get a faster card in the process. Bizarrely, there appear to be massive stock shortages of the RX 5700 right now, which has sent remaining prices soaring. Just another sign that there’s no need to buy this card right now.

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT deals:

Read our AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT review for more info

Another drop of £5 in the UK this week, but no change in the US. AMD’s best graphics card for 1440p gaming, the RX 5700 XT is more than capable of delivering 60fps on High to max settings at this resolution, as well as well over 60fps when gaming at 1080p. It’s not quite as fast as Nvidia’s RTX 2070 Super, but it comes mighty close for a lot less money – just take a look at our RTX 2070 vs RTX 2070 Super vs RX 5700 XT comparison piece for more info.

How to get a great graphics card deal:

When you’re buying a new graphics card, there are two important things you need to consider: the resolution of your monitor, and what kind of quality setting you’d like to aim for when playing games. The AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT is by far the best 1080p graphics card for max settings at the moment, for example, but Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD’s Radeon RX 5500 XT are also excellent budget options as well that will get you smooth frame rates on Medium to High settings.

As for 1440p, my top picks would be AMD’s RX 5700 XT or Nvidia’s RTX 2070 Super for flawless 60fps gaming on max settings at this resolution, but AMD’s RX 5600 XT and Nvidia’s RTX 2060 will also do you just fine as well if you’re happy with Medium to High quality at this resolution. This makes the RX 5600 XT quite a good card to go for at the moment, especially if you currently have a 1080p monitor but are thinking about upgrading to a 1440p in the near future.

If you’ve got a 4K monitor, on the other hand, then you should probably consider an RTX 2080 / RTX 2080 Super at an absolute minimum. The RTX 2070 Super can make a decent fist of 4K gaming, but only on Low-Medium settings, so if you’ve got the budget, I’d recommend an RTX 2080 at the very least in this case.