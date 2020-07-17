Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Warzone loadout guide [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Green Man Gaming's Summer Sale has some proper good game deals

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

17th July 2020 / 12:41PM

If you’re feeling sore about missing that one big game deal you wanted during Steam’s Summer Sale, then Green Man Gaming’s Summer Sale may be just the remedy you’re looking for. For the next few weeks, GMG have slashed prices on loads of today’s top games, including Red Dead Redemption 2, Sekiro, The Outer Worlds, XCOM Chimera Squad, Borderlands 3 and loads more. And as your dutiful deals herald, it’s only right that I’ve picked out some of the best deals below.

There are quite a few other big sales going on right now, including GOG’s French games sale and Humble’s Greatest Hits sale, but GMG generally have the superior deals, the best of which I’ve listed below.

There are, however, a couple of notable omissions in GMG’s big summer deals bonanza that are currently on sale elsewhere. First up is Humble, who have a handful of Capcom and Bandai Namco-flavoured blockbusters on sale at the moment, including:

And finally there’s Gamesplanet, who have also got some good deals on right now, including some very nice discounts on the recently released Death Stranding and Beyond A Steel Sky. They’ve also got a bunch of Ubisoft deals for UK buyers, too, which beat the prices you’ll find in Ubisoft’s ongoing Forward Sale:

That should certainly be enough to keep you going in the meantime, but if you do spot any other good deals that are going on, be sure to share them in the comments below.

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

Katharine writes about all the bits that go inside your PC so you can carry on playing all those lovely games we like talking about so much. Very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests. She's also RPS' resident deals herald.

