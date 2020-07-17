Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Warzone loadout guide [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

17th July 2020 / 1:00PM

The 25 pictures in a cluster foxer are arranged in 5 discretely/discreetly themed clusters. Pictures in a particular cluster must be cardinally contiguous to be valid. For example, a1, b1, c1, d1, d2 is a possible cluster, unlike a2, b2, c2, d2, e3. To fully defox today’s enlargeable puzzle identify the themes and constituent images of all five clusters.

 

* * *

 

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s missing vowels foxer

‘30 things wot you might find in a cave or cavern’

1. NFRS – inferius
2. S HRKT HSHP- shrek the sheep (Gothnak)
3. THCP PRS CRLL – the copper scroll (Stugle)
4. DB LNSTSW FTLT – edible nest swiftlet (Gothnak)
5. MNG – mung
6. NT DSTTSM RNCRP SVH CL – united states marine corps vehicle (Gothnak)
7. THF TBL LTM – thai football team (richard)
8. GD SVC – god’s voice (Gothnak)
9. CP TNFLN TSTRSR – captain flint’s treasure (Stugle)
10. LMPNFLR – lampenflora (Gothnak)

11. LDRSCN NR – lidar scanner (Gothnak)
12. RCLNN GBDDH – reclining buddha (Stugle)
13. GRTSLNG – grootslang (Gothnak)
14. PRHS TRCRT – prehistoric art (Syt)
15. RSSS PLS – ursus spelaeus (Gothnak)
16. NJ NJ – injun joe (phlebas)
17. BLMNSCNC – bioluminescence (Gothnak)
18. HYPHN – heyphone (Gothnak)
19. VD NCFV DSR SN – evidence of vadose erosion
20. YN GZS – young zeus (Syt)

21. MNRWL LY – miner willy (phlebas)
22. RD M – air dome
23. CRS SFCR ND – cross of coronado (Gothnak, phlebas)
24. YLSSHN TSMNS PDR – eyeless huntsman spider (Gothnak)
25. PT CHDRKNSS – pitch darkness (Gothnak)
26. WRL DSL DSTFS HHKS -world’s oldest fish hooks (Gothnak)
27. RBR TTHB RC – robert the bruce (Gothnak)
28. SPKSY – speakeasy (Gothnak)
29. LBBSB RT HR – ali baba’s brother (Stugle)
30. HMFLR SNSS – homo floresiensis (AbyssUK)

Who am I?

Tim Stone

Contributor

