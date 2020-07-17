The Foxer
The 25 pictures in a cluster foxer are arranged in 5 discretely/discreetly themed clusters. Pictures in a particular cluster must be cardinally contiguous to be valid. For example, a1, b1, c1, d1, d2 is a possible cluster, unlike a2, b2, c2, d2, e3. To fully defox today’s enlargeable puzzle identify the themes and constituent images of all five clusters.
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s missing vowels foxer
‘30 things wot you might find in a cave or cavern’
1. NFRS – inferius
2. S HRKT HSHP- shrek the sheep (Gothnak)
3. THCP PRS CRLL – the copper scroll (Stugle)
4. DB LNSTSW FTLT – edible nest swiftlet (Gothnak)
5. MNG – mung
6. NT DSTTSM RNCRP SVH CL – united states marine corps vehicle (Gothnak)
7. THF TBL LTM – thai football team (richard)
8. GD SVC – god’s voice (Gothnak)
9. CP TNFLN TSTRSR – captain flint’s treasure (Stugle)
10. LMPNFLR – lampenflora (Gothnak)
11. LDRSCN NR – lidar scanner (Gothnak)
12. RCLNN GBDDH – reclining buddha (Stugle)
13. GRTSLNG – grootslang (Gothnak)
14. PRHS TRCRT – prehistoric art (Syt)
15. RSSS PLS – ursus spelaeus (Gothnak)
16. NJ NJ – injun joe (phlebas)
17. BLMNSCNC – bioluminescence (Gothnak)
18. HYPHN – heyphone (Gothnak)
19. VD NCFV DSR SN – evidence of vadose erosion
20. YN GZS – young zeus (Syt)
21. MNRWL LY – miner willy (phlebas)
22. RD M – air dome
23. CRS SFCR ND – cross of coronado (Gothnak, phlebas)
24. YLSSHN TSMNS PDR – eyeless huntsman spider (Gothnak)
25. PT CHDRKNSS – pitch darkness (Gothnak)
26. WRL DSL DSTFS HHKS -world’s oldest fish hooks (Gothnak)
27. RBR TTHB RC – robert the bruce (Gothnak)
28. SPKSY – speakeasy (Gothnak)
29. LBBSB RT HR – ali baba’s brother (Stugle)
30. HMFLR SNSS – homo floresiensis (AbyssUK)