Alba: A Wildlife Adventure is the next game by Monument Valley developers

Although us PC folks didn’t get to snag Ustwo Games’ puzzle game Monument Valley, they did grace us with their more recent puzzler Assemble With Care. They’ve announced their next project and heyo, looks like we’ll get to check it out as well. Ustwo announced Alba: A Wildlife Adventure and say it’s coming soon to several platforms including PC.

“When Alba visits her grandparents on a Mediterranean island, she is ready for a peaceful summer of wildlife exploration with her friend Ines,” says its Steam page. “But when she sees an animal in danger, she realises she needs to do something about it!”



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Ustwo haven’t give up much else about Alba just yet aside from saying it’s inspired by the team’s love of nature. “This is a game about how together, we can make a difference,” they say. “The game is inspired by the team’s own fond memories of childhood summers in the Mediterranean.” The very brief teaser trailer shows a wildlife guidebook, a camera, and a newspaper story about two girls starting a wildlife league.

We don’t know nearly a lick about what we’re in store for in Alba, but I suspect we can look forward to something clever. Their past game Assemble With Care is a pretty, pastel puzzle about reassembling antique machinery.

Our colleagues over at Eurogamer seemed to quite like it, saying “there’s plenty to love throughout, from the no-nonsense business of keeping track of your bits and pieces on the table in front of you to the endless thrill of lifting a piece of plastic and seeing the hidden innards of a mechanism,” when it originally launched on Apple Arcade. By the by, it just recently got a new free epilogue episode.

We’ll have to wait to learn more about Alba, but you can find and wishlist it over on Steam in the meantime.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when. See all the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show and everything at the PC Gaming Show, for starters.