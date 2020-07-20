Best Minecraft seeds 1.16.1 and 1.15.2

The best Minecraft seeds for 1.16.1, from Villages to Bamboo Jungles to Large Biomes and more!

The best Minecraft seeds for 1.16.1 create fantastic worlds that capture your imagination from the first moment you set foot in them. And if you’re looking for a good seed to help kickstart your latest Minecraft adventure, you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find no fewer than 30 of the most amazing Minecraft seeds for 1.16.1 and 1.15.2. Whether you’re after Villages, Bamboo Jungles, Islands or whatever else, we’ve got the perfect seed for you!



Best Minecraft seeds 1.16.1

Below you can browse all the best Minecraft seeds we’ve found, together with screenshots of each spawn location so you can catch a glimpse of what could potentially be your next Minecraft world. Terrain generation between Minecraft 1.16 and 1.14 is identical, so all the below seeds will work whichever of these Minecraft versions you’re running.

These are all the best Minecraft seeds for 1.16.1:

Two Villages | Coastal Village | Forest Village | Savanna & Village | Nether Rush | Pillager Outpost | Beautiful Forest Hills | Riverside Sunflower Plains | Extreme Hills Lavafall | Ice Spikes | Mesa & Cave Spiders | Extreme Hills Splendour | Bamboo Jungle & Snowy Hills | Bamboo Jungle Temple | More Bamboo Jungle | Bamboo & Lava | Bamboo Jungle Temple 2 | Yet Another Bamboo Jungle | Ocean Monument Island | Archipelago | Island & Mesa | Smallest Island Ever | No Tree Island | Forest Island | Endless Beach | Frozen Wasteland | Colossal Jungle | Snowy Mountains | Endless Desert | Sunny Savanna

Two Villages

Seed: 8638613833825887773

Spawn between desert and grassland, with a seaside Village, a Desert Village, and even a Pillager Outpost within spitting distance from you.

Coastal Village

Seed: 3227028068011494221

Spawn right on the coast with this idyllic Minecraft seed, which provides ultra-quick access to trees, a village, and the endless blue ocean.

Forest Village

Seed: 1777181425785

A squirreled away Forest Village next to spawn lends even more character to this already characterful Minecraft seed.

Savanna & Village

Seed: 12542

This friendly Minecraft seed spawns you mere blocks away from a village, on the outskirts of a sprawling and hilly savanna biome.

Nether Rush

Seed: -1654510255

A fantastic Minecraft seed for a Nether rush, this. Two villages in sight from spawn, trees aplenty, and surface lava to boot.

Pillager Outpost

Seed: 2327370183894455166

By far the most dangerous Minecraft seed in this list, you’ll have to run like the wind to escape this Pillager Outpost mere blocks from spawn!

Beautiful Forest Hills

Seed: 3427891657823464

A stark, dramatic, majestic world of snow-capped hills and rivers ploughing through mountains, this truly is a beautiful Minecraft spawn location.

Riverside Sunflower Plains

Seed: 9816485297234

A stunning riverside sunflower plains biome makes for a fantastic place to start building a new home.

Extreme Hills Lavafall

Seed: 321708923

At first this desert biome seems like nothing out of the ordinary. But then you’ll catch sight of the spectacular Extreme Hills biome in the distance, complete with seaside lavafall.

Ice Spikes

Seed: -4186746847636013829

A majestic seed of frozen rivers and ice spikes, surrounded by forests and grassland.

Mesa & Cave Spiders

Seed: -8427444967367737379

My love of Mesa biomes is matched only by my horror at seeing a Cave Spider spawner peeking out onto the surface right next to spawn.

Extreme Hills Splendour

Seed: 189354817

This phenomenal Extreme Hills biome is the perfect setting for a sky-scraping castle or palace.

Bamboo Jungle & Snowy Hills

Seed: 5672120378

Jungle, plains, and snow-capped hills all converge around a beautiful Bamboo Jungle within spitting distance of spawn.

Bamboo Jungle Temple

Seed: 9176963463659858407

Head south through the Jungle biome from spawn, and you’ll soon come across this terrific Bamboo Jungle. See if you can find the nearby Jungle Temple to the west as well!

More Bamboo Jungle

Seed: 8047404964767578727

Bamboo Jungle weaves about regular Jungle to the north-east, while nearby grassland provides a break from the thick undergrowth when needed.

Bamboo & Lava

Seed: -1013382714437321718

Another excellent Bamboo Jungle spawn, but this time with a twist: can you save the entire jungle from burning down before it’s too late?

Bamboo Jungle Temple 2

Seed: 3376637928641427494

Only a short walk from spawn, you’ll find a Jungle Temple nestled snugly in the middle of a lush Bamboo Jungle.

Yet Another Bamboo Jungle

Seed: -6772802442113209320

This Minecraft seed spawns you right on top of a Bamboo Jungle. The below is more or less exactly the view you’re given upon spawning into the world.

Ocean Monument Island

Seed: -3821186818805133221

This challenging island seed holds more than a few surprises, including an extremely close Ocean Monument, and a Mooshroom Biome not far from spawn.

Archipelago

Seed: 124014738

While hardly the most challenging island seed out there, this cluster of tiny Minecraft islands makes for an interesting start and a great building location.

Island & Mesa

Seed: 3585869031427545926

A lovely large starting island lies just off the coast of a staggeringly huge and beautiful series of Mesa biomes.

Smallest Island Ever

Seed: -3115927715480771327

Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the smallest island I’ve ever spawned on, composed of a grand total of three blocks.

No Tree Island

Seed: -4199716164182889661

Dare you challenge this herd of cows for dominance of this remote and tree-less island?

Forest Island

Seed: -4671266132020710557

A heavily tree-covered island on the edge of a warm ocean, with coral reefs, shipwrecks, and ocean monuments aplenty nearby.

Endless Beach (Large Biomes)

Seed: -1389577003656398696

A true beach, this one. Travel inland for your first few trees, then head back to the coast for a great building spot.

Frozen Wasteland (Large Biomes)

Seed: -7255571058704538969

A stark and colossal frozen wasteland provides a suitable (but not insurmountable) challenge for the veteran Minecraft player.

Colossal Jungle (Large Biomes)

Seed: 1405601600464054847

Oh, you thought we were done with Bamboo Jungles? This is the largest of the lot, and it’s right at the centre of what might be the largest area of Jungle I’ve ever seen.

Snowy Mountains (Large Biomes)

Seed: -1832801519948573808

A wonderful and characterful mix of mountains and frost-bitten forests, this Minecraft seed is begging for someone to populate it.

Endless Desert (Large Biomes)

Seed: 1297970985505311939

This challenging Minecraft seeds slaps you in the middle of a gigantic desert. Can you save yourself from starving?

Sunny Savanna (Large Biomes)

Seed: -1613247987266390429

Savanna lovers, this seed is for you. Reaching far to the north-east past Deserts and Forests alike, this Minecraft world is filled with beautiful vistas.

Well, those are all the seeds we’ve got for now; hopefully you’ve found one or two worlds that match up with what you were after. And if you want to make your worlds look as good as these screenshots, why not check out our Minecraft shaders 1.16.1 guide while you’re here?