Dell's UK sale ends today, so grab these great gaming laptop deals while you can

After serving up ten days of some pretty great gaming laptop and monitor deals, today is the last day of Dell UK’s Premier sale event, making it your last chance to save 14% on their range of gaming laptops, gaming desktops and gaming monitors. Far from being left with the deals dregs, however, there are still some pretty smashing deals out there to see out the sale in style, including a GTX 1660 Ti-powered G5 gaming laptop for £945 and £330 off an RTX 2080 Super-powered gaming desktop. Read on below for my pick of the bunch.

Starting with Dell’s remaining gaming laptop deals, you can currently get 14% off one of Dell’s New G3 15 laptops by using the promo code LAST14 at checkout, taking this once £1099 laptop down to £945. This particular model has a brand-new Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 8GB of RAM, an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip, a 512GB SSD and a 15.6in, 1920×1080 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making it a pretty tempting package for under a grand.

You can also get the same spec but with a 144Hz refresh rate display by opting for one of Dell’s G5 15 gaming laptops (linked above), which is down from £1149 to £988 with the same LAST14 code, but I think you’d probably be better off by opting for their RTX 2060 G5 15 model instead, as that also bumps up your RAM to 16GB while still getting you the 144Hz refresh rate display for £1160 – a saving of £189 with the LAST14 code. Plus, the RTX 2060 is much more likely to be able to take advantage of that kind of refresh rate, and it can do some entry-level ray tracing, too.

Alternatively, if you’ve got a bit more money to spend and would prefer an RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics chip and a 1TB SSD on your G5 15, then you can currently save £217 on one of those specs with the LAST14 code and get it for £1332 instead of its usual £1549. Like the other G5 15s above, this still gets you a Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM and a 144Hz refresh rate display, but loads more storage and a more powerful graphics chip.

There are also big savings to be had on some of their AMD-based Aurora gaming desktops, which you’ll find linked below. The first is a Ryzen 7 3700X-powered machine with an RTX 2060 Super graphics card inside it, along with a 256GB SSD and a 1TB HDD for storage and a massive 32GB of RAM. You can customise your storage or opt for AMD’s Ryzen 7 3800X for a little bit extra if you so wish, but that base spec should serve you perfectly fine if you’re after a well-equipped 1440p-capable gaming system. With the promo code AW14, you can save £231 on it right now, taking this once £1649 PC down to £1418.

Alternatively, you can save £305 on one of their Ryzen 9 3900X powered rigs, which comes with an RTX 2070 Super graphics card, 16GB of RAM, plus a 1TB SSD and 1TB HDD storage combo, taking this once £2179 PC down to £1874, or you can go the whole hog and get the top RTX 2080 Super-powered model for £336 off with the same AW14 code. This PC comes with a Ryzen 9 3900X CPU and 16GB of RAM again, but only includes a 512GB SSD and a 1TB HDD for storage. Again, you can change the latter by paying a bit more, but unless you’re going to be pairing this with a 4K monitor, I reckon the RTX 2070 Super desktop is actually the better deal overall.

Speaking of gaming monitors, none of the desktops come with one as standard, so you may want to peruse Dell’s gaming monitor deals setion as well if you don’t have one already. My top picks include the Alienware AW251HF, their 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz G-Sync Compatible gaming monitor, which is currently £350 (down from £430), and their full-fat G-Sync screen, the ultrawide AW3420DW, which is down £204 to £1099.

That said, you can also save over £250 on their U2720Q right now as well, which is an excellent 4K display. It doesn’t have a high refresh rate or any fancy gaming features, but as a very pleased owner of its predecessor, the U2718Q, I’d still highly recommend it if you’re after a top notch 4K display.

You better hurry, though, as all of these deals will be gone by midnight tonight, making it your last chance to snap them up. If none of these look quite up your street, though, have a read of our regularly updated Gaming monitor deals and budget gaming laptop deals hubs for more tasty discounts.