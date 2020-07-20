Gaming monitor deals of the week - 20th July 2020

There are lots of cheap gaming monitor deals going on right now, thanks mostly to a big sale on LG gaming monitors over at Amazon UK this week. Stock levels are still a bit low in the US right now, so there are slightly fewer gaming monitor deals available for you folks across the Atlantic, but there are still a decent number of tempting monitor deals if you know where to look. Thankfully, we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up all the best gaming monitor deals around right now, from cheap 144Hz and 240Hz gaming screens to cut-price ultrawide monitor deals. So read on below for all the best prices on as many of today’s best gaming monitors we’ve been able to find. Whether you’re looking for the cheapest G-Sync gaming monitor deals or the lowest ultrawide gaming monitor deals, here are the top gaming monitor deals of the week.

To help you get a great gaming monitor deal, there are a couple of things to think about. A monitor’s panel type, for instance, can often be a great indicator of how colour accurate it will be, with IPS being the most accurate, followed by VA and then TN. That said, there are still plenty of good TN panels out there that can rival the very best IPS screens, and they’re usually found on Nvidia G-Sync displays.

If your graphics card is regularly hitting 60fps, then you may also want to consider a monitor with a high refresh rate such as 144Hz, as this will help games feel much smoother. Nvidia graphics card owners can also benefit from getting a monitor with Nvidia G-Sync support, which will help cut down on stuttering and screen tear when playing at high refresh rates. But if you’d rather save some money, then you should opt for one of Nvidia’s certified G-Sync Compatible monitors. These are AMD FreeSync monitors that have been approved by Nvidia to give a good G-Sync-like experience. AMD graphics card owners, on the other hand, should stick to monitors with AMD FreeSync support.

Gaming monitor deals (UK):

G-Sync monitor deals

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, IPS panel

Normally £620, this 165Hz gaming monitor from Asus is currently on sale as part of their Christmas in July celebrations (yes, it’s a thing in UK retail). You’re not getting much more for your money than the VG27WQ listed below, admittedly, but you do get full-fat G-Sync support rather than Freesync. Either way, it’s a good price for this particular monitor, and it’s the cheapest it’s ever been.

FreeSync monitor deals

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, IPS panel

Down from £440, this 1440p G-Sync Compatible screen is a great gaming monitor deal indeed. This is the cheapest this particular model has been for quite some time, and definitely well worth the extra cash over LG’s 27GL63T below if you’re after a monitor for work and play thanks to its higher resolution and superior pixel density.

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, IPS panel

A larger version of the GL650 below, this 144Hz G-Sync Compatible display is currently £40 off at Amazon UK right now. I’d probably err on the side of its 24in sibling if you want a screen for games and work, as 1920×1080 can look a little blurry when stretched to 27in, but this is still a decent deal if all you’re after a big, cheap gaming screen.

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel

This 144Hz G-Sync Compatible gaming monitor normally goes for at least £200, if not closer to £220 judging by its current price on Amazon, making this a great time to buy this 1920×1080 LG monitor if you can’t find our current gaming monitor pick, the AOC 24G2U, for a decent price.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, curved VA panel

Down from its usual price of £330 as part of Asus’ Christmas in July sale, this 1440p gaming monitor is an absolute steal at this price. It’s got everything you need, including a 165Hz refresh rate, AMD Freesync Premium support and Asus’ low ultra motion blur tech.

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, IPS panel

The black version of Dell’s Alienware AW2521HF monitor is currently £100 off as part of their latest ten-day Premier sale at the moment, bringing this 240Hz gaming monitor down to a much more attractive price.

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, IPS panel

Our current best gaming monitor and RPS Rig recommendation monitor, the AOC 24G2U is finally available to order at its normal price of £180 again. With its superb colour accuracy and 144Hz refresh rate, it’s fantastic value for those looking to make the most of their money.

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel

This big 32in gaming monitor seems to have it all: a 2560×1440 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate all for well under £300. It’s around £50 cheaper than any other price we’ve seen for this screen at the moment, making this a bargain that shouldn’t be missed if you’re in the market for a big cheap gaming display.

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 280Hz, IPS panel

Currently out of stock but available to back order, this Asus TUF Gaming monitor is pretty impressive for the price. It has a super-fast 280Hz refresh rate, making it a great choice for fans of twitchy shooter where every frame counts.

Specs: 28in, 3840×2160, 60Hz, IPS panel

Normally £400, this 4K IPS display is currently £50 cheaper than usual. Not a huge discount in the grand scheme of things, but it’s still a pretty great discount all the same for a gaming monitor of this size and calibre. It can even do a bit of HDR, too, thanks to its HDR10 support.

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel

If you want a really big gaming screen for less money than normal, then look no further than Asus’ TUF Gaming VG32VQ. Currently £60 cheaper than normal, this 32in screen has a 144Hz refresh rate and a 2560×1440 resolution.

Ultrawide monitor deals

Specs: 29in, 2560×1080, 75Hz, IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

Down from £235, this 75Hz Freesync display is a great way to get an ultrawide gaming monitor without breaking the bank. Its 2560×1080 resolution is perfectly suited to a 29in sized screen, and it’s not as demanding on your graphics card, either.

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 60Hz, curved IPS panel

Normally £570, this ultrawide screen only has a 60Hz refresh rate, but it’s still considerably cheaper than a lot of the 3440×1440 displays below. It’s also the cheapest it’s been since Black Friday, where it fell to £430.

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 100Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync

Normally £580, this ultrawide Freesync screen is a real bargain compared to some of the other ultrawide monitor deals on this list, mostly because it’s a Freesync screen rather than a full-fat G-Sync one. Still, there’s plenty to like about the rest of its specs, which includes a 100Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. It’s also the cheapest price it’s been since Black Friday 2019.

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Normally £1090, this ultrawide G-Sync screen has everything you could possibly want. As well as a super accurate IPS panel, you get a 120Hz refresh rate and two USB3 ports for your peripherals. It’s still quite expensive compared to Freesync ultrawide monitors, but when there aren’t many ultrawide monitor deals available at the moment, this is still a decent saving on this type of screen.

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Dell’s ultrawide Alienware monitor is currently £200 off as part of their 10-day Premier Sale at the moment, making it a good time to take the plunge on this full-fat G-Sync gaming monitor. With a 120Hz refresh rate and an ultra sleek design, this is a good alternative to the Asus ROG Swift monitor listed below.

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 200Hz, curved VA panel with Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate

Previously £2375 in the UK, this is effectively Asus’ answer to AOC’s Agon AG353UCG, which I called “the absolute cream of the crop when it comes to ultrawide gaming monitors” in my review thanks to its top of the line DisplayHDR 1000 support and high 200Hz refresh rate. It’s more expensive than the AOC, but if you’re looking for one of the best ultrawide gaming monitors money can buy right now, it really doesn’t get much better than this.

Gaming monitor deals (US):

G-Sync monitor deals

Specs: 27in, 3840×2160, 144Hz, IPS panel with G-Sync Ultimate

Just like its UK counterpart, the Acer Predator X27 is also on sale in the US right now, with a whopping $400 shaved off its usual price. It’s got everything you could possibly want from a 27in 4K display – a 144Hz refresh rate, a super accurate IPS panel with full Nvidia G-Sync support, and a peak brightness of 1000cd/m2. It’s expensive, sure, but you’re not going to find a monitor with all these features for less.

FreeSync monitor deals

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, VA panel

While not quite as cheap as the Gigabyte monitor below, Samsung’s 240Hz monitor has the added bonus of being a proper, certified G-Sync Compatible monitor, it has a more accurate VA panel instead of a TN one, and it’s larger, too, with a 27in panel instead of a 25in one. A 1920×1080 resolution on a 27in display isn’t ideal for work, mind, but it’s perfectly fine for playing games.

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, TN panel

There’s savings upon savings available on this 240Hz gaming monitor right now. Normally $500, you can get $50 off with the promo code FNTSTECH226 at checkout, plus another $50 off with a rebate card, and that’s on top of Newegg’s pre-applied $50 discount in the first place.

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel

One of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors, the Asus VG278Q is a great 144Hz gaming screen. Its 1920×1080 resolution isn’t ideal for lots of regular desktop work, but if all you want is a big, cheap monitor for games, this is an excellent choice at $20 off its usual price.

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, IPS panel

Then again, when Dell’s smaller 25in Alienware AW2521HFL is just $20 less, you’re probably better off going for this screen instead of its 27in sibling. It has the same 240Hz refresh rate, 1920×1080 resolution and flat IPS panel, but its higher pixel density will make it a better fit for work and play alike. The ‘L’ in its name, meanwhile, just signifies that it comes in Dell’s “lunar white” colour scheme rather than all-black. Normally $510, that’s a saving of $150.

Ultrawide monitor deals

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 75Hz, IPS panel

With a substantial $250 discount, you’re getting an awful lot of screen for your money here. It’s a 34in display packing a 3440×1440 resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate, giving you plenty of desktop space to play with.

How to get the best monitor deal:

Not sure where to start with all these gaming monitors? An easy way of deciding which gaming monitor is right for you is to start with your graphics card. Got an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT or below? Then you’ll probably want a 1920×1080 monitor, as this will mean you can play games at the fastest, smoothest speeds. Got an Nvidia RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 or above? Then you should probably aim for a 2560×1440 screen, as you really need one of these cards to make the most of this resolution when playing games. Meanwhile, Nvidia RTX 2080 and above owners will be able to make the most of 3840×2160 monitors.

Of course, most of the monitor deals above are for screens with AMD FreeSync support rather than Nvidia’s G-Sync tech, so if you’re unsure what either of those things mean or just need a refresher on what they do, have a read of our G-Sync vs FreeSync article. Previously, you needed an AMD graphics card to take advantage of FreeSync, and an Nvidia graphics card to make full use of G-Sync. However, thanks to Nvidia’s recent driver update, all Nvidia graphics card owners can now take advantage of what FreeSync has to offer so they can carry on enjoying smooth, tear-free gaming for a fraction of the price. As a result, buying a good FreeSync monitor is now a much better way of saving money than finding a good G-Sync deal.

That said, there are some FreeSync monitors that don’t play as nicely with Nvidia graphics cards as others, which is why Nvidia are currently in the process of testing all the FreeSync monitors out there to see if they fit within their official G-Sync Compatible standard. We have a complete list of all the confirmed G-Sync Compatible monitors so far, so make sure you check your deal against this list to see if it’s guaranteed to give you a good experience. That said, there are plenty of non-G-Sync Compatible monitors I’ve tested that have worked perfectly fine with my Nvidia graphics card, so there’s still a good chance it will work absolutely fine even if it hasn’t made Nvidia’s official list yet.

