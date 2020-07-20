The "It's Bugsnax!" song launches today, with more Bugsnax reveals coming next week

Look, we’re all worn out from this summer-long celebration of FakE3, right? What better way to wind down than with the digital release of that Bugsnax bop and some Bugsnax-related reveals? The former’s out today, with a vinyl release planned for later. The later is coming next week on Monday, July 27th. Will we actually find out what the heck this game is, or will it just create more questions about Bugsnax?

For those not yet infected by the fruits and beats, Bugsnax is the next game from the developers who made Octodad. There’s an island full of critters that are uh, living foods, apparently. When you eat them, your body turns into them. Why? We don’t know yet. Apparently folks were pretty into the theme song from the initial reveal trailer though, a cartoon-y beat by pop band Kero Kero Bonito.

As part of today’s Summer Game Fest video, Kero Kero Bonito performed the theme song “It’s Bugsnax!”. You can watch the whole glitter and rainbow version below in the SGF video. If you’re looking to put the thing on repeat, you can find it on lots of different music streaming services. They’ll also be releasing a vinyl single for the Bugsnax song, which you can find over here on Iam8bit.



The full version even has a breakdown about the expedition of 12 grumpuses (did I get that right?) who traveled to Snaptooth Island looking for a better life. That’s actually more information about Bugsnax than I’d manged to commit to memory until now. Thanks, KKB.

Honestly, the awe is a bit over my head, but some folks are quite curious about Bugsnax, Alice B included. “Once you start questioning it, a lot of things come up,” she said. “There is clearly more to know about Bugsnax, a species capable of instantly altering DNA. Where did the Bugsnax come from? How will their ability to change limbs translate into the mechanics of the game? Puzzles? Platforming? Combat? The last one feels unlikely, and yet…?”

Not to worry though, at least some questions will soon be answered. Well, maybe. Young Horses say this kicks off the Summer Of Bugsnax, “a season of announcements and reveals about the mysterious half-bug, half-snack creatures known as Bugsnax,” they say. “Keep an eye out on July 27th for our very first, mysterious Bugsnak reveal.”

Bugsnax is planned to launch sometime this year. You can find it over on the Epic Games Store.

