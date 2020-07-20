These LG gaming monitors haven't been this cheap since Black Friday

After Friday’s gaming monitor deal on LG’s G-Sync Compatible 24GL650, another four LG monitors have come down in price today, this time over at Amazon UK. With two ultrawide monitors and two 27in, 144Hz G-Sync Compatible displays on sale right now, these monitors are of a slightly higher spec than Friday’s deal (which is still ongoing, I might add, and a couple of quid cheaper at time of writing to boot), but with savings of almost £100 on some of them, they’re well worth taking a look at.

The two 27in LGs are probably of greatest interest to those after a top notch gaming screen, as both are officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors, meaning their variable refresh rate technology will play nicely with AMD and Nvidia graphics cards alike for smooth, tear-free gaming, and come with a 144Hz refresh rate. The only real difference between them is their resolution. The cheaper LG 27GL63T, for example, has a 1920×1080 resolution, and is currently £40 cheaper than usual according to my Amazon price tracker. The LG 27GL83A, on the other hand, has a more attractive (and practical) 2560×1440 resolution, and is currently a very tempting £55 off.

If you use your PC for more than playing games, I’d strongly recommend the 2560×1440 27GL83A if you’ve got the budget for it, as everything from text to games will look a lot sharper and more defined. I’m always cautious about recommending 27in 1920×1080 displays, as while they’re fine for gaming, their lower pixel density really isn’t ideal for a lot of heavy desktop work. Text looks fuzzy around the edges and everything feels just that bit more cramped.

Plus, the 27GL83A is arguably the better deal more generally, too, as this particular screen hasn’t been this cheap since last year’s Black Friday, where stock appeared for all of three days at £330 before vanishing from Amazon’s store front until the middle of January when it reappeared for £440, where it’s stayed pretty much ever since. The 1080p 27GL63T, on the other hand, was £261 just a couple of weeks ago, and has been cheaper in the past, too, dropping to £255 in February, and £220 over Black Friday.

If it’s an ultrawide monitor you’re after, though, then there are two good options here. Neither are official G-Sync Compatible displays unfortunately, but the 29in LG 29WL50S still has regular AMD Freesync support and its 2560×1080 resolution is a lot more manageable on the old graphics card front for playing today’s best ultrawide PC games. It also has HDR10 support and a refresh rate of 75Hz, which at just £207 right now is pretty hard to argue with.

Alternatively, there’s the larger LG 34WL75C, a 3440×1440 resolution ultrawide display with a 60Hz refresh rate. This one doesn’t have any Freesync support sadly, but you still get HDR10 support, a low input lag mode for better response times. This one’s received the biggest discount of the lot, too, with almost £100 shaved off its normal price of £570. It’s still not quite as cheap as it was over Black Friday, where you could have picked up this monitor for a very agreeable £430 according to my price tracker, but this is still the lowest price it’s been since then, making it a decent time to buy all the same.

I should also point out, as I did at the start of this article, that LG’s 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, G-Sync Compatible monitor, the 24GL650, is still on sale over at Ebuyer as well, and it’s even dropped in price by a couple of quid over the weekend, too, now going for a very tasty £189 instead of £192. Normally £202, this is LG’s main competitor to my current best gaming monitor, the AOC 24G2U, which is finally back in stock for its normal price of £190 over at Overclockers UK. The LG is a good alternative to the AOC, especially if you’re not a fan of its red and black colour scheme, and it’s also one of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible screens, too, which the AOC is not – although by my own experience its variable refresh rate tech works just as well with Nvidia cards as AMD ones, so you shouldn’t have trouble with it either way.

Personally, I’m quite a fan of AOC’s black and red design and its smaller, narrower bezels, but if none of these take your fancy, then make sure you head on over to our regularly updated Gaming monitor deals hub page where we round up all the latest and greatest deals happening right now in both the UK and the US.