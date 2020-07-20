Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Warzone loadout guide [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Valorant might be getting a replay system so you can rewatch all your cool strats

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

20th July 2020 / 4:48PM

Riot Games might be adding a replay system to their free-to-play tactical shooter, Valorant, so at some point you may be able to rewatch all your sick plays. Replay systems are so useful, not just for the cool strats, but for watching matches you’ve played from various perspectives and assessing how you play if you’re trying to improve. They’re also very satisfying to use to dunk on friends who say things like, “I was covering you!”, providing you with video evidence to prove that they were, in fact, not doing that.

This titbit of Valo news comes from last week’s instalment of Ask Valorant, a weekly series where Riot address a few popular questions from fans. Unfortunately, there’s no definite date we can expect to see replays, they just say it’s something they’re “interested in exploring soon”.

Another feature they mentioned that they’re actually working on right now is a gifting system. It’ll be similar to the one in League Of Legends, so players can give each other some nice in-game pressies. Now I just need to make friends with someone who can afford those awesome animated dragon skins.

Riot have also shut down any ideas about getting to choose which map you play on, saying: “Splitting up matchmaking into separate map pools would reduce the overall players in our matchmaking pool, which not only slows down matchmaking, but makes it more difficult for us to produce fair matches.”

In other Valorant news, players have discovered the game’s anti-cheat has a little recruitment message for hackers who manage to bypass the system.

And if you fancy some gushing about this very good game, Valorant is one of our 15 favourite PC games of 2020 so far.

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

