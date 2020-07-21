Ooblets items: where to get Clothlets and Froobtose

To meet new Ooblets and have dance battles with them, you need specific items. Some items need to be grown in your farm, while others require to be processed in other facilities.

It can all be very confusing, so I thought I’d put everything you need for all the items into one place.

Our Ooblets items guide will give you the locations for every single item, the recipes to make buildings and start cooking, and the seed locations for all the crops.

Ooblets found item locations

A lot of items can be found in town or in other locations. Some are more common than others, so if you don’t find the item you’re looking for, check back on another day.

Sporbet : Found around Badgetown. They’re very common.

: Found around Badgetown. They’re very common. Boregus : Found around Badgetown. They’re a little less common than Sporbet.

: Found around Badgetown. They’re a little less common than Sporbet. Buttonboy : Found around Badgetown. These are as common as Boregus.

: Found around Badgetown. These are as common as Boregus. Clothlet : Found rarely in Badgetown. Can be bought at the fountain for 10 Wishies or grown from seeds.

: Found rarely in Badgetown. Can be bought at the fountain for 10 Wishies or grown from seeds. Oobsidian : Found by smashing rocks in your farm. They can also be given by Gleamy Ooblets or bought at the fountain for 100 Wishies.

: Found by smashing rocks in your farm. They can also be given by Gleamy Ooblets or bought at the fountain for 100 Wishies. Shelbo : Found on Badgetown’s beach.

: Found on Badgetown’s beach. Curlyhorn : Found on Badgetown’s beach.

: Found on Badgetown’s beach. Seaplop : Found on Badgetown’s beach.

: Found on Badgetown’s beach. Gastroglob : Found on Badgetown’s beach.

: Found on Badgetown’s beach. Sprockut : Found everywhere in Mamoonia.

: Found everywhere in Mamoonia. Rainplop : Found in Badgetown while it’s raining.

: Found in Badgetown while it’s raining. Gross Boot : Found by fishing in Badgetown. Can be turned into bait by the Reconstitooter.

: Found by fishing in Badgetown. Can be turned into bait by the Reconstitooter. Strange Square : Found by fishing in Badgetown. Can be turned into bait by the Reconstitooter.

: Found by fishing in Badgetown. Can be turned into bait by the Reconstitooter. Shiny Bit : Found by fishing in Badgetown. Can be turned into bait by the Reconstitooter.

: Found by fishing in Badgetown. Can be turned into bait by the Reconstitooter. Gummy : Found by fishing, completing tasks, or lying in houses in Badgetown.

: Found by fishing, completing tasks, or lying in houses in Badgetown. Speedy Grow : Fishing with basic bait.

: Fishing with basic bait. Speedy Grow Pro : Fishing with high quality bait

: Fishing with high quality bait Stay Soggy : Fishing with basic bait.

: Fishing with basic bait. Stay Soggy Extra Sog : Fishing with high quality bait.

: Fishing with high quality bait. Planklet : Destroy logs in the farm and in Badgetown, or fished with Super Bait.

: Destroy logs in the farm and in Badgetown, or fished with Super Bait. Quib : Shake trees with yellow fruit in Badgetown.

: Shake trees with yellow fruit in Badgetown. Crumberry : Shake trees with red fruit in Badgetown.

: Shake trees with red fruit in Badgetown. Nurny : Destroy rocks in your farm or fished with Super Bait.

: Destroy rocks in your farm or fished with Super Bait. Club coins : Found in houses and other locations in Badgetown.

: Found in houses and other locations in Badgetown. Recipe piece: Found in houses and other locations in Badgetown.

Ooblets crops

Plants can be bought in Meed’s Seeds and are priced relatively cheaply for the most part. Some are very valuable, but the item you should be growing lots of are Clothlets. They’re used for many upgrades and items that help keep your plants watered.

Here are all of the crops you can grow, where you get the seeds, and how long they take to grow.

Crop Default seed price Growing time Shop Caroot 5 gummies 1.5 days Badgetown Clothlet 32 gummies 3 days Badgetown Fartichoke 8 gummies 6 days Mamoonia Flootiflower 7 gummies 4 days Badgetown Lopauliflower 10 gummies 7 days Badgetown Muz 3 gummies 2 days Badgetown Pompadoot 8 gummies 5 days Badgetown Sparkflower 10 gummies 5 days Mamoonia Springbean 6 gummies 5 days Badgetown Sweetiebeetie 5 gummies 3 days Badgetown Zinooka 10 gummies 4 days Badgetown

Ooblets recipes

Most of the recipes are obtained by finding four recipe pieces (they look like torn pieces of paper) and combining them to get a random recipe for your Hotplate. You will need the recipe to make the items, so make sure you keep rummaging through houses until you have every single recipe.

There are some exceptions to this though, as the wishing well in the centre of town has a number of recipes that can be bought for 50 Wishies each.

Hotplate recipes

Food Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Ingredient 3 Ingredient 4 Ingredient 5 Oddles 2x Buttonboy 1x Boregus 1x Muz Quib Tart 1x Froobtose 2x Quib Hop Dob 1x Caroot 1x Muz Flour Flooti Karioka 1x Froobtose 2x Flootiflower Beanjuice 1x Ground Springbeans Caroot Cake 1x Froobtose 1x Muz Flour 3x Caroot Clambrosia 1x Sweetiebeetie 1x Sporbet 1x Shelbo Go Go Cupcake 1x Muz Flour 1x Spressy 3x Flooti Sauce Pibblepug Pie 1x Muz Flour 2x Froobtose Spressy ? Lurge Latty 2x Ground Springbeans 1x Pompadoot Juice Beetie Curd 1x Sweetiebeetie 1x Muz Flour ? Mamoonia Macaroon 1x Pompadoot Juice 2x Sparkflower 1x Muz Flour Muzimi 1x Flootiflower 2x Muz 1x Planklet Blue Goo Pie 1x Froobtose 3x Zinooka 1x Muz Flour ? Zinooka Cake 3x Zinooka 3x Flooti Sauce 3x Quib 3x Froobtose 3x Muz Flour

Crushler, Swooshler & Fabricuter recipes

Item Crafting location Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Ingredient 3 Ingredient 4 Froobtose Crunchster 1x Sweetiebeetie Muz Flour Crunchster 1x Muz Ground Springbeans Crunchster 1x Springbean Pompadoot Juice Swooshler 1x Pompadoot Flooti Sauce Swooshler 1x Flootiflower Wooden Path Fabricuter 2x Planklet Basic Sprinkler Fabricuter 5x Nurny 1x Clothlet 1x Rainplop Medium Sprinkler Fabricuter 10x Nurny 2x Clothlet 1x Rainplop Good Sprinkler Fabricuter 15x Nurny 2x Clothlet 1x Rainplop 1x Sprockut Oobcoop Level 1 Fabricuter 3x Clothlet 15x Nurny 10x Planklet 1x Oobsidian Crunchster Fabricuter 10x Nurny 10x Planklet 1x Oobsidian Swooshler Fabricuter 10x Nurny 10x Planklet 1x Oobsidian

Club coins

These are little coins you can find lying around town, but can also be found by completing tasks for the clubs.

You’ll need to complete the quests to build each clubhouse to unlock the ability to buy their exclusive items. Most of the items available are one-time effects in dance battles or are accessories that can be equipped to your Ooblets that just change their looks.

However, the items valued at 20 club coins can be used to start dance battles with the club’s mascot.

Thank you for reading our Ooblets items guide. Now you have all the item recipes, you can use them to help you with getting the Ooblets on your team.