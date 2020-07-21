Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Best guns in Warzone [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Ooblets items: where to get Clothlets and Froobtose

Details on all the crops and every location for hidden items.

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

21st July 2020 / 9:18AM

Featured post

To meet new Ooblets and have dance battles with them, you need specific items. Some items need to be grown in your farm, while others require to be processed in other facilities.

It can all be very confusing, so I thought I’d put everything you need for all the items into one place.

Our Ooblets items guide will give you the locations for every single item, the recipes to make buildings and start cooking, and the seed locations for all the crops.

Shaking a fruit tree in Badgetown to create new items in Ooblets.

Ooblets found item locations

A lot of items can be found in town or in other locations. Some are more common than others, so if you don’t find the item you’re looking for, check back on another day.

  • Sporbet: Found around Badgetown. They’re very common.
  • Boregus: Found around Badgetown. They’re a little less common than Sporbet.
  • Buttonboy: Found around Badgetown. These are as common as Boregus.
  • Clothlet: Found rarely in Badgetown. Can be bought at the fountain for 10 Wishies or grown from seeds.
  • Oobsidian: Found by smashing rocks in your farm. They can also be given by Gleamy Ooblets or bought at the fountain for 100 Wishies.
  • Shelbo: Found on Badgetown’s beach.
  • Curlyhorn: Found on Badgetown’s beach.
  • Seaplop: Found on Badgetown’s beach.
  • Gastroglob: Found on Badgetown’s beach.
  • Sprockut: Found everywhere in Mamoonia.
  • Rainplop: Found in Badgetown while it’s raining.
  • Gross Boot: Found by fishing in Badgetown. Can be turned into bait by the Reconstitooter.
  • Strange Square: Found by fishing in Badgetown. Can be turned into bait by the Reconstitooter.
  • Shiny Bit: Found by fishing in Badgetown. Can be turned into bait by the Reconstitooter.
  • Gummy: Found by fishing, completing tasks, or lying in houses in Badgetown.
  • Speedy Grow: Fishing with basic bait.
  • Speedy Grow Pro: Fishing with high quality bait
  • Stay Soggy: Fishing with basic bait.
  • Stay Soggy Extra Sog: Fishing with high quality bait.
  • Planklet: Destroy logs in the farm and in Badgetown, or fished with Super Bait.
  • Quib: Shake trees with yellow fruit in Badgetown.
  • Crumberry: Shake trees with red fruit in Badgetown.
  • Nurny: Destroy rocks in your farm or fished with Super Bait.
  • Club coins: Found in houses and other locations in Badgetown.
  • Recipe piece: Found in houses and other locations in Badgetown.

A farm in Ooblets where crops are growing into usable items.

Ooblets crops

Plants can be bought in Meed’s Seeds and are priced relatively cheaply for the most part. Some are very valuable, but the item you should be growing lots of are Clothlets. They’re used for many upgrades and items that help keep your plants watered.

Here are all of the crops you can grow, where you get the seeds, and how long they take to grow.

Crop Default seed price Growing time Shop
Caroot 5 gummies 1.5 days Badgetown
Clothlet 32 gummies 3 days Badgetown
Fartichoke 8 gummies 6 days Mamoonia
Flootiflower 7 gummies 4 days Badgetown
Lopauliflower 10 gummies 7 days Badgetown
Muz 3 gummies 2 days Badgetown
Pompadoot 8 gummies 5 days Badgetown
Sparkflower 10 gummies 5 days Mamoonia
Springbean 6 gummies 5 days Badgetown
Sweetiebeetie 5 gummies 3 days Badgetown
Zinooka 10 gummies 4 days Badgetown

The player has collected four recipe pieces that can be assembled into recipes in Ooblets.

Ooblets recipes

Most of the recipes are obtained by finding four recipe pieces (they look like torn pieces of paper) and combining them to get a random recipe for your Hotplate. You will need the recipe to make the items, so make sure you keep rummaging through houses until you have every single recipe.

There are some exceptions to this though, as the wishing well in the centre of town has a number of recipes that can be bought for 50 Wishies each.

Hotplate recipes

Food Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Ingredient 3 Ingredient 4 Ingredient 5
Oddles 2x Buttonboy 1x Boregus 1x Muz
Quib Tart 1x Froobtose 2x Quib
Hop Dob 1x Caroot 1x Muz Flour
Flooti Karioka 1x Froobtose 2x Flootiflower
Beanjuice 1x Ground Springbeans
Caroot Cake 1x Froobtose 1x Muz Flour 3x Caroot
Clambrosia 1x Sweetiebeetie 1x Sporbet 1x Shelbo
Go Go Cupcake 1x Muz Flour 1x Spressy 3x Flooti Sauce
Pibblepug Pie 1x Muz Flour 2x Froobtose
Spressy ?
Lurge Latty 2x Ground Springbeans 1x Pompadoot Juice
Beetie Curd 1x Sweetiebeetie 1x Muz Flour
?
Mamoonia Macaroon 1x Pompadoot Juice 2x Sparkflower 1x Muz Flour
Muzimi 1x Flootiflower 2x Muz 1x Planklet
Blue Goo Pie 1x Froobtose 3x Zinooka 1x Muz Flour
?
Zinooka Cake 3x Zinooka 3x Flooti Sauce 3x Quib 3x Froobtose 3x Muz Flour

Crushler, Swooshler & Fabricuter recipes

Item Crafting location Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Ingredient 3 Ingredient 4
Froobtose Crunchster 1x Sweetiebeetie
Muz Flour Crunchster 1x Muz
Ground Springbeans Crunchster 1x Springbean
Pompadoot Juice Swooshler 1x Pompadoot
Flooti Sauce Swooshler 1x Flootiflower
Wooden Path Fabricuter 2x Planklet
Basic Sprinkler Fabricuter 5x Nurny 1x Clothlet 1x Rainplop
Medium Sprinkler Fabricuter 10x Nurny 2x Clothlet 1x Rainplop
Good Sprinkler Fabricuter 15x Nurny 2x Clothlet 1x Rainplop 1x Sprockut
Oobcoop Level 1 Fabricuter 3x Clothlet 15x Nurny 10x Planklet 1x Oobsidian
Crunchster Fabricuter 10x Nurny 10x Planklet 1x Oobsidian
Swooshler Fabricuter 10x Nurny 10x Planklet 1x Oobsidian

Browsing the Mimpkins clubhouse item selection in Ooblets.

Club coins

These are little coins you can find lying around town, but can also be found by completing tasks for the clubs.

You’ll need to complete the quests to build each clubhouse to unlock the ability to buy their exclusive items. Most of the items available are one-time effects in dance battles or are accessories that can be equipped to your Ooblets that just change their looks.

However, the items valued at 20 club coins can be used to start dance battles with the club’s mascot.

Thank you for reading our Ooblets items guide. Now you have all the item recipes, you can use them to help you with getting the Ooblets on your team. Head to our Ooblets locations guide to learn how to make certain Ooblets appear and a full list of items required to start a dance battle. Otherwise, you can check out our Ooblets guide for more tips and tricks.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Ooblets locations: how to find gleamy Ooblets

Every Ooblet requirement explained

Ooblets guide: tips for beginners

Choosing your Ooblet club

Adorable critter-collector Ooblets is now out in early access

2

Ooblets launches in early access on July 15th

6

Latest articles

Warzone map guide [Season 4]: the best Warzone loot locations in Verdansk

Learn all the best loot spots in Verdansk

Best AR in Warzone [Season 4]: a guide to Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare

Is the Grau still the king of Assault Rifles in Warzone?

Warzone tips for Season 4 - 70 top-tier tips for Call Of Duty: Warzone

Real, practical Warzone tips and tricks to help you step up your game

Warzone weapon stats [July]: Warzone weapons explained with recoil patterns, damage profiles, and more

In-depth up-to-date stats on the new Fennec and CR-56 AMAX!