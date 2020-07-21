Ooblets items: where to get Clothlets and Froobtose
Details on all the crops and every location for hidden items.
To meet new Ooblets and have dance battles with them, you need specific items. Some items need to be grown in your farm, while others require to be processed in other facilities.
It can all be very confusing, so I thought I’d put everything you need for all the items into one place.
Our Ooblets items guide will give you the locations for every single item, the recipes to make buildings and start cooking, and the seed locations for all the crops.
Ooblets found item locations
A lot of items can be found in town or in other locations. Some are more common than others, so if you don’t find the item you’re looking for, check back on another day.
- Sporbet: Found around Badgetown. They’re very common.
- Boregus: Found around Badgetown. They’re a little less common than Sporbet.
- Buttonboy: Found around Badgetown. These are as common as Boregus.
- Clothlet: Found rarely in Badgetown. Can be bought at the fountain for 10 Wishies or grown from seeds.
- Oobsidian: Found by smashing rocks in your farm. They can also be given by Gleamy Ooblets or bought at the fountain for 100 Wishies.
- Shelbo: Found on Badgetown’s beach.
- Curlyhorn: Found on Badgetown’s beach.
- Seaplop: Found on Badgetown’s beach.
- Gastroglob: Found on Badgetown’s beach.
- Sprockut: Found everywhere in Mamoonia.
- Rainplop: Found in Badgetown while it’s raining.
- Gross Boot: Found by fishing in Badgetown. Can be turned into bait by the Reconstitooter.
- Strange Square: Found by fishing in Badgetown. Can be turned into bait by the Reconstitooter.
- Shiny Bit: Found by fishing in Badgetown. Can be turned into bait by the Reconstitooter.
- Gummy: Found by fishing, completing tasks, or lying in houses in Badgetown.
- Speedy Grow: Fishing with basic bait.
- Speedy Grow Pro: Fishing with high quality bait
- Stay Soggy: Fishing with basic bait.
- Stay Soggy Extra Sog: Fishing with high quality bait.
- Planklet: Destroy logs in the farm and in Badgetown, or fished with Super Bait.
- Quib: Shake trees with yellow fruit in Badgetown.
- Crumberry: Shake trees with red fruit in Badgetown.
- Nurny: Destroy rocks in your farm or fished with Super Bait.
- Club coins: Found in houses and other locations in Badgetown.
- Recipe piece: Found in houses and other locations in Badgetown.
Ooblets crops
Plants can be bought in Meed’s Seeds and are priced relatively cheaply for the most part. Some are very valuable, but the item you should be growing lots of are Clothlets. They’re used for many upgrades and items that help keep your plants watered.
Here are all of the crops you can grow, where you get the seeds, and how long they take to grow.
|Crop
|Default seed price
|Growing time
|Shop
|Caroot
|5 gummies
|1.5 days
|Badgetown
|Clothlet
|32 gummies
|3 days
|Badgetown
|Fartichoke
|8 gummies
|6 days
|Mamoonia
|Flootiflower
|7 gummies
|4 days
|Badgetown
|Lopauliflower
|10 gummies
|7 days
|Badgetown
|Muz
|3 gummies
|2 days
|Badgetown
|Pompadoot
|8 gummies
|5 days
|Badgetown
|Sparkflower
|10 gummies
|5 days
|Mamoonia
|Springbean
|6 gummies
|5 days
|Badgetown
|Sweetiebeetie
|5 gummies
|3 days
|Badgetown
|Zinooka
|10 gummies
|4 days
|Badgetown
Ooblets recipes
Most of the recipes are obtained by finding four recipe pieces (they look like torn pieces of paper) and combining them to get a random recipe for your Hotplate. You will need the recipe to make the items, so make sure you keep rummaging through houses until you have every single recipe.
There are some exceptions to this though, as the wishing well in the centre of town has a number of recipes that can be bought for 50 Wishies each.
Hotplate recipes
|Food
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Ingredient 3
|Ingredient 4
|Ingredient 5
|Oddles
|2x Buttonboy
|1x Boregus
|1x Muz
|Quib Tart
|1x Froobtose
|2x Quib
|Hop Dob
|1x Caroot
|1x Muz Flour
|Flooti Karioka
|1x Froobtose
|2x Flootiflower
|Beanjuice
|1x Ground Springbeans
|Caroot Cake
|1x Froobtose
|1x Muz Flour
|3x Caroot
|Clambrosia
|1x Sweetiebeetie
|1x Sporbet
|1x Shelbo
|Go Go Cupcake
|1x Muz Flour
|1x Spressy
|3x Flooti Sauce
|Pibblepug Pie
|1x Muz Flour
|2x Froobtose
|Spressy
|?
|Lurge Latty
|2x Ground Springbeans
|1x Pompadoot Juice
|Beetie Curd
|1x Sweetiebeetie
|1x Muz Flour
|?
|Mamoonia Macaroon
|1x Pompadoot Juice
|2x Sparkflower
|1x Muz Flour
|Muzimi
|1x Flootiflower
|2x Muz
|1x Planklet
|Blue Goo Pie
|1x Froobtose
|3x Zinooka
|1x Muz Flour
|?
|Zinooka Cake
|3x Zinooka
|3x Flooti Sauce
|3x Quib
|3x Froobtose
|3x Muz Flour
Crushler, Swooshler & Fabricuter recipes
|Item
|Crafting location
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Ingredient 3
|Ingredient 4
|Froobtose
|Crunchster
|1x Sweetiebeetie
|Muz Flour
|Crunchster
|1x Muz
|Ground Springbeans
|Crunchster
|1x Springbean
|Pompadoot Juice
|Swooshler
|1x Pompadoot
|Flooti Sauce
|Swooshler
|1x Flootiflower
|Wooden Path
|Fabricuter
|2x Planklet
|Basic Sprinkler
|Fabricuter
|5x Nurny
|1x Clothlet
|1x Rainplop
|Medium Sprinkler
|Fabricuter
|10x Nurny
|2x Clothlet
|1x Rainplop
|Good Sprinkler
|Fabricuter
|15x Nurny
|2x Clothlet
|1x Rainplop
|1x Sprockut
|Oobcoop Level 1
|Fabricuter
|3x Clothlet
|15x Nurny
|10x Planklet
|1x Oobsidian
|Crunchster
|Fabricuter
|10x Nurny
|10x Planklet
|1x Oobsidian
|Swooshler
|Fabricuter
|10x Nurny
|10x Planklet
|1x Oobsidian
Club coins
These are little coins you can find lying around town, but can also be found by completing tasks for the clubs.
You’ll need to complete the quests to build each clubhouse to unlock the ability to buy their exclusive items. Most of the items available are one-time effects in dance battles or are accessories that can be equipped to your Ooblets that just change their looks.
However, the items valued at 20 club coins can be used to start dance battles with the club’s mascot.
Thank you for reading our Ooblets items guide. Now you have all the item recipes, you can use them to help you with getting the Ooblets on your team. Head to our Ooblets locations guide to learn how to make certain Ooblets appear and a full list of items required to start a dance battle. Otherwise, you can check out our Ooblets guide for more tips and tricks.
