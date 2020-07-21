Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Best guns in Warzone [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Risk Of Rain 2 lands with a new survivor, stage and price-tag next month

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

21st July 2020 / 8:40PM

Now here’s a forecast you can rely on. Risk Of Rain 2 is finally leaving early access next month, and besides an increased chance of precipitation, the alien-blasting romp is adding a whole heap of new features on launch. Expect a new survivor, a new stage, a flashy new server browser and, unfortunately, a little bit of a price hike when it arrives on August 11th. Soz about that last one.

It’s coming a little later than planned, mind, with Risky O’Rain’s launch pushed back a month earlier this year. Back then, the devs reckoned they needed to rethink what launch meant for the game, and gave themselves a little more time to figure things out.

So what does Risk Of Rain 2’s 1.0 launch look like, then? An ending, for one. We’re heading to the moon to kick the game’s final boss in the arse, bringing closure to the game’s until-now endlessly escalating rotation with an honest-to-god cutscene. There’ll also be a new survivor on deck to run through this gauntlet. Hopoo held a poll to decide who the new survivor would be – and with the community voting overwhelming for someone new (ie not carried over from the first Risk Of Rain), they’re arriving in the form of The Captain.

Armed with a shotgun/rifle hybrid, The Captain is all about stunning baddies by landing charged shots. More exciting, however, is that he can ring up his ship in orbit to call down probes and beacons, slamming down from the sky to provide armour and healing auras. The update also adds more “stuff”, generally – more items, more skill variants, more challenges, and a server browser that’ll let you pick your favourite flavour of rainy roguelite.

All that extra stuff comes at a higher price, mind. Just a few quid more, upping the price from $20 (currently £15) to $25 (unconfirmed, but I’d reckon it’ll be bumped up to £20 or thereabouts). It’ll stay at that lower price until it leaves early access on Steam this August 11th – plenty of time to get a proper great roguelite before it’s bumped up in price, even if Matt doesn’t quite agree it’s all that hot.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Risk of Rain 2 bosses guide - attack patterns and tips for Wandering Vagrant, Magma Worm, Aurelionite, and more

Overloading Worm - horrific monster or questionable euphemism? You decide.

Risk of Rain 2 enemies list - stats & behaviours of all enemies & monsters, Elite variants explained

Sorting your Beetles from your Bison

Risk of Rain 2 characters guide - skills, builds, stats & tips for all Risk of Rain characters

Going Commando isn't the only way

Risk of Rain 2 items & equipment guide - item stacking, Lunar items & Legendary items explained

Create a winning build, one item at a time

Latest articles

Star Wars: The Old Republic is the latest EA game to hit Steam

Rocket League is leaving Steam to go free-to-play this year

19

Temtem got a new island and bunch of new Tems to tame today

Fantasy Strike goes free-to-play with two new fighters

6