This RTX 2070 Super has fallen to just £400 right now

It’s been a rough time for anyone looking for some great Graphics card deals lately, but today your deals herald has found a real good one: an RTX 2070 Super for just £400 over at Amazon. That’s £80 cheaper than my current best RTX 2070 Super deal (ironically the same MSI model), which currently goes for £480 over at Ebuyer, and by far the lowest RTX 2070 Super price I’ve seen in absolutely ages.

The only catch is that you’ll have to wait 1-2 months for it to arrive, according to Amazon’s dispatch estimate, but this is still a stonking graphics card deal after months and months of price hikes and stock shortages. Despite being my best graphics card recommendation for those after the best GPU for 1440p gaming, the RTX 2070 Super has been a ‘do not buy’ in my graphics card deals round-up for yonks, as prices quickly shot up to well over £500 at the start of the pandemic. Only recently have they started to come back down under the £500 mark, but as I mentioned above, the cheapest I’ve seen so far has only been £480 here in the UK. As a result, this deal for £400 on the nose is a real rarity.

Indeed, to put that in context, I’ve been recommending people buy the regular RTX 2070 for the last couple of months, the cheapest model of which is still around £380 in the UK. However, now that you can get this RTX 2070 Super for just another £20, it’s definitely worth spending that little bit extra to get the Super.

As you can see in my RTX 2070 vs RTX 2070 Super benchmark comparison, the Super offers some quite substantial performance gains over the regular RTX 2070 at 2560×1440 on max settings, and its improved ray tracing innards means it will be able to handle all those fancy lighting effects more effectively. If the price difference was any greater than £20-odd, I’d probably advise sticking with the vanilla RTX 2070, if only because the RTX 2070 is still perfectly capable of hitting a full 60fps in most of today’s top games at max settings at 1440p, and the difference at 1080p between each card is pretty much negligible. However, when there’s just £20 in it, you might as well get the better card.

I should also note that while £400 is a great price for the RTX 2070 Super, Nvidia are due to be releasing their next gen Nvidia Ampere graphics cards at some point before the end of the year, which will have even better ray tracing capabilities than their existing RTX 20 series. Their RTX 3000 cards will likely be a lot more expensive when they eventually come out, of course, but do bear in mind that there will be next-gen graphics cards about reasonably soon.

Still, you do also get a free copy of Death Stranding with all RTX cards at the moment, so that’s another added bonus if you’ve been thinking about playing Kojima’s post-apocalyptic postman sim, and you can read more about Death Stranding’s PC performance and DLSS 2.0 tech right here.

So go forth, graphics card deals hunters, because I doubt this will price will stick around for long.