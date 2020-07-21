Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Best guns in Warzone [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Warframe will reveal more of Heart Of Deimos expansion at TennoCon next week

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

21st July 2020 / 1:02PM

Digital Extremes’ fifth annual Warframe event, TennoCon, kicks off next week on August 1st (albeit digitally this year thanks to that pandemic). They’ll be revealing the details of the game’s next expansion, Heart Of Deimos, and to pique players’ interest, they’ve released a tidbit of info and a cheeky teaser for said expansion already. It’ll all revolve around the Infested – an alien faction taken over by techno-organic parasites (sounds painful). And, actually that’s about it for now.

Here’s the teaser trailer – complete with dramatic choral music, freaky alien beasts, and a peek at some shiny new items.

You’ll be able to bag yourself that Hydroid Prime Warframe and the Athodai hand cannon for free by connecting your Warframe and Twitch accounts, then watching 30 consecutive minutes of TennoLive (the announcement dev stream that closes the event), as well as 30 minutes of any other TennoCon stream that tickles your fancy. That’s a lot of watching. It’s worth noting the hand cannon is a limited-time item, so don’t miss your chance if you really want it.

TennoCon’s online-only event takes place on Saturday the 1st of August, and the whole thing will be streamed over on Twitch. There’ll be a mixture of pre-recorded and live events, some of which fans will be able to participate in – like panels, contests and all that good gaming event stuff.

They’ll even be revealing the Broken Frame, a warframe created by polling fans on what abilities and features they want it to have. It’ll be played live on the day, so you’ll be able to see the creation in action.

If all this is giving you a hankering to get back into the game ahead of TennoCon, you could check out our Warframe guides.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

What's Up With Warframe?

Critical Ninja

64

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Warframe Wolf of Saturn Six - how to kill the Wolf

Warframe Nightwave Series 1 - end date, ranking rewards and challenges

Latest articles

New report details more of Ubisoft's alleged institutional abuse and discrimination

Rock Of Ages 3: Make & Break crashes out today

2

Caves Of Qud's biggest update ever also has the best patch notes

8

Necrobarista review

Ordering up a nice steaming cuppa feelings