5D Chess With Multiverse Time Travel sure is 5D chess with multiverse time travel, yep

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

22nd July 2020 / 10:01AM

I’m sure you, a genius much like myself, have often looked at chess and thought “This is an idiot’s game for babies, fools, and foolish baby idiots.” I’m sure you, a genius much like myself, will therefore be thrilled to see the launch of 5D Chess With Multiverse Time Travel. And you, a genius much like myself, will be only too keen to play chess across extra “spatial, temporal, and parallel dimensions”. You, a genius much like myself, certainly will not read the marketing boast “It’s the first ever chess variant with multiverse time travel!” and groan OH GOD HELP.

You’ve got that, right? Good. Because dimensions, this chess game is played across so many boards, can send units back in time to create branching timelines, can… look, I’ll be honest: I can barely solve the simplified chess puzzles that games slip when they tire of keycards and the Tower of Hanoi. I’m still quite curious about this.

I will not play the AI opponents. I will certainly not play the online multiplayer. But I am interested to see it has a set of 5D chess puzzles to help introduce the ideas. I do want to learn how to think this way. I do not expect to ever master this. But one day, Miegakure will finally come out and then I will laugh–ha ha!–at the simplicity of 4D puzzles. Only 4D! As if the game were made for babies.

Made by Conor Petersen and Thunkspace, 5D Chess With Multiverse Time Travel launched today on Steam. A 20% launch discount brings it down to £7.43/€7.99/$9.59 until Wednesday the 29th – in this dimension, at least.

Alright, I’m off to brush up on my Time Cube theory.

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

