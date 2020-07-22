Amanita's creepy puzzle adventure Creaks is out now

At last the next sorta spooky game from the folks that did Machinarium and the Samorost games has arrived. Creaks is another puzzle adventure, this time in a mansion full of furniture that comes to life in the dark. It doesn’t look like they’ve awoken to attend a slumber party either. They may hunger for flesh. You can get a good gander at the puzzles in the launch trailer for Creaks down below.

“The ground starts shaking, light bulbs are breaking—and something rather unusual is happening right behind the walls of your very room,” say Amanita Design. “Equipped with nothing but wit and courage, you slowly descend into a world inhabited by avian folk and seemingly deadly furniture monsters.” You’ll tinker your way through levels to stay safely away from the dangerous Creaks until you can shine a light to turn them back into furniture.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Instead of inventory puzzles, Creaks looks largely based on contraptions in the environment. There are pulleys for platforms, lights controlled by switches, and some furniture monster stuck in a hamster wheel. It looks like a proper head-scratcher to tickle my puzzle brain.

The RPS crew have quite liked Amanita’s other puzzle-y games. “It’s the kind of game where every frame of this point and click puzzle adventure is even more weird and wonderful than the last, and where you’ll spend more time staring at its beautiful artwork than solving its clever riddles because you just want to drink in every last pixel,” Katharine says of Samorost 3. As for their other recent release, John Walker’s main complaint in his Pilgrims review is that there isn’t more of it.

You can snap up Creaks on Steam for £18/€20/$20.