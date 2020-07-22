Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Best guns in Warzone [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
9

Build your own Assassin's Creed bundle at Fanatical

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

22nd July 2020 / 5:44PM

A screenshot showing Edward Kenway emerging from the sea from Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

If the thought of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s Viking rugby tackles and recruitable cats for your long boat has you frothing for more of Ubisoft’s time-travelling murder series, then why not take a stealthy glance at Fanatical’s new Build Your Own Assassin’s Creed bundle? There are ten games to pick from in total, all dating back toward the earlier end of the Assassin’s Creed series, and you can either pick up three for £8.59 / $10 or five of them for £12.49 / $15. Here’s what’s on offer.

There’s a pretty decent selection of older Assassin’s Creed games to choose from here if your history with the series has either been a bit patchy of late or you felt adrift in the RPS Vid Buds’ recent Assassin’s Creed music quiz, including the director’s cut of the original Assassin’s Creed, as well as the deluxe edition of II and its Brotherhood and Revelations semi-sequels.

You’ll also find fan favourite Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag in there on top of its sorta-sequels Assassin’s Creed Rogue and Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry, and the entire Assassin’s Creed Chronicles series (which, in case you’ve forgotten, are the trio of 2.5D spin-off games made by British devs Climax Studios). Indeed, the only real omission from the bundle is Assassin’s Creed III, although everyone knows that’s the slightly rubbish one anyway, and you’ll have to fight me to make me think otherwise.

Even if you’ve already got all the main Assassin’s Creed games, though, getting all three Chronicles games for £8 / $10 is a pretty sweet deal, especially considering they’ll cost that much apiece over on Ubisoft’s own store at the moment. I should also point that, though, that Steam are holding their own Assassin’s Creed sale at the moment, too, with some pretty deep discounts on offer. Indeed, they’ve got the Chronicles trilogy for an even lower bundle price of £7.13 right now, so you may want to save your three or five slots for some of the more expensive entries in the series instead. That said, if you haven’t been following the news, you might want to first read about the recent and numerous allegations of abuse against some Ubisoft staff and executives.

If Assassin’s Creed isn’t quite your thing, though, then there are some other pretty great game deals going on at Fanatical instead, including:

Tagged with , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (9)

Who am I?

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

Katharine writes about all the bits that go inside your PC so you can carry on playing all those lovely games we like talking about so much. Very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests. She's also RPS' resident deals herald.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think - Assassin's Creed: Revelations

Revelations my ass

88

Assassin's Creed Valhalla burns down England in today's debut trailer

54

Assassin's Creed Valhalla announced, starring burly beardy Vikings

51

Watch the next Assassin's Creed revealed here live through a drawing

26

Latest articles

Spirit Blossom event spans League Of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and Runeterra

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk sure looks like a Jet Set Radio revival

Yakuza: Like A Dragon reveals its English voice cast

8

Temtem list: all the Kisiwa Temtem

All the Temtems!