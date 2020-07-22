Build your own Assassin's Creed bundle at Fanatical

If the thought of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s Viking rugby tackles and recruitable cats for your long boat has you frothing for more of Ubisoft’s time-travelling murder series, then why not take a stealthy glance at Fanatical’s new Build Your Own Assassin’s Creed bundle? There are ten games to pick from in total, all dating back toward the earlier end of the Assassin’s Creed series, and you can either pick up three for £8.59 / $10 or five of them for £12.49 / $15. Here’s what’s on offer.

There’s a pretty decent selection of older Assassin’s Creed games to choose from here if your history with the series has either been a bit patchy of late or you felt adrift in the RPS Vid Buds’ recent Assassin’s Creed music quiz, including the director’s cut of the original Assassin’s Creed, as well as the deluxe edition of II and its Brotherhood and Revelations semi-sequels.

You’ll also find fan favourite Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag in there on top of its sorta-sequels Assassin’s Creed Rogue and Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry, and the entire Assassin’s Creed Chronicles series (which, in case you’ve forgotten, are the trio of 2.5D spin-off games made by British devs Climax Studios). Indeed, the only real omission from the bundle is Assassin’s Creed III, although everyone knows that’s the slightly rubbish one anyway, and you’ll have to fight me to make me think otherwise.

Even if you’ve already got all the main Assassin’s Creed games, though, getting all three Chronicles games for £8 / $10 is a pretty sweet deal, especially considering they’ll cost that much apiece over on Ubisoft’s own store at the moment. I should also point that, though, that Steam are holding their own Assassin’s Creed sale at the moment, too, with some pretty deep discounts on offer. Indeed, they’ve got the Chronicles trilogy for an even lower bundle price of £7.13 right now, so you may want to save your three or five slots for some of the more expensive entries in the series instead. That said, if you haven’t been following the news, you might want to first read about the recent and numerous allegations of abuse against some Ubisoft staff and executives.

