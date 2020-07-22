Get 11 Daedalic games for £12 / $15 in the latest Humble Bundle

Just when you thought their Warhammer and Summer Adventure Games bundles had got you covered, those mad folk at Humble have gone and rustled up another crate full of games for your bingeing pleasure. This time, it’s centred around the greatest hits of adventure game specialist Daedalic Entertainment, with 11 games bundled up for £12 / $15. Highlights include Ken Follett’s The Pillars Of The Earth, Aer: Memories Of Old and State Of Mind, so read on below to see how it works.

Running from now until August 4th, the Daedalic Humble Bundle is a great follow-up to the ongoing (and very Telltale-heavy) Summer Adventure Games bundle that’s running at the moment, and arguably contains more actual adventure games than said adventure games bundle. There’s also a welcome mix of strategy games in there, too, including the tactical time manipulation ’em up Iron Danger, sci-fi survival game CryoFall and the gruesome, arcane antics of Iratus: Lord Of The Dead.

As per usual, the Daedalic Bundle is split into three tiers, and the number of games you get depend on how much you want to pay. There are three games up for grabs if all you’ve got left in your lockdown wallet is 79p / $1, but that soon swells to seven if you pay more than the average, which is currently just over £6 at time of writing. To get the full set of 11, you’ll need to pay the top price of £12 / $15, although at just over a pound a game, that’s still excellent value. Here’s each tier in handy bullet point form.

Pay the minimum of £0.79 / $1 and you’ll get:

The Night of the Rabbit

Fire

A Year of Rain

Then, if you pay more than the average, which is currently £6.36 in the UK at time of writing, you’ll also get:

State of Mind

The Great Perhaps

Aer: Memories of Old

CryoFall

Finally, pay the full amount of £12 / $15, then you’ll get all of the above, plus:

Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth

Iratus: Lord of the Dead

The Suicide of Rachel Foster

Iron Danger

Anyone who get the complete bundle will also get a voucher for a free month of Humble Choice, Humble’s monthly subscription service, if you’re a new subscriber. However, as I mentioned back in my Warhammer Bundle post, it’s worth bearing in mind that Humble are also offering 40% off a year’s worth of Humble Choice Premium right now if you’re considering signing up.

This offer lasts until the end of July, and will save you quite a bit of cash over the course of a year compared to its usual price of £16 / $20 a month. It is, sadly, for new subscribers only, so if you sign up using the free voucher you get with the bundle, you won’t be considered a new subscriber anymore, thereby locking yourself out of this potentially good deal. The current Humble Choice games include Age Of Wonders: Planetfall and Void Bastards this month, and you can sign up here if you fancy it.

As always, you can choose where your money goes when you buy the Daedalic bundle, giving you free rein to divvy it up between Daedalic, Humble and their chosen charities for the month. This time, it’s UK charity War Child UK, who educate and protect the rights of children caught up in conflict, and charity:water, who help bring safe and clean water to developing countries. If you’ve got another cause you’d wish to support, though, you can always choose your own from their charity database.