Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Best guns in Warzone [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
8

Join us in being as evil as possible in The Outer Worlds

Watch this space game

Matthew Castle

RPS Video Person

22nd July 2020 / 11:30AM

Featured post In space no one can hear you be morally compromised.

Has anyone, in the history of gaming, actually made the bad choice? I can see the renegade dialogue option staring at at me, but are we 100% sure it’s wired up to something in the game? I have my doubts. And it’s those doubts that have led to this, a new streaming series where your loyal RPS vid buds attempt to pursue the worst endings imaginable.

We plan to tackle games in their entirety over a number of weeks, starting with the moral murk of 2019’s The Outer Worlds. It’s short and has great potential for evil (like some RPS staffers I know) and should be a good time for all involved. Well, all those watching.

The Outer Worlds prides itself on its capacity for evil, letting you side with all manner of space gits in the name of getting what you want. We’ll be picking the shadiest allies we can, but why draw the line there? There are plenty of scenarios without an overtly ‘bad pick’ and so in those moments we turn to our Wheel of Misfortune to see whether we should commit a random act of bastardry against the character in question. Think of it like Two Face’s coin flip, only with a slightly ropey wheel animation Colm found on the internet. We read that the game can support the deaths of any NPCs, so let’s see how elastic it really is.

Anyway, it all kicks off today at 6pm and will be a weekly series running every Wednesday.

We hope you’ll join us for this first episode of our The Outer Worlds evil playthrough, and that you’ll help guide us on the path to wrongness in the comments. You can click on the video above to set a reminder. We’re unofficially calling this series ‘The Bastard Run’, but are holding back from committing to that until we see if YouTube will throw all our videos in the bin for putting bastard in the title. We like to think we’re edgy, but we’re actually quite scared of mum. Of course, I’d love it if you’d opt for the ultimate paragon choice and subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun channel here.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (8)

Who am I?

Matthew Castle

RPS Video Person

I'm the only dude on RPS who doesn't own a luscious beard, so whatever you do, don't pick me in a game of RPS Guess Who? When I'm not straining to push more stubble through my face, I make videos for the Rock Paper Shotgun YouTube channel.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: The Outer Worlds

In space, no one can hear you meme

175

The Outer Worlds Companions guide - where to find them and how to unlock companion quest perks

Parvati is clearly Kaylee from Firefly and I'm totally okay with this

The Outer Worlds Perks & Flaws guide - best Perks in each tier, all flaws explained

MORE CARRYING CAPACITY PLEASE

The Outer Worlds guide - 25 tips that beginners need to know

Beginner's tips and advanced tactics galore!

Latest articles

Valorant gives big buffs to Viper, little nerfs to Raze and Brimstone

Monster Train added a setting to give everyone googly eyes

3

Temtem dojos: how to beat the leaders

Full Temtem leader teams

How I nearly died on Minecraft's title screen

Also I think I met the devil.

10