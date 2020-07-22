Spirit Blossom event spans League Of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and Runeterra

Riot Games today kick off a new cross-game event starts today in League Of Legends and its two gamebabies, Teamfight Tactics and Legends Of Runeterra. Spirit Blossom is its name, and apparently it’s inspired by “anime”. Y’know, just anime, broadly anime. The event will bring new themed skins and cosmetic bits for all three games, as well as a new character and the return of Nexus Blitz mode in League.



League has the most stuff. New wizard Lillia, the Bashful Bloom arrives in today’s patch. A new “narrative experience” named Spirit Bonds will give players missions and chat with ’em. New event cosmetics and bits will be available through that. Spirit Blossom skins for nine wizards are out too. Plus Nexus Blitz mode is back for more quick matches.



In Teamfight Tactics, there are themed variants of three Little Legends.

Then over in Runeterra, a new Lab mode has six preconstructed Spirit Blossom decks, you can unlock event cosmetics by playing, and an Event Pass offers extra rewards.



“The initial inspiration for Spirit Blossom came from the idea of taking spiritual folklore and applying it to League, with the aim of giving players a new way of interacting with their favourite champions as if they were entirely new characters in a new folkloric universe,” Riot explain. “The story begins in Ionia during their Spirit Blossom festival. All Ionians wear colourful festive attire and, with the help of Spirit Blossoms that only bloom for one week of the year, are able to briefly commune with their deceased loved ones’ spirits.”

Riot have pretend characters are whole new people in a whole new world before, to great success with the K-pop band K/DA:



I still don’t know know what Riot mean when they say “anime”.