Temtem list: all the Kisiwa Temtem

All the Temtems!

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

22nd July 2020 / 5:50PM

Featured post A look at some of the Temtem list

A new region means brand new Temtem to hunt! This update adds quite a few battles and equipment, and it does seem like the new Temtem are powerful new additions to your team. But where do you find them and which ones take a few more steps to locate? Well we’ve updated our Temtem list so that you have an easy-to-find guide for all the Temtem in the game.

Main character is surfing around, looking for Nessla.

Here it is, the full Temtem list of currently known Temtem in the Early Access version of the game. It includes all types and the locations of where to find them. We’ve also included details of the Temtem that can be found in the new Kisiwa region, and how to get the elusive creatures.

Some Temtem can only be evolved from a smaller form, so check out our Temtem evolutions guide for all the evolution methods.

A Temtem battle with Banapi and Nessla teaming up against a Skali and a Tateru.

Temtem locations

There’s around 90 or so critters that you can throw Temtem cards at. All of this is in the hopes of completing yet another entry in the Tempedia, the game’s way of logging all of the creatures you have captured.

Some of the Temtem are highly sought after for stats, or can only be found in specific locations. To learn more about them, do consult our more in-depth guides on these Temtem and why you should or shouldn’t think about adding them to your team.

Note that we will be adding dedicated guides for the new Kisiwa region Temtem in the near future.

Entering Temtem's Saipark

How to get to the Saipark

The Saipark is Temtem’s equivalent of the Safari Zone in Pokémon. You will need to have obtained the Rock-Hopping Hook to access Saipark. Once you have this key item, you will need to do the following to get to Saipark:

  1. Head to Deniz via the airship.
  2. Travel south from Arissola until you reach the Prasine Coast
  3. Travel south, keeping to the western edge. If you reach the mini-Temtem healing station, you’ve gone too far.
  4. Use the Rock-Hopping Hook to leap to the west and reach Saipark.

Once you’ve leapt across, talk to the woman at the kiosk to pay a set amount of cash and receive a set amount of Saicards. This fee and the amount of Saicards has changed since the feature was first introduced, but it seems to be based on the rarity of the currently available Temtem in the Saipark.

Saipark Temtem

Once you’re able to reach Saipark, you’ll be able to pay an initial fee and grab some special Saicards. These Saicards are slightly beefed up Temcards, but they’re a lot more expensive and last only until the next rotation of Temtem. It’s worth exploring both above ground and in the caves in this area to find the items lying around, but the main draw is to find the special Temtem that are available here.

These Temtem will usually be around the late level 30s and which ones are available change on a weekly basis. The cost to enter the Saipark is will also change on a weekly basis, and you’ll get some Saicards as part of your entry fee.

You won’t just encounter these Temtem though, as there are some that will always be in the Saipark. These are:

  • Saipat (outdoors)
  • Platox (caves and outdoors)
  • Skail (caves)

Rare Temtem do turn up in greater numbers here, so it’s worth checking back to find out which Temtem are making a guest appearance.

The Saipark is not the only place to find the rare Temtem, so if you just want every single known creature’s location, then consult the table below. It details the Temtem’s name, types, and their location. You’ll also find their rarity in brackets. Common ones tend to have an encounter rate of over 75%, while Uncommon Temtem have around 50% chance to find them. Rare Temtem and Very Rare Temtem have much lower odds, so you may find yourself running around in circles before you find them.

Just be sure to consult our Temtem type chart as you’re hunting them. There’s nothing worse than trying to weaken a Barnshe, only to use an Electric move on it and wiping it out instantly. The type chart can also be useful for taking on the Temtem dojos.

Temtem list

Temtem Name Temtem Types Temtem Locations
Oree Digital ? - Cipanku
Zaobian Digital N/A
Platypet Water
Toxic		 Corrupted Badlands (Common) - Tucma
Xolot Reservoir (Common) - Tucma
Mines of Mictlan (Common) - Tucma
Platox Water
Toxic		 Saipark - Deniz
Platimous Water
Toxic		 N/A
Swali Nature Praisine Coast (Common) - Deniz
Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
Loali Nature
Wind		 The Canopath (Rare) - Omninesia
Citeroir Omninesia (Rare) - Omninesia
The Glassyway (Rare) - Omninesia
Tateru Neutral Praisine Coast (Common) - Deniz
Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Uncommon) - Deniz
Windward Fort (Rare) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Rare) - Deniz
Paharo Wind Praisine Coast (Common) - Deniz
Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
Paharac Wind Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
The Canopath (Uncommon) - Omninesia
The Flywalk (Uncommon) - Omninesia
The Glassyway (Uncommon) - Omninesia
Jino Gap (Common) - Kisiwa
Kwea Uplands (Common) - Kisiwa
Granpah Wind N/A
Bunbun Earth
Crystal		 Mines of Mictlan (Uncommon) - Tucma
Kakama Cenote (Uncommon) - Tucma
Mudrid Earth
Crystal		 Mines of Mictlan (Very Rare) - Tucma
Hidody Nature The Canopath (Uncommon) - Omninesia
Giant Banyan (Uncommon) - Omninesia
The Glassyway (Uncommon) - Omninesia
Taifu Nature The Glassyway (Rare) - Omninesia
Fomu Water Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Windward Fort (Uncommon) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
Wiplump Water
Wind		 The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
Skail Neutral Praisine Coast (Common) - Deniz
Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
Windward Fort (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
Saipark - Deniz
Skunch Neutral
Melee		 Aguamarina Caves (Very Rare) - Deniz
Corrupted Badlands (Rare) - Tucma
Xolot Reservoir (Uncommon) - Tucma
Goty Neutral Mawingu Islets (Common) - Kisiwa
Mouflank Neutral N/A
Rhoulder Neutral
Earth		 Currently unknown
Houchic Mental Starter
? - Arbury
Tental Mental N/A
Nagaise Mental
Water		 N/A
Orphyll Nature
Toxic		 Corrupted Badlands (Uncommon) - Tucma
Nidrasil Nature
Toxic		 N/A
Banapi Fire The Hangroad (Common) - Omninesia
The Glassyway (Rare) - Omninesia
Anak Volcano (Uncommon) - Omninesia
Capyre Fire N/A
Lapinite Crystal Mines of Mictlan (Common) - Tucma
Azuroc Crystal Mines of Mictlan (Very Rare) - Tucma
Zenoreth Crystal Crystal Shrine (Common) - Tucma
Bigu Nature Breeding Babawa Only
Babawa Nature
Water		 Citerior & Ulterior Omninesia waters (Common) - Omninesia
Citerior Omninesia grass (Common) - Omninesia
Kaku Nature Praisine Coast (Common) - Deniz
Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
The Canopath (Common) - Omninesia
Citerior Omninesia (Common) - Omninesia
Saku Nature
Wind		 The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
The Canopath (Rare) - Omninesia
Valash Neutral
Crystal		 Mines of Mictlan (Very Rare) - Tucma
Completing quest "Shipwrecked in Tucma!" (Gift) - Tucma
Barnshe Mental
Wind		 Windward Fort top floor (Very Rare) - Deniz
Gyalis Crystal
Melee		 Mines of Mictlan (Very Rare) - Tucma
Occlura Crystal Kupeleleza (Common) - Tucma
Myx Crystal
Mental		 N/A
Raiber Fire The Glassyway (Common) - Omninesia
Anak Volcano (Common) - Omninesia
Raize Fire N/A
Raican Fire The Glassyway (Common) - Omninesia
Pewki Water Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Windward Fort (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
Piraniant Water Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
Osuchi Earth Jino Gap (Common) - Kisiwa
Osukan Earth
Melee		 N/A
Osukai Earth
Melee		 N/A
Saipat Water
Melee		 Thalassian Cliffs (Very Rare) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
Mare Nostrum (Common) - Deniz
Saipark - Deniz
Pycko Earth
Fire		 Tasa Desert (Uncommon) - Kisiwa
Drakash Earth
Fire		 N/A
Crystle Crystal Starter
Mines of Mictlan - (Very Rare) - Tucma
Kupeleleza - look at the furthest island to the east covered in grass (Very Rare) - Tucma
Sherald Crystal ? - Tucma
Tortenite Crystal
Toxic		 N/A
Hocus Mental The Gifted Bridges (Rare) - Deniz
Pocus Mental ? - Arbury
Sparzy Electric ? - Cipanku
Mushi Toxic Corrupted Badlands (Common) - Tucma
Xolot Reservoir (Common) - Tucma
Mushook Toxic
Melee		 N/A
Magmis Fire Anak Volcano (Common) - Omninesia
Outside Anak Volcano Rock Hopper Island (Common) - Omninesia
Mastione Fire Anak Volcano (Rare) - Omninesia
Umishi Water Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
Ukama Water Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
Raignet UNKNOWN ? - Cipanku
Smazee Melee Starter
? - Arbury
Baboong Melee N/A
Seismunch Melee
Earth		 N/A
Zizare Earth Chini Grotto (Uncommon) - Kisiwa
Kwea Uplands (Uncommon) - Kisiwa
Kuri Earth Mawingu Islets (Common) - Kisiwa
Kauren Earth N/A
Spriole Nature The Canopath (Common) - Omninesia
The Hangroad (Common) - Omninesia
The Glassyway (Common) - Omninesia
Giant Banyan (Common) - Omninesia
Deendre Nature Giant Banyan (Common) - Omninesia
Mokupuni Dojo (Gift) - Omninesia
The Canopath (Common) - Omninesia
Cerneaf Nature ? - Omninesia
Toxolotl Toxic Xolot Reservoir (Common) - Tucma
Noxolotl Toxic N/A
Blooze Toxic Corrupted Badlands (Common) - Tucma
Goolder Toxic N/A
Zephyruff Toxic
Wind		 Corrupted Badlands (Common) - Tucma
Kupeleleza (Common or Rare) - Tucma
Small island west of Kupeleleza (Common) - Tucma
Volarend Toxic
Wind		 Small island west of Kupeleleza (Very Rare) - Tucma
Grumvel Earth Vumbi (Common) - Kisiwa
Chini Grotto (Common) - Kisiwa
Grumper Earth
Electric		 N/A
Ganki Electric
Wind		 Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
Windward Fort (Common) - Deniz
Gazuma Electric
Wind		 N/A
Oceara Water Aguamarina Caves Waterfall (Very Rare) - Deniz
Yowlar Neutral Currently unknown
Droply Water
Earth		 Currently unknown
Garyo Water
Earth		 N/A
Shuine Crystal
Water		 Kakama Cenote (Very Rare) - Tucma
Nessla Water
Electric		 Thalassian Cliffs pool (Very Rare) - Deniz
Sillaro River Near Turqesa (Very Rare) - Deniz
Valiar Mental ? - Arbury
Kalazu Water Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
Kalabyss Water
Toxic		 Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
Xolot Reservoir (Common) - Tucma
Adoroboros Toxic
Mental		 N/A
Tuwai Wind Zalar (Gift) - Deniz
Corrupted Badlands Crystal Shrine (Very Rare) - Tucma
Tukai Wind
Water		 N/A
Tuvine Wind
Crystal		 N/A
Turoc Wind
Earth		 N/A
Kinu Nature
Mental		 Giant Banyan (Very Rare) - Omninesia
Vulvir Fire
Earth		 Anak Volcano (Common) - Omninesia
Vulor Fire
Earth		 Mines of Mictlan (Uncommon) - Omninesia
Vulcrane Fire
Earth		 Complete quest "Shipwrecked in Tucma!" (Gift) - Tucma
Akranox Earth
Toxic		 Tasa Desert (Uncommon) - Kisiwa
Vulffy Earth
Nature		 Tasa Desert (Uncommon) - Kisiwa
Pigepic Wind Prasine Coast (Common) - Deniz
Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
Anahir Crystal
Fire		 Anak Volcano (Gift) - Omninesia

Thanks for checking out our Temtem list guide. The list will constantly be updated as soon as more Temtem are put into the game. In the meantime, why not check out our guides for Temtem gear locations and Temtem Course locations. Both these types of items can help augment your team composition to an unstoppable force.

