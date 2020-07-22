Temtem list: all the Kisiwa Temtem

A new region means brand new Temtem to hunt! This update adds quite a few battles and equipment, and it does seem like the new Temtem are powerful new additions to your team. But where do you find them and which ones take a few more steps to locate? Well we’ve updated our Temtem list so that you have an easy-to-find guide for all the Temtem in the game.

Here it is, the full Temtem list of currently known Temtem in the Early Access version of the game. It includes all types and the locations of where to find them. We’ve also included details of the Temtem that can be found in the new Kisiwa region, and how to get the elusive creatures.

Some Temtem can only be evolved from a smaller form, so check out our Temtem evolutions guide for all the evolution methods.

Temtem locations

There’s around 90 or so critters that you can throw Temtem cards at. All of this is in the hopes of completing yet another entry in the Tempedia, the game’s way of logging all of the creatures you have captured.

Some of the Temtem are highly sought after for stats, or can only be found in specific locations. To learn more about them, do consult our more in-depth guides on these Temtem and why you should or shouldn’t think about adding them to your team.

Note that we will be adding dedicated guides for the new Kisiwa region Temtem in the near future.

How to get to the Saipark

The Saipark is Temtem’s equivalent of the Safari Zone in Pokémon. You will need to have obtained the Rock-Hopping Hook to access Saipark. Once you have this key item, you will need to do the following to get to Saipark:

Head to Deniz via the airship. Travel south from Arissola until you reach the Prasine Coast Travel south, keeping to the western edge. If you reach the mini-Temtem healing station, you’ve gone too far. Use the Rock-Hopping Hook to leap to the west and reach Saipark.

Once you’ve leapt across, talk to the woman at the kiosk to pay a set amount of cash and receive a set amount of Saicards. This fee and the amount of Saicards has changed since the feature was first introduced, but it seems to be based on the rarity of the currently available Temtem in the Saipark.

Saipark Temtem

Once you’re able to reach Saipark, you’ll be able to pay an initial fee and grab some special Saicards. These Saicards are slightly beefed up Temcards, but they’re a lot more expensive and last only until the next rotation of Temtem. It’s worth exploring both above ground and in the caves in this area to find the items lying around, but the main draw is to find the special Temtem that are available here.

These Temtem will usually be around the late level 30s and which ones are available change on a weekly basis. The cost to enter the Saipark is will also change on a weekly basis, and you’ll get some Saicards as part of your entry fee.

You won’t just encounter these Temtem though, as there are some that will always be in the Saipark. These are:

Saipat (outdoors)

(outdoors) Platox (caves and outdoors)

(caves and outdoors) Skail (caves)

Rare Temtem do turn up in greater numbers here, so it’s worth checking back to find out which Temtem are making a guest appearance.

The Saipark is not the only place to find the rare Temtem, so if you just want every single known creature’s location, then consult the table below. It details the Temtem’s name, types, and their location. You’ll also find their rarity in brackets. Common ones tend to have an encounter rate of over 75%, while Uncommon Temtem have around 50% chance to find them. Rare Temtem and Very Rare Temtem have much lower odds, so you may find yourself running around in circles before you find them.

Just be sure to consult our Temtem type chart as you’re hunting them. There’s nothing worse than trying to weaken a Barnshe, only to use an Electric move on it and wiping it out instantly. The type chart can also be useful for taking on the Temtem dojos.

Temtem list

Temtem Name Temtem Types Temtem Locations Oree Digital ? - Cipanku Zaobian Digital N/A Platypet Water

Toxic Corrupted Badlands (Common) - Tucma

Xolot Reservoir (Common) - Tucma

Mines of Mictlan (Common) - Tucma Platox Water

Toxic Saipark - Deniz Platimous Water

Toxic N/A Swali Nature Praisine Coast (Common) - Deniz

Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz Loali Nature

Wind The Canopath (Rare) - Omninesia

Citeroir Omninesia (Rare) - Omninesia

The Glassyway (Rare) - Omninesia Tateru Neutral Praisine Coast (Common) - Deniz

Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz

The Gifted Bridges (Uncommon) - Deniz

Windward Fort (Rare) - Deniz

Aguamarina Caves (Rare) - Deniz Paharo Wind Praisine Coast (Common) - Deniz

Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz

The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz Paharac Wind Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz

The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz

The Canopath (Uncommon) - Omninesia

The Flywalk (Uncommon) - Omninesia

The Glassyway (Uncommon) - Omninesia

Jino Gap (Common) - Kisiwa

Kwea Uplands (Common) - Kisiwa Granpah Wind N/A Bunbun Earth

Crystal Mines of Mictlan (Uncommon) - Tucma

Kakama Cenote (Uncommon) - Tucma Mudrid Earth

Crystal Mines of Mictlan (Very Rare) - Tucma Hidody Nature The Canopath (Uncommon) - Omninesia

Giant Banyan (Uncommon) - Omninesia

The Glassyway (Uncommon) - Omninesia Taifu Nature The Glassyway (Rare) - Omninesia Fomu Water Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz

Windward Fort (Uncommon) - Deniz

Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz Wiplump Water

Wind The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz

Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz

Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz Skail Neutral Praisine Coast (Common) - Deniz

Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz

The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz

Windward Fort (Common) - Deniz

Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz

Saipark - Deniz Skunch Neutral

Melee Aguamarina Caves (Very Rare) - Deniz

Corrupted Badlands (Rare) - Tucma

Xolot Reservoir (Uncommon) - Tucma Goty Neutral Mawingu Islets (Common) - Kisiwa Mouflank Neutral N/A Rhoulder Neutral

Earth Currently unknown Houchic Mental Starter

? - Arbury Tental Mental N/A Nagaise Mental

Water N/A Orphyll Nature

Toxic Corrupted Badlands (Uncommon) - Tucma Nidrasil Nature

Toxic N/A Banapi Fire The Hangroad (Common) - Omninesia

The Glassyway (Rare) - Omninesia

Anak Volcano (Uncommon) - Omninesia Capyre Fire N/A Lapinite Crystal Mines of Mictlan (Common) - Tucma Azuroc Crystal Mines of Mictlan (Very Rare) - Tucma Zenoreth Crystal Crystal Shrine (Common) - Tucma Bigu Nature Breeding Babawa Only Babawa Nature

Water Citerior & Ulterior Omninesia waters (Common) - Omninesia

Citerior Omninesia grass (Common) - Omninesia Kaku Nature Praisine Coast (Common) - Deniz

Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz

The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz

The Canopath (Common) - Omninesia

Citerior Omninesia (Common) - Omninesia Saku Nature

Wind The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz

The Canopath (Rare) - Omninesia Valash Neutral

Crystal Mines of Mictlan (Very Rare) - Tucma

Completing quest "Shipwrecked in Tucma!" (Gift) - Tucma Barnshe Mental

Wind Windward Fort top floor (Very Rare) - Deniz Gyalis Crystal

Melee Mines of Mictlan (Very Rare) - Tucma Occlura Crystal Kupeleleza (Common) - Tucma Myx Crystal

Mental N/A Raiber Fire The Glassyway (Common) - Omninesia

Anak Volcano (Common) - Omninesia Raize Fire N/A Raican Fire The Glassyway (Common) - Omninesia Pewki Water Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz

Windward Fort (Common) - Deniz

Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz Piraniant Water Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz

Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz Osuchi Earth Jino Gap (Common) - Kisiwa Osukan Earth

Melee N/A Osukai Earth

Melee N/A Saipat Water

Melee Thalassian Cliffs (Very Rare) - Deniz

The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz

Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz

Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz

Mare Nostrum (Common) - Deniz

Saipark - Deniz Pycko Earth

Fire Tasa Desert (Uncommon) - Kisiwa Drakash Earth

Fire N/A Crystle Crystal Starter

Mines of Mictlan - (Very Rare) - Tucma

Kupeleleza - look at the furthest island to the east covered in grass (Very Rare) - Tucma Sherald Crystal ? - Tucma Tortenite Crystal

Toxic N/A Hocus Mental The Gifted Bridges (Rare) - Deniz Pocus Mental ? - Arbury Sparzy Electric ? - Cipanku Mushi Toxic Corrupted Badlands (Common) - Tucma

Xolot Reservoir (Common) - Tucma Mushook Toxic

Melee N/A Magmis Fire Anak Volcano (Common) - Omninesia

Outside Anak Volcano Rock Hopper Island (Common) - Omninesia Mastione Fire Anak Volcano (Rare) - Omninesia Umishi Water Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz

Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz

Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz Ukama Water Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz

The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz

Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz

Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz Raignet UNKNOWN ? - Cipanku Smazee Melee Starter

? - Arbury Baboong Melee N/A Seismunch Melee

Earth N/A Zizare Earth Chini Grotto (Uncommon) - Kisiwa

Kwea Uplands (Uncommon) - Kisiwa Kuri Earth Mawingu Islets (Common) - Kisiwa Kauren Earth N/A Spriole Nature The Canopath (Common) - Omninesia

The Hangroad (Common) - Omninesia

The Glassyway (Common) - Omninesia

Giant Banyan (Common) - Omninesia Deendre Nature Giant Banyan (Common) - Omninesia

Mokupuni Dojo (Gift) - Omninesia

The Canopath (Common) - Omninesia Cerneaf Nature ? - Omninesia Toxolotl Toxic Xolot Reservoir (Common) - Tucma Noxolotl Toxic N/A Blooze Toxic Corrupted Badlands (Common) - Tucma Goolder Toxic N/A Zephyruff Toxic

Wind Corrupted Badlands (Common) - Tucma

Kupeleleza (Common or Rare) - Tucma

Small island west of Kupeleleza (Common) - Tucma Volarend Toxic

Wind Small island west of Kupeleleza (Very Rare) - Tucma Grumvel Earth Vumbi (Common) - Kisiwa

Chini Grotto (Common) - Kisiwa Grumper Earth

Electric N/A Ganki Electric

Wind Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz

The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz

Windward Fort (Common) - Deniz Gazuma Electric

Wind N/A Oceara Water Aguamarina Caves Waterfall (Very Rare) - Deniz Yowlar Neutral Currently unknown Droply Water

Earth Currently unknown Garyo Water

Earth N/A Shuine Crystal

Water Kakama Cenote (Very Rare) - Tucma Nessla Water

Electric Thalassian Cliffs pool (Very Rare) - Deniz

Sillaro River Near Turqesa (Very Rare) - Deniz Valiar Mental ? - Arbury Kalazu Water Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz

Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz

Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz Kalabyss Water

Toxic Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz

Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz

Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz

Xolot Reservoir (Common) - Tucma Adoroboros Toxic

Mental N/A Tuwai Wind Zalar (Gift) - Deniz

Corrupted Badlands Crystal Shrine (Very Rare) - Tucma Tukai Wind

Water N/A Tuvine Wind

Crystal N/A Turoc Wind

Earth N/A Kinu Nature

Mental Giant Banyan (Very Rare) - Omninesia Vulvir Fire

Earth Anak Volcano (Common) - Omninesia Vulor Fire

Earth Mines of Mictlan (Uncommon) - Omninesia Vulcrane Fire

Earth Complete quest "Shipwrecked in Tucma!" (Gift) - Tucma Akranox Earth

Toxic Tasa Desert (Uncommon) - Kisiwa Vulffy Earth

Nature Tasa Desert (Uncommon) - Kisiwa Pigepic Wind Prasine Coast (Common) - Deniz

Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz

The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz Anahir Crystal

Fire Anak Volcano (Gift) - Omninesia

