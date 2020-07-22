Temtem list: all the Kisiwa Temtem
A new region means brand new Temtem to hunt! This update adds quite a few battles and equipment, and it does seem like the new Temtem are powerful new additions to your team. But where do you find them and which ones take a few more steps to locate? Well we’ve updated our Temtem list so that you have an easy-to-find guide for all the Temtem in the game.
Here it is, the full Temtem list of currently known Temtem in the Early Access version of the game. It includes all types and the locations of where to find them. We’ve also included details of the Temtem that can be found in the new Kisiwa region, and how to get the elusive creatures.
Some Temtem can only be evolved from a smaller form, so check out our Temtem evolutions guide for all the evolution methods.
Temtem locations
There’s around 90 or so critters that you can throw Temtem cards at. All of this is in the hopes of completing yet another entry in the Tempedia, the game’s way of logging all of the creatures you have captured.
Some of the Temtem are highly sought after for stats, or can only be found in specific locations. To learn more about them, do consult our more in-depth guides on these Temtem and why you should or shouldn’t think about adding them to your team.
Note that we will be adding dedicated guides for the new Kisiwa region Temtem in the near future.
How to get to the Saipark
The Saipark is Temtem’s equivalent of the Safari Zone in Pokémon. You will need to have obtained the Rock-Hopping Hook to access Saipark. Once you have this key item, you will need to do the following to get to Saipark:
- Head to Deniz via the airship.
- Travel south from Arissola until you reach the Prasine Coast
- Travel south, keeping to the western edge. If you reach the mini-Temtem healing station, you’ve gone too far.
- Use the Rock-Hopping Hook to leap to the west and reach Saipark.
Once you’ve leapt across, talk to the woman at the kiosk to pay a set amount of cash and receive a set amount of Saicards. This fee and the amount of Saicards has changed since the feature was first introduced, but it seems to be based on the rarity of the currently available Temtem in the Saipark.
Saipark Temtem
Once you’re able to reach Saipark, you’ll be able to pay an initial fee and grab some special Saicards. These Saicards are slightly beefed up Temcards, but they’re a lot more expensive and last only until the next rotation of Temtem. It’s worth exploring both above ground and in the caves in this area to find the items lying around, but the main draw is to find the special Temtem that are available here.
These Temtem will usually be around the late level 30s and which ones are available change on a weekly basis. The cost to enter the Saipark is will also change on a weekly basis, and you’ll get some Saicards as part of your entry fee.
You won’t just encounter these Temtem though, as there are some that will always be in the Saipark. These are:
- Saipat (outdoors)
- Platox (caves and outdoors)
- Skail (caves)
Rare Temtem do turn up in greater numbers here, so it’s worth checking back to find out which Temtem are making a guest appearance.
The Saipark is not the only place to find the rare Temtem, so if you just want every single known creature’s location, then consult the table below. It details the Temtem’s name, types, and their location. You’ll also find their rarity in brackets. Common ones tend to have an encounter rate of over 75%, while Uncommon Temtem have around 50% chance to find them. Rare Temtem and Very Rare Temtem have much lower odds, so you may find yourself running around in circles before you find them.
Just be sure to consult our Temtem type chart as you’re hunting them. There’s nothing worse than trying to weaken a Barnshe, only to use an Electric move on it and wiping it out instantly. The type chart can also be useful for taking on the Temtem dojos.
Temtem list
|Temtem Name
|Temtem Types
|Temtem Locations
|Oree
|Digital
|? - Cipanku
|Zaobian
|Digital
|N/A
|Platypet
|Water
Toxic
|Corrupted Badlands (Common) - Tucma
Xolot Reservoir (Common) - Tucma
Mines of Mictlan (Common) - Tucma
|Platox
|Water
Toxic
|Saipark - Deniz
|Platimous
|Water
Toxic
|N/A
|Swali
|Nature
|Praisine Coast (Common) - Deniz
Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
|Loali
|Nature
Wind
|The Canopath (Rare) - Omninesia
Citeroir Omninesia (Rare) - Omninesia
The Glassyway (Rare) - Omninesia
|Tateru
|Neutral
|Praisine Coast (Common) - Deniz
Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Uncommon) - Deniz
Windward Fort (Rare) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Rare) - Deniz
|Paharo
|Wind
|Praisine Coast (Common) - Deniz
Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
|Paharac
|Wind
|Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
The Canopath (Uncommon) - Omninesia
The Flywalk (Uncommon) - Omninesia
The Glassyway (Uncommon) - Omninesia
Jino Gap (Common) - Kisiwa
Kwea Uplands (Common) - Kisiwa
|Granpah
|Wind
|N/A
|Bunbun
|Earth
Crystal
|Mines of Mictlan (Uncommon) - Tucma
Kakama Cenote (Uncommon) - Tucma
|Mudrid
|Earth
Crystal
|Mines of Mictlan (Very Rare) - Tucma
|Hidody
|Nature
|The Canopath (Uncommon) - Omninesia
Giant Banyan (Uncommon) - Omninesia
The Glassyway (Uncommon) - Omninesia
|Taifu
|Nature
|The Glassyway (Rare) - Omninesia
|Fomu
|Water
|Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Windward Fort (Uncommon) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
|Wiplump
|Water
Wind
|The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
|Skail
|Neutral
|Praisine Coast (Common) - Deniz
Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
Windward Fort (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
Saipark - Deniz
|Skunch
|Neutral
Melee
|Aguamarina Caves (Very Rare) - Deniz
Corrupted Badlands (Rare) - Tucma
Xolot Reservoir (Uncommon) - Tucma
|Goty
|Neutral
|Mawingu Islets (Common) - Kisiwa
|Mouflank
|Neutral
|N/A
|Rhoulder
|Neutral
Earth
|Currently unknown
|Houchic
|Mental
|Starter
? - Arbury
|Tental
|Mental
|N/A
|Nagaise
|Mental
Water
|N/A
|Orphyll
|Nature
Toxic
|Corrupted Badlands (Uncommon) - Tucma
|Nidrasil
|Nature
Toxic
|N/A
|Banapi
|Fire
|The Hangroad (Common) - Omninesia
The Glassyway (Rare) - Omninesia
Anak Volcano (Uncommon) - Omninesia
|Capyre
|Fire
|N/A
|Lapinite
|Crystal
|Mines of Mictlan (Common) - Tucma
|Azuroc
|Crystal
|Mines of Mictlan (Very Rare) - Tucma
|Zenoreth
|Crystal
|Crystal Shrine (Common) - Tucma
|Bigu
|Nature
|Breeding Babawa Only
|Babawa
|Nature
Water
|Citerior & Ulterior Omninesia waters (Common) - Omninesia
Citerior Omninesia grass (Common) - Omninesia
|Kaku
|Nature
|Praisine Coast (Common) - Deniz
Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
The Canopath (Common) - Omninesia
Citerior Omninesia (Common) - Omninesia
|Saku
|Nature
Wind
|The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
The Canopath (Rare) - Omninesia
|Valash
|Neutral
Crystal
|Mines of Mictlan (Very Rare) - Tucma
Completing quest "Shipwrecked in Tucma!" (Gift) - Tucma
|Barnshe
|Mental
Wind
|Windward Fort top floor (Very Rare) - Deniz
|Gyalis
|Crystal
Melee
|Mines of Mictlan (Very Rare) - Tucma
|Occlura
|Crystal
|Kupeleleza (Common) - Tucma
|Myx
|Crystal
Mental
|N/A
|Raiber
|Fire
|The Glassyway (Common) - Omninesia
Anak Volcano (Common) - Omninesia
|Raize
|Fire
|N/A
|Raican
|Fire
|The Glassyway (Common) - Omninesia
|Pewki
|Water
|Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Windward Fort (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
|Piraniant
|Water
|Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
|Osuchi
|Earth
|Jino Gap (Common) - Kisiwa
|Osukan
|Earth
Melee
|N/A
|Osukai
|Earth
Melee
|N/A
|Saipat
|Water
Melee
|Thalassian Cliffs (Very Rare) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
Mare Nostrum (Common) - Deniz
Saipark - Deniz
|Pycko
|Earth
Fire
|Tasa Desert (Uncommon) - Kisiwa
|Drakash
|Earth
Fire
|N/A
|Crystle
|Crystal
|Starter
Mines of Mictlan - (Very Rare) - Tucma
Kupeleleza - look at the furthest island to the east covered in grass (Very Rare) - Tucma
|Sherald
|Crystal
|? - Tucma
|Tortenite
|Crystal
Toxic
|N/A
|Hocus
|Mental
|The Gifted Bridges (Rare) - Deniz
|Pocus
|Mental
|? - Arbury
|Sparzy
|Electric
|? - Cipanku
|Mushi
|Toxic
|Corrupted Badlands (Common) - Tucma
Xolot Reservoir (Common) - Tucma
|Mushook
|Toxic
Melee
|N/A
|Magmis
|Fire
|Anak Volcano (Common) - Omninesia
Outside Anak Volcano Rock Hopper Island (Common) - Omninesia
|Mastione
|Fire
|Anak Volcano (Rare) - Omninesia
|Umishi
|Water
|Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
|Ukama
|Water
|Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
|Raignet
|UNKNOWN
|? - Cipanku
|Smazee
|Melee
|Starter
? - Arbury
|Baboong
|Melee
|N/A
|Seismunch
|Melee
Earth
|N/A
|Zizare
|Earth
|Chini Grotto (Uncommon) - Kisiwa
Kwea Uplands (Uncommon) - Kisiwa
|Kuri
|Earth
|Mawingu Islets (Common) - Kisiwa
|Kauren
|Earth
|N/A
|Spriole
|Nature
|The Canopath (Common) - Omninesia
The Hangroad (Common) - Omninesia
The Glassyway (Common) - Omninesia
Giant Banyan (Common) - Omninesia
|Deendre
|Nature
|Giant Banyan (Common) - Omninesia
Mokupuni Dojo (Gift) - Omninesia
The Canopath (Common) - Omninesia
|Cerneaf
|Nature
|? - Omninesia
|Toxolotl
|Toxic
|Xolot Reservoir (Common) - Tucma
|Noxolotl
|Toxic
|N/A
|Blooze
|Toxic
|Corrupted Badlands (Common) - Tucma
|Goolder
|Toxic
|N/A
|Zephyruff
|Toxic
Wind
|Corrupted Badlands (Common) - Tucma
Kupeleleza (Common or Rare) - Tucma
Small island west of Kupeleleza (Common) - Tucma
|Volarend
|Toxic
Wind
|Small island west of Kupeleleza (Very Rare) - Tucma
|Grumvel
|Earth
|Vumbi (Common) - Kisiwa
Chini Grotto (Common) - Kisiwa
|Grumper
|Earth
Electric
|N/A
|Ganki
|Electric
Wind
|Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
Windward Fort (Common) - Deniz
|Gazuma
|Electric
Wind
|N/A
|Oceara
|Water
|Aguamarina Caves Waterfall (Very Rare) - Deniz
|Yowlar
|Neutral
|Currently unknown
|Droply
|Water
Earth
|Currently unknown
|Garyo
|Water
Earth
|N/A
|Shuine
|Crystal
Water
|Kakama Cenote (Very Rare) - Tucma
|Nessla
|Water
Electric
|Thalassian Cliffs pool (Very Rare) - Deniz
Sillaro River Near Turqesa (Very Rare) - Deniz
|Valiar
|Mental
|? - Arbury
|Kalazu
|Water
|Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
|Kalabyss
|Water
Toxic
|Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
Sillaro River (Common) - Deniz
Aguamarina Caves (Common) - Deniz
Xolot Reservoir (Common) - Tucma
|Adoroboros
|Toxic
Mental
|N/A
|Tuwai
|Wind
|Zalar (Gift) - Deniz
Corrupted Badlands Crystal Shrine (Very Rare) - Tucma
|Tukai
|Wind
Water
|N/A
|Tuvine
|Wind
Crystal
|N/A
|Turoc
|Wind
Earth
|N/A
|Kinu
|Nature
Mental
|Giant Banyan (Very Rare) - Omninesia
|Vulvir
|Fire
Earth
|Anak Volcano (Common) - Omninesia
|Vulor
|Fire
Earth
|Mines of Mictlan (Uncommon) - Omninesia
|Vulcrane
|Fire
Earth
|Complete quest "Shipwrecked in Tucma!" (Gift) - Tucma
|Akranox
|Earth
Toxic
|Tasa Desert (Uncommon) - Kisiwa
|Vulffy
|Earth
Nature
|Tasa Desert (Uncommon) - Kisiwa
|Pigepic
|Wind
|Prasine Coast (Common) - Deniz
Thalassian Cliffs (Common) - Deniz
The Gifted Bridges (Common) - Deniz
|Anahir
|Crystal
Fire
|Anak Volcano (Gift) - Omninesia
Thanks for checking out our Temtem list guide. The list will constantly be updated as soon as more Temtem are put into the game. In the meantime, why not check out our guides for Temtem gear locations and Temtem Course locations. Both these types of items can help augment your team composition to an unstoppable force.
