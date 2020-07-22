The next Ubisoft Forward showcase is coming in September

Don’t look now, FakE3 isn’t over just yet. We’ve still got the next Xbox event tomorrow and yet another Ubisoft Forward too. The latter, it turns out, will be coming in September. The news came during Ubisoft’s quarterly earnings call. At what point do we stop calling it unofficial E3 and just admit we’ve bled into holiday reveals season? Never? Ah, swell.

“We will have another exciting Ubisoft Forward event in September and we can’t wait to show you more,” said CFO Frédérick Duguet as part of his remarks for the call. “Ubisoft Forward was a major milestone and the response from our fans was very promising. We achieved record-high peak concurrent viewership during this event, surpassing our previous E3 conferences.”

We already knew there was another Ubi Forward event coming. Now we’ve got a month. Bit later we’ll get a date. After that probably one of those sizzle reel teasers to let us know which games will be covered. Yum yum, marketing juice is part of a complete news breakfast.

During the first Ubi Forward we got release dates for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion, an official announcement for Far Cry 6, and an open beta launch for Hyper Scape. We didn’t hear about Skull & Bones, that pirate ’em up that’s been simmering for years, though a report published shortly after suggests it might become a live service game.

The other thing that didn’t come up during the past showcase was acknowledgement of the recent accusations of sexual harassment, abuse, and discrimination within Ubisoft by colleagues and members of the public. Multiple executives have resigned in the wake of the allegations. Another recent report details more alleged abuse and discrimination. CEO Yves Guillemot addressed Ubisoft’s goals and plans following the allegations during the earnings call.

“I am determined to make profound changes in order to improve and strengthen our corporate culture,” Guillemot said. “We already have acted swiftly and firmly, announcing and introducing large scale initiatives intended to transform our organization.”

Ubisoft outlined steps being taken in their press release for the call, including investigations by external consultants into the allegations, a review of the editorial department composition, a new position opening for a Head of Diversity and Inclusion, and the appointment of a Head of Workplace Culture.

As for the next Ubisoft Forward, mark your calendars for September.