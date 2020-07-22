Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Best guns in Warzone [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

The next Ubisoft Forward showcase is coming in September

Lauren Morton

Contributor

22nd July 2020 / 10:16PM

Don’t look now, FakE3 isn’t over just yet. We’ve still got the next Xbox event tomorrow and yet another Ubisoft Forward too. The latter, it turns out, will be coming in September. The news came during Ubisoft’s quarterly earnings call. At what point do we stop calling it unofficial E3 and just admit we’ve bled into holiday reveals season? Never? Ah, swell.

“We will have another exciting Ubisoft Forward event in September and we can’t wait to show you more,” said CFO Frédérick Duguet as part of his remarks for the call. “Ubisoft Forward was a major milestone and the response from our fans was very promising. We achieved record-high peak concurrent viewership during this event, surpassing our previous E3 conferences.”

We already knew there was another Ubi Forward event coming. Now we’ve got a month. Bit later we’ll get a date. After that probably one of those sizzle reel teasers to let us know which games will be covered. Yum yum, marketing juice is part of a complete news breakfast.

During the first Ubi Forward we got release dates for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion, an official announcement for Far Cry 6, and an open beta launch for Hyper Scape. We didn’t hear about Skull & Bones, that pirate ’em up that’s been simmering for years, though a report published shortly after suggests it might become a live service game.

The other thing that didn’t come up during the past showcase was acknowledgement of the recent accusations of sexual harassment, abuse, and discrimination within Ubisoft by colleagues and members of the public. Multiple executives have resigned in the wake of the allegations. Another recent report details more alleged abuse and discrimination. CEO Yves Guillemot addressed Ubisoft’s goals and plans following the allegations during the earnings call.

“I am determined to make profound changes in order to improve and strengthen our corporate culture,” Guillemot said. “We already have acted swiftly and firmly, announcing and introducing large scale initiatives intended to transform our organization.”

Ubisoft outlined steps being taken in their press release for the call, including investigations by external consultants into the allegations, a review of the editorial department composition, a new position opening for a Head of Diversity and Inclusion, and the appointment of a Head of Workplace Culture.

As for the next Ubisoft Forward, mark your calendars for September.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Assassin's Creed Valhalla release date, gameplay, and trailers

Everything we know about Valhalla

Relax and raid to the sounds of Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Out Of The North

10

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will let you switch between the female and male Eivor

13

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will launch on November 17th

7

Latest articles

Spirit Blossom event spans League Of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and Runeterra

3

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk sure looks like a Jet Set Radio revival

Yakuza: Like A Dragon reveals its English voice cast

10

Temtem list: all the Kisiwa Temtem

All the Temtems!