As Dusk Falls is a new "interactive story" by a former Quantic Dream designer

Microsoft have announced As Dusk Falls, an interactive narrative game about two families that cross paths multiple times over some pretty dramatic and emotional circumstances. It’s the debut game from Interior/Night, a studio founded by Caroline Marchal, former lead game designer at Quantic Dream on games like Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls. The studio’s goal is “to tell relatable, inclusive stories, grounded in real life”, and from the sounds of things they’ll be tackling some pretty tough themes about overcoming your past and moving on.



“Most stories start at the beginning,” says Marchal, “but this story starts in the middle, gradually widening outward to encompass multiple points of view over a thirty year span; a story spiral that explores the past, present and future of a single dramatic night.”

After that first fateful meeting during a robbery-gone-wrong in the middle of the desert, the lives of these two families become entwined. From the trailer it looks like a couple of the kids from each family end up staying in touch, though the lad seems awfully surprised when the girl rocks up on his doorstep talking about some letters he’s sent her. There’s clearly a lot more to it and, yeah, I’d definitely like to see where it all goes.

Marchal mentions that they’re looking forward to sharing more “in the coming months”, so I’m sure we’ll find out more soon.

As Dusk Falls is coming to PC, Xbox Series X and Xbox One. Check out the Interior/Night website for details.

