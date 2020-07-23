Avowed looks a whole lot like Obsidian's take on Skyrim

Obsidian’s making another fantasy RPG, readers. But unlike their last goes at the swords-and-sorcery table, the devs are ditching their isometric comforts for something a little more intimate. Announced during today’s not-E3 Xbox stream, Avowed appears to be a grim first-person wizardy romp that may be taking a few cues from The Elder Scrolls.

Obsidian’s short tease didn’t say much besides dour fantasy drama, shambling skeletons, and a suggestion that, just perhaps, war never changes.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Set in the same world as Pillars Of Eternity, Avowed looks to be zooming right in behind your fantasy lad’s eyeballs. We get a very brief render of swords and casting hand held aloft, flourishing a spell before the Balrog Of Morgoth (probably) comes stomping out of his furnace to crush some skulls.

That Elder Scrolls comparison feels apt, somewhat. The Outer Worlds felt like Obsidian’s attempt to spin up their own take on Bethesda’s Fallout games – and here, it looks like they’re gunning towards Skyrim. Reductive, maybe, but the idea of an Elder Scrolls style adventure that can zoom in on tighter zones and more compelling characters sure has its appeal – particularly with Dragon Age 4 still lurking in the distant fade.

High fantasy is also the studio’s strength, with the team previously pushing proper good isometric RPGs like evil bureaucracy sim Tyranny and the aforementioned Pillars Of Eternity. Avowed currently has no release date, and has so far only been confirmed for Xbox Series X and the Xbox Game Pass. But c’mon, Obsidian, you know sword-swinging wizards belong on PC.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when. See all the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show and everything at the PC Gaming Show, for starters.