Balan Wonderworld is Square Enix's new platformer from some of Sonic's creators

Square Enix today announced Balan Wonderworld, a new 3D platformer from a team including two of Sonic the Hedgehog’s creators – who also did Nights Into Dreams together. It’ll send us through a weird theatre into the magical Wonderworld, where we’ll run, jump, climb, and oh you absolutely better believe we’ll collect some glowing gems. You know, platformer stuff. It is very cheery-looking, as you can see in the announcement trailer below.



The game stars Leo and Emma, though they might be hard to recognise for a lot of the game because they’ll be clad in costumes granting abilities. Today’s announcement says it has over 80 costumes, and abilities include spinning, blasting water, shooting your fists out, climbing webs, twirling, painting… it has enough that surely they’ll start to run out of skill ideas and you’ll end up with “make a nice cup of tea” and “put up some shelves.”

It’s being made by Squeenix’s new Balan Company team, who include Naka Yuji and Naoto Ohshima. Yuji created the original platformer prototype which became Sonic, while Ohshima designed the sassy hedgehog as well as his nemesis. Yuji was a programmer and producer on Sonic for years, and Ohshima directed Sonic CD. The pair also worked on Nights Into Dreams, with Ohshima directing it. Naka is directing this one.

Balan Wonderworld is coming to Steam in spring 2021. It will also be on Xboxes, PlayStations, and Switch.

