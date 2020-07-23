Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Best guns in Warzone [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Brand new Fable announced for PC and Xbox

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

23rd July 2020

Here it is, the one you’ve been waiting for: Microsoft have announced a brand new Fable at tonight’s Xbox Games Showcase. It’s being made by Playground Games, known for Forza Horizon, but it doesn’t sound like Fable 4 – it sounds like reboot. “Fable returns with a new beginning for the legendary franchise,” the trailer description says.

Here’s the teaser telling us all about how nature and magic live in “perfect harmony”, sort of:

Fable is a fantasy RPG series that started way back in 2004, originally created by Lionhead Studios. Set in the fantasy nation of Albion, you go on lots of quests and do all of the things you’d expect from a fantasy RPG, really.

Last month, fans expected that a new Fable was going to be announced after some eagle-eyed Twitter users spotted Microsoft had snagged the “@fable” Twitter account. We all believed Xbox when they told us not to get our hopes up. What fools we were.

Fable is coming to Windows 10 and Xbox Series X. Hopefully they won’t keep us waiting too long for more news.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when. See all the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show and everything at the PC Gaming Show, for starters.

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

