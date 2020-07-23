Brand new Fable announced for PC and Xbox

Here it is, the one you’ve been waiting for: Microsoft have announced a brand new Fable at tonight’s Xbox Games Showcase. It’s being made by Playground Games, known for Forza Horizon, but it doesn’t sound like Fable 4 – it sounds like reboot. “Fable returns with a new beginning for the legendary franchise,” the trailer description says.

Here’s the teaser telling us all about how nature and magic live in “perfect harmony”, sort of:



Fable is a fantasy RPG series that started way back in 2004, originally created by Lionhead Studios. Set in the fantasy nation of Albion, you go on lots of quests and do all of the things you’d expect from a fantasy RPG, really.

Last month, fans expected that a new Fable was going to be announced after some eagle-eyed Twitter users spotted Microsoft had snagged the “@fable” Twitter account. We all believed Xbox when they told us not to get our hopes up. What fools we were.

Fable is coming to Windows 10 and Xbox Series X. Hopefully they won’t keep us waiting too long for more news.

