Dive into Epic's Summer Sale today with savings of up to 75% off

‘Tis the season for whacking great game sales, it would appear, as the Epic Games Store have just announced the start of their new Summer Sale. Running from now until August 6th, there are savings of up to 75% off to be had over the next two weeks, including some big hitters like Red Dead Redemption 2, Control, Maneater and Satisfactory to name just a few. Plus, if you didn’t end up using your £10 / $10 off coupon from Epic’s May Mega Sale, then you’ve got another chance to make use of it this time round, too. Read on for some of our sale highlights.

Alas, Epic won’t be issuing new £10 / $10 off vouchers for their Summer Sale this time, so you’ll only have one automatically applied to your account if you didn’t use it last time. They don’t expire until November 1st, you see, according to Epic’s small print, so I’d imagine that they’ll likely hang around for a couple more sales if you don’t find anything that takes your fancy this time, either.

Like last time, you’ll need to spend at least £13.99 / $14.99 to take advantage of your £10 / $10 off coupon, but they’re not valid on things like pre-orders or in-game purchases. Instead, it’s just the Summer Sale items you can use it on, and to help you make the most of it, I’ve picked out some of the sale’s best highlights below.

Tacoma and Next Up Hero are also available for free until July 30th at the moment as well, and you can continue to take advantage of Epic’s current new release discounts, too, such as 20% off Ooblets and 40% off Superhot: Mind Control Delete.

If you spot any other good bargains, be sure to share them in the comments below.