Every new trailer from the Xbox Games Showcase 2020

Microsoft announced a slew of new PC games this evening as part of their latest Xbox Games Showcase for the Xbox Series X and PC, and we’ve rounded up all the new trailers and game announcements right here. From our first look at Halo Infinite’s campaign to the long-awaited reveal of a brand new Fable game, here’s everything you need to know from the Xbox Games Showcase 2020.

You can catch up on the full Xbox Games Showcase stream right here if you missed it, but you’ll find all the new game announcements right here in one handy list, along with all of their shiny new trailers. Our Nate will have more hands on impressions of Halo Infinite’s campaign gameplay very soon, but for now, here’s everything you missed from tonight’s showcase.



Xbox kicked off their Series X Showcase with a first look at Halo Infinite’s campaign. You’ll be exploring a brand new Halo ring that’s bigger than ever before, and 343 Industries have promised even fancier effects, too. We’ll also be getting a proper glimpse at the game’s multiplayer in the coming months, but the key announcement from today’s stream was a (sort of) proper release date. It’s coming later this year in Holiday 2020, likely on the same day the Xbox Series X launches.



It’s a new State Of Decay game! We only got a very short cinematic trailer announcing the latest entry in Undead Lab’s zombie survival series, but it sure looked appropriately grim.



Forza Motorsport has always been Microsoft’s go-to to showcase the power of a new console, and Turn 10’s latest entry in their racing sim series definitely revved up that ray tracing engine like no tomorrow. No release date just yet, but it will be available on Xbox Game Pass when it launches.



Rare’s fantastical new game got another snazzy trailer this evening, and cor, what a lovely looking game it’s turning out to be. It’s still not clear exactly what you’ll be doing in Everwild, but Rare said they’re creating a world where you can truly lose yourself in and feel the flow of magic. Still no release date yet, but we’re 100% here for it.



We got a closer look at Dontnod’s upcoming narrative mystery adventure today, with a new trailer revealing more about its pair of sibling detectives, Alyson and Tyler. Best of all, we go a release date, and the first chapter will be arriving on August 27th on Steam and Xbox Game Pass.



Just in case you’d thought Obsidian have given up on making massive RPGs, the Pillars Of Eternity studio revealed a trailer for a brand-new one this evening: Avowed. All we know at the moment is that it’s going to be a first-person RPG full of magic and intrigue set in a fantasy world called Eora, but hopefully we’ll know more soon.



As Dusk Falls – new trailer

A new interactive drama from Interior Night, As Dusk Falls tells the story of two families who get caught up in a robbery gone wrong. Taking place across thirty years, this stylish-looking game will have plenty of choices on hand to help you shape the lives of its diverse cast of characters, and we can’t wait to find out more.



Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 – new trailer

We got a brief glimpse of the sequel to Ninja Theory’s Hellblade late last year, but know we know that Senua’s Saga will be set in Iceland. In a new developer diary, Ninja Theory tell us more about how they set about capturing its epic landscapes to set the scene for the next stage of Senua’s journey.



Still no release date yet for Psychonauts 2, but today we got another psychedelic look at Double Fine’s upcoming 3D platformer, including a new song performed by Jack Black, as Raz takes a journey through a brain he found in a jar. Alas, Microsoft have also confirmed it’s been delayed until 2021.



Surprise! The sequel to the much loved Stalker is finally getting a sequel. Boasting one of the “biggest open worlds to date”, according to Microsoft, Stalker 2 will throw players back into its post-apocalypse of radiated mutants and strange anomalies. No word on a release date yet, but consider us PUMPED.



Coming in 2021, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a new four-player co-op experience from developer Fatshark, the team responsible for the excellent Vermintide series. You’ll be going deep into the hive city and facing hordes of nightmarish enemies with both FPS and melee combat when Darktide launches sometime next year, and you can go and wishlist it on Steam right now.



The Gunk – new trailer

The new game from Steamworld creators Image & Form is *shock horror* a 3D third-person action game that doesn’t seem to have a single robot in sight. Well, I never. Still, at least your pair of space hauler protagonists still have a handy mechanoid arm at their disposal, and you’ll be using it to suck up its titular alien gunk that’s threatening the life of the planet, as well as plants and other valuable resources. It’s coming in Autumn 2021, but don’t worry, Image & Form have also confirmed there’s a new Steamworld game in the works, too. Either way, we can’t wait for both.



The Medium – new trailer

After a creepy cinematic trailer earlier in the year, this new footage of Blooper Team’s psychological horror game The Medium finally shows off some proper gameplay. We also got a glimpse of how the game will be rendering its two realities simultaneously, highlighting the differences between the real and spirit world that only you can see with your mysterious psychic abilities. Still no firm release date, but it arriving on PC before the end of the year.



Aww yeah, now we’re talking. Fable is alive and kicking, and now in the excellent hands of Forza Horizon studio Playground Games. We only got the briefest of brief cinematic trailers announcing its existence today, but it looks like it will be retaining that classic Fable humour and much more besides. We can’t wait.

There were also a couple of new game announcements in Geoff Keighley’s pre-show segment in the run-up to the Xbox Games Showcase, which I’ve outlined below. All of them will be coming to PC in 2021,



Exomecha – new trailer

Exomecha is a new free to play game coming in late 2021. It’s an online competitive FPS set in an exotic alien land where you’ll be doing battle with huge machines and robots. So far, we know there will be team-based battles, a battle royale mode and a more structured objectives mode, and from the looks of all that shiny chrome on display, it will probably support ray tracing, too.



Echo Generation – new trailer

A new game from Canadian developer Cococucumber, Echo Generation is a turn-based adventure game with a deck-building twist. Set in a small Canadian town in the summer of 1993, you’ll be playing as a gang of kids investigating the supernatural. Its blocky, voxel art style looks gorgeous, as do its huge fantasy monsters. It’s coming next year.



Hello Neighbor 2 – new trailer

Dynamic Pixel’s popular stealth game is getting a sequel. Taking place directly after the events of the first game, you’ll once again be donning the shoes of local journalist Quinten as you search for your Neighbor, Mr Peterson. With new gameplay mechanics, a proper open world and a new scavenging mode, Hello Neighbor 2 will be sneaking out sometime next year.



A new game from Square Enix and the creator of Nights Into Dreams, Balan Wonderworld is a 3D action platformer with a huge cast of larger than life fantasy characters spread across 12 separate tales. As you journey through its weird and whimsical Wonderworld, you’ll need to don over 80 costumes to unlock new actions and abilities, and help bring balance to you and those around you. It’s coming in Spring 2021.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when. See all the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show and everything at the PC Gaming Show, for starters.