Life Is Strange creators start Tell Me Why in August

The first chapter of Dontnod Entertainment’s Tell Me Why comes out on August 27th. Announced last year, Tell Me Why is another episodic game series in a similar style to their previous game, Life Is Strange. This time, however, the story is all about two twins, Alyson and Tyler Ronan, who reunite over a tragic event, and discover that they both had very different memories of their childhoods.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



The trailer shows that, in the first chapter, the twins have started looking for some closure around the death of their mother. There’s also a bunch of new characters we’ll be meeting in due time, and the devs have even suggested that we may have already seen the game’s big bad, too. Like Life Is Strange, not everything is quite as it seems with these teens, though. As they go through their memories, it becomes clear they have some sort of “supernatural bond” that gives both of them visions.

Tell Me Why has three chapters that will launch weekly, starting August 27th. I’m a big fan of that, it’s nice to have time to let the story sink in, rather than absolutely blast through it.

It will be available on Steam and the Microsoft Store, priced at £24/$30/€30. Oh, and it’ll be on Xbox One as well, obvs.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when. See all the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show and everything at the PC Gaming Show, for starters.