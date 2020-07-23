Podcast: here's to the glorious 7s

If it's not good enough to be a 7, it's an 8

This week the Electronic Wireless Show celebrates the 7/10 game. Yes, we know RPS doesn’t have scores but the 7/10 is as much a feeling or a way of life. It’s those games that are a bit jank at the same time as being a bit genius, the ones that you love even though they’re a bit rough around the edges. Plus: more fish anecdotes, and how the TV show Friends could have been improved (the answer isn’t “delete Ross”, sadly).



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



This turns out to be a topic that’s very close to VidBud Matthew’s heart, and the podcast opens with a discussion on what makes a 7/10 a 7/10, you know? Really, a lot of it is a gut feeling, which makes it difficult to define. We then move on to discuss some of our favourite 7s, both recent and older, and in classic Nate style, Nate makes a spicy take.

This week’s big question on Twitter was: what are your favourite 7/10 games?

Did we do our FNAF’s book club this week? Signs point to no, but you’ll have to listen to find out for sure.

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by Jack de Quidt, who is a strong 11/10.

Please consider buying our merch, it is very good I promise.

Links

Biology Twitter opened a can of worms this week.

Nate argues that Skryim is a 7. We rebut. Check out the Skryim review from way back in 2011, and then it’s first and second addendums (addenda? Addendii?) for more.

Matthew gets us back in firmer 7/10 territory with Sherlock Holmes: Crimes And Punishment. Luckily, Crimes And Punishments survived the purge of Frogwares games.

I threw my spear at the pig of Vampyr, Dontnod’s cool vampire RPG wrapped in a wonky action game. Check out the review, and then rejoice in the fact that it got a story mode so you don’t have to worry too much about the combat.

Nate redeemed himself by bringing up Rise Of Nations although, more fool him, it is actually our our list of best strategy games for PC. There’s also a fun interview Keiron Gillen (never heard of him) did with developer Brian Reynolds way back in 2007.

Matthew also makes the case for Binary Domain, which John Walker (RPS in peace) reviewed. In classic RPS style, Binary Domain is on our list of best action games.

And finally, here is Alec’s list of celebrated 7/10 action games.

This week Matthew recommends The Big Picture film podcast (particularly the dad movie episode), Nate recommends getting some Amazon frogbit, and I recommend taking a deep dive into some weird fandom events with Eldena Doubleca5t’s When Posting Goes Wrong series on YouTube.