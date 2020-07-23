Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Best guns in Warzone [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Psychonauts 2 features the dulcet tones of Jack Black

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

23rd July 2020 / 7:47PM

Psychonauts 2 screenshot.

I had looked away from the Xbox Games Showcase for a mere couple of minutes when the new Psychonauts 2 trailer dropped, so you may understand my surprise when I started hearing Jack Black’s voice blaring through my headphones. That’s right, Double Fine’s sequel to the bizarre brain-exploring platformer will feature songs performed by the School Of Rock teacher himself.

Here’s that trailer with the, admittedly, pretty cool song he’s done for it:

The inside of Jack Black’s brain is more psychedelic than I thought it would be. He isn’t just a musician for the game, though. The devs say he actually plays “a mysterious ball of light” that helps the player on their mission. That’s a good one for the ol’ CV. Jack Black has been pally with Double Fine since starring in Brutal Legend.

The game’s story follows on directly from the first game, with the player jumping into the shoes of Raz, who has officially joined the Psychonauts – but now he needs to investigate some strange goings-on inside the agency.

Psychonauts 2 was announced back in 2016, with Double Fine running a successful crowdfunder to get the sequel rolling. Microsoft bought-up the studio last year though, hence why we’re seeing this as part of an Xbox showcase (though the game is coming to other platforms, too).

The game is coming to Windows, Mac, Linux, Xbox, and PS4 in 2021. It’s on Xbox Game Pass too. Check out the website for more info.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when. See all the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show and everything at the PC Gaming Show, for starters.

