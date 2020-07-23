Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Best guns in Warzone [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Rare give us another look at the gorgeous Everwild

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

23rd July 2020 / 5:58PM

I absolutely fell in love with Everwild when Rare announced it last year. Back then, it was a bit of a mystery what this gorgeous natural, fantasy-looking game might entail, but thanks to a new trailer shown during Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase, we finally know a bit more. It sounds like this beautiful world is all about caring for the weird and wonderful creatures within it, and maintaining the balance of nature.

In Everwild, you play as an “eternal”, beings who connect with the world around them to feel the flow of nature through every living thing. In the trailer we see these people caring for all manner of fantastical animals – from small deer-like creatures being sheltered from the rain, to big old fish-things spitting all their babies into a lake. Ok, I know that second one doesn’t sound particularly magical, but it all really does look quite lovely.

It’s still not entirely clear what you actually do in the game. We know it’s something to do with exploration, and it’s entirely possible it’ll be similar to sandbox-y style of Sea Of Thieves, but for now we’ll have to wait to find out.

Everwild will be coming to PC and the Xboxes sometime in the future. Take a peek at Rare’s website for more… links and images and things, there isn’t more info really.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when. See all the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show and everything at the PC Gaming Show, for starters.

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

