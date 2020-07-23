Tetris Effect is adding multiplayer

The trippy neon block-dropper, Tetris Effect has announced plans to add multiplayer in a new edition named Tetris Effect: Connected. There are loads of new modes on the way for players to challenge their friends in local and online co-op – there are even ranked matches if you feel like competitive Tetris is something you’d like to try your hand at. While the devs do plan to release multiplayer as a free update for all versions, initially it’ll be limited to the Connected edition when it debuts on Xbox and the Windows Microsoft Store later this year. Players on Epic and Oculus will need to wait until summer 2021.

Here’s Connected’s lovely trailer that really pulls on those “everyone is stuck at home, let’s play video games together” heartstrings:



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Other new modes for the multiplayer include Zone Battle, which somehow allows players to use the game’s time-stopping mechanic in one-on-one fight. Then there’s the new co-op Connected mode, which allows up to three players to join up their Tetris playfields to battle against the computer.

From what I’ve heard, everybody really bloody loves Tetris Effect. I thought it was just Tetris but with fancy music and graphics, which, I mean, that’s exactly what it is, but with other cool stuff, too. We’ve deemed it one of the best VR games on PC, and it really does look like a lot of fun to muck about in with mates.

Tetris Effect: Connected will launch this holiday season as a timed exclusive on the Microsoft Store for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The update will then head to the other platforms – Epic Games, Oculus, and PlayStation – next summer.

Find out more on the Tetris Effect website.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when. See all the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show and everything at the PC Gaming Show, for starters.