The Gunk is a gooey adventure from the makers of Steamworld

Dear reader, do you know of The Gunk? Have you touched the gunk? Tasted the gunk? Sucked up the gunk into your palm-sized vacuum cleaner? Of course you haven’t – The Gunk was only just announced, taking a spot in today’s Xbox Games Showcase. Coming next year from Steamworld Heist / Quest / Dig, The Gunk is a sci-fi survival platform that’s positively covered in slime.

A moment of appreciation for how bloody good a game name The Gunk is. Short, sweet, powerful. Love it.



Our pair of spacefaring trucker ladies have found themselves a nice big hunk of rock packed with valuable resources, rare bugs and ancient nonsense to sell down the interstellar market. Trouble is, they’ve also happened upon a mass of corrosive ooze that’s out to gobble up the planet. Fortunately, your leading lass has a glove that can suck up the stuff, sucking great big holes out of walls and clearing out paths.

Of course, The Gunk isn’t too keen on being packed into a handheld Henry Hoover. There’s a good few nasties on show that I reckon you’ll have to clobber. More curiously, though, is the idea of getting “caught in a spiral of festering mistrust”, as the official site puts it.

The developers at Image & Form haven’t made a big 3D survival platformer, far as I can tell. But then, they’re quite good at jamming themselves into new genres, with the Steamworld series itself shifting from Metroidvania sidescrollers to turn-based tactics to roguelite deckbuilding. Expect The Gunk to arrive on PC alongside its Xbox launch sometime next Autumn.

