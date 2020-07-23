The Outer Worlds goes sleuthing with Peril On Gorgon this September

From my understanding of Greek myths, you’re not supposed to look directly at a Gorgon. That doesn’t seem to be how The Outer Worlds‘ tales work, then, because there’s a bloody asteroid of the same name that’s crawling with baddies. Arriving this September, Peril On Gorgon brings in a whole new world full of conspiracies, subterfuge and good ol’ fashioned gunfights in The Outer Worlds’ first proper piece of story DLC.

Styling itself as a golden age mystery, today’s trailer kinda has one hell of an “early Futurama” bent to it. Good news, everyone: it’s more The Outer Worlds.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Peril On Gorgon takes place, predictably, on Gorgon – a new asteroid base that some might say is in a perilous predicament. The former research outfit is now overrun with monsters, mercenaries and assorted nasties, and you’ll be tasked with untangling a noir-themed web of conspiracies around a supposed miracle drug, Adrena-Time. Naturally, there’ll be a whole heap of new loot to pick up, armour to don, weapons to loot and lore to brush up on.

The Outer Worlds was quite good, and more of that’s quite nice. Then again, Alice Bee felt the base game was a bit too comfortable in her The Outer Worlds review: “The Outer Worlds is alright, innit. It’s good fun. Sit back and let the orange and neon wash over you. Boo the cartoonishly evil corporations. But you can tell it could have been great, if it had taken a few more risks.” Hopefully, Peril On Gorgon can start to steer this spaceship in a braver direction.

Obsidian reckon this’ll be the first of two narrative-focussed DLC drops coming to The Outer Worlds, with full deets on the second scheduled to arrive “at a later date”. Peril On Gorgon arrives on September 9th for £11.99, with a 10% discount for Game Pass subscribers.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when. See all the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show and everything at the PC Gaming Show, for starters.