2

Watch Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase stream here today

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

23rd July 2020 / 12:00PM

Master Ian Chief in a crop of Halo Infinite's box art.

NotE3 wraps up today with Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase stream, starting at 5pm (9am Pacific). Microsoft have said this stream would focus on games made by their own studios, though I suppose some surprises could creep in. And don’t be thrown by the name: all the Xbox games are PC games too these days. They’ve said that the stream will include “the first look at the Halo Infinite campaign” but beyond that, we can only guess. So let’s.

I embed the YouTube stream here because I prefer YouTube’s player, but it is also on Twitch (where you can get a Halo emote for watching), Facebook, Twitter, and Mixer.

So, Halo Infinite is confirmed for the show. We’ll likely hear from other upcoming Microsoft games, a list which includes Senuas’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Obsidian’s shrunken survival game Grounded, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Age Of Empires 4, Ages Of Empires 3 Definitive Edition, Psychonauts 2, the new Battletoads, and Rare’s Everwild. We’ll likely hear more about ongoing games, like Sea Of Thieves. In the realms of the unannounced, I’d probably expect a new Forza racing game too. Oh, and I guess maybe they’ll say something about that there new Xbox coming out in a few months?

They’ve been nice, these past few years when Microsoft have brought all their console games to PC too. I sorely hope that doesn’t change with the next Xbox (the Nextbox?). They haven’t given any indication that it will. But, well, I’ve been around PC gaming long enough to always be wary of Microsoft.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when. See all the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show and everything at the PC Gaming Show, for starters.

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

