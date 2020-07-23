Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Best guns in Warzone [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Yep, BioWare are still making Dragon Age 4

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

23rd July 2020 / 11:29AM

Here we go again. Fighting over scraps of Dragon Age 4 news like corrupted templars desperate to snag the last drop of red lyrium. The last titbits we got were pretty good, to be fair. Those pretty scenes from the EA Play event gave plenty to speculate on for a while. But there’s a new tiny morsel of info now, this time coming from BioWare executive producer, Mark Darrah, who took to Twitter to explain that they’re working from home and they’re “making progress”.

I feel like we’re all sitting in front of a two-way mirror, hovering hands over the glass, craving a peek at what’s behind. BioWare are sat on the other side, watching. “Send the tweet,” they say, as we scramble over to a table to attempt to link yet another clue in a sprawling mass of red thread.

But all joking aside, working from home can be really hard. While it’s nice to hear the game’s development is trucking on, I hope the devs are keeping safe and sane. Dragon Age fans can stay sated on mere screenshots and teaser trailers for years, we can absolutely wait a little longer for more detailed info.

I will admit I did look at the EA Play teasers for a long while trying to come up with theories about what they showed. So did Alice Bee, and I reckon she might be onto something with her speculation:

“All I’m saying is that if we look at the natural thematic progression of the games in the series – a standard external army of baddies in DA:O, a more complex baddie created by ourselves over time in DA2, and a combination of both in DA:I – I’m going to say that in DA4 the baddie will be literally everything.”

Alright, well, that’s your monthly reminder that Dragon 4 is indeed being made. Time to start another Inquisition playthrough, I suppose.

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

