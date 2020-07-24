Best gaming headset 2020: top wired and wireless headsets for PC

Finding a great gaming headset with top quality audio and a clear, built-in microphone is absolutely vital if you regularly play games online with your mates, so help you find the right headset for you and your budget, we’ve put together this list of the best gaming headsets you can buy right now. Every gaming headset on our best gaming headset list has been tried and tested right here at RPS, so we know exactly what these headsets sound like, how comfortable they are to wear over long periods of time, and whether their microphones are good enough for crystal clear voice chat.

You’ll find all types of headsets on our best gaming headset list, including the best budget gaming headsets, and the best wireless gaming headsets across all sorts of different price ranges. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

What is the best gaming headset?

As with all audio products, you can theoretically spend loads of money to get the ‘best gaming headset’ out there, but that’s really not necessary when our top gaming headset pick, the superb Logitech G432, can be had for just over £50 / $50. There’s really no need to spend any more than this on a gaming headset, as the Logitech G432 does everything you need it to. It sounds great, has a brilliant microphone and is comfy to wear. That’s why it’s also our gaming headset of choice in our £1000 RPS Rig build.

You should buy… Logitech G432 The best gaming headset The Logitech G432 is brilliant value for money, offering a balanced, detailed soundscape and a crystal clear microphone experience. It also has excellent build quality for a headset of this price, and its comfy ear cushions are great for long gaming sessions.

That said, if you do have some extra cash to spend and want a gaming headset that can double up as a normal-looking pair of headphones and has a truly excellent microphone that you can detach at will, then there’s really nothing better than our best premium gaming headset recommendation, the excellent Logitech G Pro X.

The pricier alternative… Logitech G Pro X The best premium gaming headset The Logitech G Pro X improves on its G432 sibling with its superior build quality, ultra comfy headband and a Blue Voice-enabled microphone. The latter makes it the closest thing you’ll get to a broadcast quality mic on a gaming headset, and you won’t find it on any other gaming headset.

What is the best wireless gaming headset?

Of course, you may want to cut the wires altogether and opt for a wireless gaming headset instead. If that’s the case, then the best wireless gaming headset I’ve tested is hands down the Steelseries Arctis 7. Wireless gaming headsets are naturally a bit more expensive than their wired counterparts, but the Arctis 7 absolutely makes up for it in comfort and its handy gaming features.

You should buy… Steelseries Arctis 7 The best wireless gaming headset The Steelseries Arctis 7 remains the most comfortable gaming headset I’ve ever tested, making it great for long gaming sessions and listening to music. Its ChatMix slider is also a brilliant feature that lets you filter out in-game chat, or in-game music depending on your preference.

Of course, as with anything, there are still plenty of great wireless gaming headsets out there available for much less, as well as much more. For me, the Corsair HS70 is the best value for money, but if a long battery life is more important to you, then it simply doesn’t get any better than the Sennheiser GSP 370, which just keeps going and going for months on end (although it is considerably more expensive than my other recommendations as a result).

Those are our best gaming headset recommendations at a glance, but we’ve also included more information about each headset below, including their specs, price and a more detailed look at how they stack up against the competition.

Plus, if you’re in need of some more PC gaming peripherals, or you’re upgrading other parts of your PC, be sure to check out the rest of our best best hardware guides below while you’re here.

The best gaming headsets for 2020

Logitech G432

The best gaming headset

Connection: USB, 3.5mm

Microphone: Fixed

Drivers: 50mm

Frequency response: 20Hz – 20KHz

Features: DTS Headphone:X 2.0

Price: £60 / $50

Available for around half the price of its Pro X cousins, the Logitech G432 is a fantastic headset for those on a budget. It’s a little expensive at the moment due to low stock levels – it’s normally around £50 / $50 – but compared to similarly priced headsets such as the Razer Kraken X and the Steelseries Arctis 1, the Logitech G432 beats them all by a country mile.

Its sound quality is absolutely fantastic for this kind of price, producing sparklingly detailed audio in every game going. It’s so clear, in fact, that I had to remind myself that I hadn’t accidentally put the Pro X on again by accident. It’s also got a brilliant microphone, and comes with both a USB DAC and a combined and dual 3.5mm splitter to use with your PC, laptop and consoles. I did, admittedly, have a few issues with the headset’s overall comfort – especially compared to the featherweight Arctis 1 – but when the G432 sounds this good, I’m willing to overlook it in this case.

Yes, there are cheaper headsets out there, such as the £40 / $40-odd Turtle Beach Recon 150, but the Logitech G432 is absolutely worth the extra expense in this case, and I’ve yet to find a better-sounding headset for less.

Alternatively, if you’ve got a bit more to spend and fancy some RGB lighting in your headset, then the next best thing is the Corsair Void Elite RGB, which is an updated version of the excellent Corsair Void Pro RGB. This can currently be had for £70 / $58, making it slightly cheaper than the non-X model of the Logitech G Pro.

Read our Logitech G432 review for more information.

Logitech G Pro X

Best premium gaming headset

Connection: USB, 3.5mm

Microphone: Detachable

Drivers: Hybrid mesh PRO-G 50mm

Frequency response: 20Hz – 20KHz

Features: DTS Headphone:X 2.0, BLUE VO!CE

Price: £110 / $130

The Logitech G Pro X headset is a truly incredible bit of kit. Not only is it one of the most comfortable gaming headsets I’ve ever worn, but it’s also got the best darn microphone this side of a Blue Yeti. That’s mostly because its mic has Blue’s Voice technology built into it, which is the closest you’ll get to having a broadcast quality mic on a gaming headset. Logitech’s GHub software also gives you plenty of options to get your microphone sounding just right, and it really does put all other gaming headset mics to shame.

The Logitech G Pro X also sounds absolutely sublime. Thanks to its rich, detailed soundscape, I was able to hear sounds in my test games I’d never even noticed before, making everything feel more immersive as a result. I was also able to pinpoint exactly where certain sounds were coming from in fast-paced action games such as Doom – and that was without switching on its virtual 7.1 surround sound feature, too.

It also comes with a replacement set of ear pads, loads of different cables and connections so you can use it with other devices, plus a very lovely carry case to make sure nothing gets lost. If you’ve got the cash, you definitely won’t be disappointed. Alternatively, it’s also available in a regular G Pro model for £85 / $100, which has exactly the same design but doesn’t come with the Blue Voice tech inside the mic. If even those are too expensive, though, then the next best thing is either the successor to Corsair’s Void Pro RGB, the £70 / $80 Corsair Void Elite RGB, or the Fnatic React, which costs £70 / $70.

Read our Logitech G Pro X review for more information.

Corsair HS70

Best budget wireless headset

Connection: USB, wireless (2.4GHz)

Battery Life: 16 hours

Microphone: Detachable

Drivers: 50mm

Frequency response: 20Hz – 20KHz

Features: 7.1 surround sound

Price: £90 / $80

I love a good wireless gaming headset, but as you’ve no doubt just seen, the best ones demand well over £100 / $100, which can often be a step too far for those looking to keep costs down. Thankfully, the brilliant Corsair HS70 is here for those after the best wireless gaming headset that doesn’t break the bank.

It’s still a fair chunk of change, I’ll admit, but the HS70 is an absolutely superb headset in its own right. It doesn’t have as many fancy features as the Arctis 7 or the battery life of the HyperX Cloud Flight (although its 16 hours of uninterrupted air time is still nothing to be sniffed at), but if you’re after something simple that gets the job done, feels great and doesn’t involve trying to unravel a million cables, the HS70 is the headset for you.

Read our CorsairHS70 review for more information.

Steelseries Arctis 7

Best wireless gaming headset

Connection: USB, 3.5mm, wireless (2.4GHz)

Battery life: 24 hours

Microphone: Retractable

Drivers: 40mm

Frequency response: 20Hz – 20KHz

Features: DTS Headphone:X 2.0

Price: £130 / $150

If you’ve ever had as much trouble finding a comfortable headset as I have, then the Steelseries Arctis 7 is a revelation. Its ski-goggle headband might not look as comfy as other headsets with fistfuls of padding to their name, but its clever suspension design means the steel frame never actually touches your head, allowing me to wear it for hours and hours without issue. Whereas other headsets often always leave me with a vice-like headache after 30 minutes, the Arctis 7 just lets me get on with playing games.

It sounds great, too, and is completely wireless, allowing you to keep your gaming desk nice and clean without another tangle of cables in the mix. What’s more, its wireless transmitter isn’t just a little USB stick – it’s got its own cable, so you can position it wherever you like for the best signal. You also get a regular 3.5mm audio cable so you can use it as a wired headset as well if you prefer.

The Arctis 7 is more expensive than other wireless gaming headsets on this list, but it does come with a couple of extra handy features, such as its ChatMix slider. This lets you filter out all game music to focus solely on your multiplayer chat, and it works vice-versa as well, helping you drown out those screaming 11-year-olds who can’t believe you didn’t make that headshot from halfway across the map.

Read our Steelseries Arctis 7 review for more information.

Sennheiser GSP 370

Best gaming headset for battery life

Connection: USB, wireless (2.4GHz)

Battery Life: 100 hours

Microphone: Fixed

Frequency response: 20Hz – 20KHz

Price: £169 / $199

If you’re after a headset that can go for months and months without charging, the Sennheiser GSP 370 is the wireless gaming headset for you. Its 100-hour battery life puts all other gaming headsets to shame, including the Steelseries Arctis 7. It does, however, come at a cost.

For some, the Sennheiser GSP 370 will almost certainly be worth the extra cash over the Arctis 7. It’s a bit on the chunky side design-wise, but this is still a supremely comfortable headset whose audio quality and fold-down microphone are top of their class. However, the main reason why this is sitting in our best wireless gaming headset spot is because it still lacks a couple of key features that sets the Arctis 7 apart. This includes the Arctis’ ChatMix feature and sidetone controls for its microphone. The Arctis 7 also comes with a 3.5mm audio cable so you can use it with other devices, too, whereas the GSP 370 is USB-only.

Still, if you’re not fussed about any of that, then the Sennheiser GSP 370 more than justifies its high price. With its excellent audio quality and that stonkingly large battery life, the GSP 370 is a fantastic wireless gaming headset that should be at the top of your consideration list.

Read our Sennheiser GSP 370 review for more information.

How to choose the right gaming headset

To earn a place on our best gaming headset list, a headset not only needs to sound fantastic, but it also has to be super comfortable and have an excellent microphone. After all, what’s the point of having a microphone at all if your mates can’t hear you speak very well when you’re playing online? Of course, testing a gaming headset can be a very subjective experience. Everyone has a different shaped head, for example, so what’s comfortable for me may not be comfortable for other people (especially those with larger heads than mine), and musical tastes differ as well.

I prefer a balanced-sounding headset whose bass doesn’t drown out the highs, and I test for this in a variety of ways, playing games such as Doom, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice and Final Fantasy XV to see how a headset handles their various in-game soundtracks against gun shots, dialogue and environmental effects. I also listen to regular orchestral, rock and pop music from my own music library to see how it holds up as a general listening headset, and I test a headset’s microphone by recording myself talking in Audacity.

There are a couple of other things to consider when buying a new gaming headset as well. You’ll find lots of headsets claim they can do 7.1 surround sound, but don’t be fooled by this. In a traditional audio setup, a 7.1 system would require seven individual speakers and a subwoofer (the “.1” bit), while a gaming headset will only ever have two physical speakers (one for each ear). Consequently, any headset that says it has 7.1 surround is always going to be doing it virtually via onboard software. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but it often makes your game audio feel like it’s been turned into one great big echo chamber. Unless you’re going to be watching a lot of films on your PC that support 7.1 surround sound, it’s usually better to stick to a simple stereo headset (or at least leave its 7.1 surround feature turned off).

The same goes for Hi-Res certified headsets. Hi-Res (or High Resolution) audio is meant to provide the absolute pinnacle of music quality, which is great if you already own lots of Hi-Res audio tracks or subscribe to a service like Tidal, but as for gaming… it’s pretty much useless. Personally, I’ve never been able to tell the difference between Hi-Res audio and non-Hi-Res audio, and that’s after multiple demos and tech PRs doing their darnedest to convince me otherwise. As a result, don’t feel like you should go all out on a Hi-Res headset if you’re only going to be using it for games.