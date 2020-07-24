Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Best guns in Warzone [Season 4] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

CrossfireX's Xbox Showcase trailer has a DMX cover for xtra Xs

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

24th July 2020 / 1:42PM

It is weird to me that the makers of Control and Max Payne are working on the singleplayer campaign of a generic-looking paramilitary FPS, CrossfireX. It is even weirder that a new trailer showing off this campaign is soundtracked by an ‘epic’ melancholy cover of DMX’s X Gon’ Give It To Ya. It is less weird that it’s still not been confirmed for PC, though still a bit weird – because surely it’ll come our way too. But really, a sad DMX cover.

Some nice spectacle there, mind. I’m a sucker for a shooter campaign with spectacle. Also, unexpected Crysis stealth suits? But that DMX cover is taking a tired trailer trend too far. I thought LoL’s downtempo Warriors this year was my breaking point. Turns out, no, it’s DMX.

CrossfireX is based on Crossfire, a free-to-play Counter-Strike clone which has been on PC for yonks. X gives it a shiny rebuild in Unreal Engine 4, complete with this here campaign that Remedy are chipping in on. Look, we all have bills to pay.

Smilegate have still not said owt about CrossfireX coming to PC. However, they have said before that the game “will launch first on Xbox One” which certainly implies it’ll come to other platforms second, third, or fourth. And why would they make an Xbox exclusive in this day and age? Even Microsoft don’t make Xbox exclusives. It would be weird if it didn’t come over. I trust that one day, CrossfireX gon’ deliver to us.

For the benefit of our younger readers, go here for the ha-ha-hilariously de-cussed video for DMX’s original (lead single from the soundtrack to 2003 action movie Cradle 2 The Grave).

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Check out the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show, everything at the PC Gaming Show, and all the trailers from the Xbox showcase, for starters.

