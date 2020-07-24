As notE3 draws to a close and pre-Gamescom begins, we’ve had loads of new PC games announced over the last couple of weeks, including release dates for Halo Infinite, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion, and delays for Psychonauts 2 and Sable into 2021. In this update, we’ve decided to ditch the game trailers in favour of putting everything on a single page so it’s easier to read and see all the new PC games coming out this year at a glance.

With all that in mind, here are all the confirmed new PC game release dates for the rest of the year as they currently stand. Ordered by month, I’ve rounded up all of this year’s new PC games into one handy list so you know exactly when all the biggest and best PC games are coming out. Here is your complete guide to PC gaming in 2020.

New PC games in 2020

To help make things easy, you can navigate to a specific month by clicking the links above, or just carry on scrolling and use the page links at the bottom of the page to read the whole thing. You can also find out what the wider RPS Treehouse is looking forward to in our most exciting games of 2020 article, as well as what the RPS vid bud team’s top picks are for the rest of the year in the video below. With all that in mind, let’s get down to those lovely new PC games coming out in 2020.



New PC games in July 2020

Creaks (July 22nd)

The next game from Chuchel and Machinarium creators Amanita Design, Creaks is a puzzle platformer whose central fella lives in a weird mansion beset by terrible creatures that turn into furniture when lights shine on them.

Carrion (July 23rd)

Carrion is a hellish meat beast made flesh. A kind of reverse horror game, you play as a slithering meaty mass breaking out of an underground lab, hoovering up and assimilating scientists and other weapon-wielding enemies as you go.

Röki (July 23rd)

A Scandinavian folklore-inspired narrative adventure, Röki follows young heroine Tove as she looks for her little brother in the snowy wilderness. Full of gentle point and click puzzles and very sweet-looking trolls, Röki is one of this year’s best adventure games.

Grounded (July 28th)

A survival game with big ‘Honey I Shrunk The Kids’ energy, Grounded sees you and your now ant-sized friends building a base to survive the insectoid hordes for as long as you can, crafting new bits of carapace armour from fallen foes and venturing into new realms of your ginormous back garden to discover its secrets.

Destroy All Humans! Remake (July 28th)

Destroy All Humans is a bit like GTA meets Invader Zim, marrying big cartoon alien hijinks with giant laser guns and lots and lots of mind control. This 2020 remake has much shinier graphics than the original, and developer Black Forest Games have also said they’ll be improving the combat, too.

Othercide (July 28th)

A horror-infused turn-based tactics game about an army of ‘Daughters’ fighting horrible demons in a grim post-apocalypse. There are three classes of Daughter you’ll be employing in this stylish, monochrome romp about suffering and pain and more suffering – Blademaster, Soulslinger and Shieldbearer – but the good news is that all of them have the same flashy red scarves that make them look super cool.

Maid Of Sker (July 28th)

Maid Of Sker is a new horror-fuelled visual novel from Wales Interactive. More like Made of Scares, amirite? Inspired by the Welsh folk tale of Elisabeth Williams, Maid Of Sker will cast players back to the year 1898 as they explore the abandoned hallways of Sker Hotel.

Blightbound (July 29th, early access)

This co-op dungeon crawler will see you take on the horrible Blight. There will be three classes to choose from as you battle hordes of monsters, but you’ll all need to work together to solve its puzzles and journey across its three realms.

Liberated (July 30th)

An action adventure set inside a graphic novel. Explore its cyberpunk setting where human rights are being eroded and destroyed everywhere you look, and solve its puzzles as you search for justice.

Fae Tactics (July 31st)

Have you ever wished Final Fantasy Tactics was on PC? Well, Fae Tactics is here to scratch that isometric tactics itch. First announced in May of 2020, this new tactics game sees you take on the role of young mage Peony as she journeys across a fantasy world to bridge the rift between man and the magical fae.

Monster Crown (July 31st, early access)

If you’ve rinsed through TemTem and are looking for another monster battlin’ Poke-like in your life, then cast your eyes on Monster Crown. A more grown-up take on the catch/tame/breed ’em all genre, Monster Crown lets you decide whether to become the ultimate do-gooding saviour, or a dark messiah.

New PC games in August 2020

Baldur’s Gate III (August, maybe)

Having cut their fantasy RPG teeth on Divinity: Original Sin 2, Larian are now taking on the role of dungeon master for Baldur’s Gate III. The long-awaited sequel to Bioware’s 90s classic, Baldur’s Gate III will be an epic RPG with turn-based combat where all your actions will be determined by the roll of the dice. Playable solo or with friends, Baldur’s Gate III is almost certainly Larian’s most ambitious game yet and we can’t wait to get started when it (hopefully) enters Steam Early Access this August.

Disclosure: Former RPS deputy editor Adam Smith is now a writer at Larian working on Baldur’s Gate 3. We don’t know what bits of it he’s writing but if there’s a companion who likes Euro Truck Simulator, then it’s probably that one.

Surgeon Simulator 2 (August)

Everyone’s favourite physics-based surgeon sim is back for another run at the operating table. You’ll be exploring an entire medical facility in Surgeon Simulator 2, with 12 operations you’ll need to perform. There’s also a create mode where you’ll be able to create your own operating theatres and play with friends.

Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass (August)

With massive hordes of Kamikaze and Kleer baddies and locations that are bigger than ever before, Serious Sam 4 brings the series tried and tested action combat into the modern day – with a handy new motorbike in tow, too, so you can traverse its giant (but not open) world with greater ease.

Train Sim World 2 (August 6th)

The latest iteration of Dovetail Game’s beloved train sim, this time you’ll be riding the rails on three world famous routes: the German ICE high-speed with Köln Schnellfahrstrecke, the CSX on Sand Patch Grade, and the London Underground’s Bakerloo line.

Horizon Zero Dawn (August 7th)

Once a PS4 exclusive, Horizon Zero Dawn is finally coming to PC. Set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by giant robo animals, Horizon Zero Dawn tells the story of Aloy, an outcast whose mysterious past might just be the key to saving all of humankind. No pressure, then, eh? Even better, Sony are bringing the complete version of the game to PC as well, which means we’ll also get its Frozen Wilds DLC bundled in as well.

Fast & Furious Crossroads (August 7th)

In true Fast & Furious style, there are fast cars aplenty in this team-based heist game, and there are even more things to blow up and destroy with your hi-tech gadgets and super charged rocket launchers, both in the main single player campaign and in its three-way multiplayer mode. All your favourite film characters are here, too, including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson.

Total War Saga: Troy (August 13th)

The next entry in Creative Assembly’s Total War Saga series Troy lets you descend into that legendary siege from Homer’s The Iliad (who actually acts as your in-game advisor). From what we’ve seen so far, it looks like it will try to bring a bit of truth and realism to those epic myths, swapping wooden horses for huge earthquakes, while still having a bit of fun with it.

Microsoft Flight Simulator (August 18th)

Powered by real-world satellite data and Microsoft’s Azure AI, Microsoft Flight Simulator promises to offer an unprecedented level of detail for simulation fans. Now with a firm departure date of August 18th, you’ll be able to play it on Windows 10 or on Xbox Game Pass.

No Straight Roads (August 25th)

The age of rock is over and EDM reigns supreme – although not if guitarist Mayday and drummer Zuke have anything to say about it! In this rhythmic hack and slash adventure game, you’ll be fighting against the titans of its evil music industry. Expect some bangin’ tunes and lots of neat riffs when it comes to the Epic Games Store this August.

Tell My Why (August 27th)

The next episodic game from Life Is Strange devs Dontnod, Tell My Why follows two twin teenagers trying to unravel the grim mysteries of their childhood in small-town Alaska. Tyler and Alyson Ronan have different recollections of the same events, you see, and during the course of the game you’ll be able to explore each one and choose which twin is telling the truth.

Windbound (August 28th)

Windbound has big Breath Of The Wild vibes mixed with a bit of Wind Waker, and I am absolutely here for it. One of the more intriguing reveals from the Escapist Indie Showcase this June, Windbound will be sailing onto PC very soon.

Wasteland 3 (August 28th)

The long-awaited next instalment in inXile’s turn-based RPG series, Wasteland 3 drops you into the icy reaches of a frozen Colorado this time round, where you’ll be fighting to establish a new, civil society in the chilly wastes of this post-apocalypse. Thankfully, you can bring a friend along with you now thanks to its new multiplayer co-op mode. Failing that, we’re also very fond of the massive tank that lets us plough into battle and take out loads of enemies from afar.

Project Cars 3 (August 28th)

The next instalment of Slightly Mad Studios’ racing sim, Project Cars 3 has a new XP system, plus loads of new unlocks and upgrades that contribute to a more arcade-like structure. It’s still got all the motorsport niches you’d expect from the series, though, and we’ll also be getting a new Rival multiplayer mode as well that sees you climbing divisions by competing in timed online events.

New PC games in Summer 2020

Crysis Remastered

Batten down your PC hatches, the game to melt all games is getting remastered later this summer. With new graphics, textures, lighting and optimisations for the latest generation of hardware, Crysis Remastered is set to look better than ever when it arrives on PC later this year, although whether it will destroy your PC in the process is anyone’s guess. We’ll find out sometime this summer.

Pendragon

The new game from 80 Days and Heaven’s Vault studio Inkle, Pendragon is a sprawling strategic narrative adventure that sees you rallying the Knights of the Round Table in a quest for vengeance. As well as top notch writing, Pendragon will have turn-based fighting in it, too, harking back to their excellent Sorcery! games, albeit in grid format this time rather than side by side. Best of all, it’s arriving this summer, so we don’t even have to wait that long before we can play it.

Ultrakill

If Amid Evil and Dusk got your blood pumping for retro FPS games again, then cast your eyes on the dizzying speed of Ultrakill. With a grading system not unlike Devil May Cry, you’ll be working to chain bullet after bullet to reach the perfect Ultrakill. It has a free demo available right now, too, so go and check it out if this sounds like your bag.

Dreamscaper

A surreal, roguelite-inspired ARPG with a good helping of hack’n’slash combat. When you’re not slicing and dicing, you’ll be warping around this strange dreamscape in order to do battle with a nightmarish depression that lives in your subconscious.

Cardaclysm: Shades Of The Four (early access)

A new single player collectible card RPG, Cardaclysm will see you traverse a fantastical isometric landscape and fight all manner of demons with your magical deck of cards. A bit like a high-fantasty version of Yu-Gi-Oh, if you will.

Paradise Killer

An open world murder mystery game that’s part Sherlock Holmes, part Danganronpa and part some kind of Suda 51 joint, Paradise Killer should absolutely be on the hit list of anyone who loves a good detective game. Not only is it super stylish, but you also have complete freedom to accuse whoever you like based on the evidence you gather around Paradise Island.

Wingspan

Wingspan brings the award-winning bird board game to PC and it’s an amazing battle of the birds. It’s all about trying to build a bird sanctuary, with enough birds, resources and eggs to outscore your rivals. It’s both ultra-chill and hugely competitive and if you haven’t played the Wingspan board game, then the PC version is a great place to start.

New PC games in Autumn 2020

Empire Of Sin

Probably best described as XCOM meets The Untouchables, Empire Of Sin is the next game from Brenda and John Romero. Set in 1920s Prohibition-era Chicago, you’ll be hustlin’ your way to the top of the criminal underworld in this character-driven tactics game. If you enjoyed Gears Tactics and XCOM Chimera Squad earlier in the year, this is going to be right up your street.

Calico

Giant cats. Wibbly cats. Round cats. Fluorescent cats. Cats you can ride like a mighty steed. Calico has them all. Did I mention there were cats? And that you can wear them on your head? Alas, we still don’t have a firm release date for this cat-tastic magical girl sim gem yet other than sometime this autumn, but here’s hoping it won’t be long.

Airborne Kingdom

In this gorgeous flying city-builder, you’ll be constructing your own city in the sky, managing your airborne buildings and maintaining their altitude while exploring the furthest reaches of the strange land below known only as The Barrens.

Dwarfheim

First announced earlier this year, Dwarfheim is Pineleaf Studio’s brand-new co-op RTS. You’ll be able to play this game by yourself as well, I should note, and there will also be three classes to choose from when you do. Be sure to watch out for it later this autumn.

Prodeus (early access)

2020 looks as though it’s going to be a great year for retro FPS games, and Prodeus is definitely one to watch if that’s your kind of bag. Utilising modern rendering techniques to fuse the old and new, Produes looks very slick indeed. Or maybe that’s just the demon guts on the floor, it’s hard to tell.

Carto

Carto is a cute puzzle game that sees you helping your fellow villagers by carving up the map of your homeworld to make new connections. We love the look of this game from what we’ve seen so far, and we can’t wait to play more when it comes out later this autumn.

Project Wingman

Project Wingman is an upcoming combat flight action game from developer Sector D2. Instead of focusing on the simulation aspect of flight combat, this is more like the Forza Horizon of combat flight games rather than the Forza Motorsports of this world, focusing on pick up and play action and challenging dogfights. It will be flying onto PC this autumn.

Mortal Shell

A new action RPG from a team of veteran game devs, Mortal Shell is about a quest to awaken the souls of defeated warriors – the titular Mortal Shells – so you can inhabit their legendary combat skills. You’re not alone on your journey, though, as you’ll also be stalked by a strange creature called Hadern throughout the game, so you’ll need to keep on your toes or suffer a giant sword to the face.

Genesis Noir

A cosmic adventure about a love triangle gone awry, you must put things back together again before the birth of the Big Bang. Told you it was cosmic, didn’t I? Can you stop the universe from expanding and save the day? Find out when the game launches in autumn.

Fuser

The next game from Rock Band makers Harmonix, Fuser is all about mixing vocal and instrumental tracks of different songs to create something new and exciting. A mash-up simulator, if you will, and best of all, it won’t require any plastic instruments. Featuring more than 100 songs across pop, rap, hip-hop, R&B, dance, rock, country, Latin and Caribbean music, Fuser is definitely one to watch for starved music game fans.

Onsen Master

Onsen Master is the hot spring management game you never knew you needed. On top of making sure your hot spring customers get the nice hot bath they desire to wash away their various pains and ailments, you’ll also be revitalising hot springs all around the fantasy island of Izajima, reconnecting the community and rediscovering a long-lost connection to the supernatural. Yes. Please.

Voidtrain

Voidtrain puts you in the shoes of an intergalactic train crew member, which sounds pretty rad if you ask me. As well as making new discoveries as you travel around the galaxy, you’ll also need to upgrade your train and build new weapons to take on the challenges of your travels. It’s out this autumn.

New PC games in September 2020

Crusader Kings III (September 1st)

How do you follow on from an enormous game like Crusader Kings II? By making more of it, of course! Best described as a grand strategy / RPG hybrid about being a giant medieval bastard, Crusader Kings III will deliver more of the stuff you loved about CKII while making small, but necessary changes to things you loved a lot less, like all those gosh-darned menu screens. You’ll be able to create you own religions, too, and we are very much looking forward to cultivating a following of giant cannibals who revere us as their immortal god.

Iron Harvest (September 1st)

A dieselpunk RTS set in an alternate version of the 1920s, Iron Harvest puts you in control of a series of giant mechs as you fight to protect the ravaged, war-torn Europe from another, terrifying threat. With a big single player campaign, co-op and competitive online multiplayer planned, this is definitely one to watch for classic RTS fans.

Spinch (September 3rd)

Platformer Spinch looks a bit like a psychedelic take on Super Meat Boy, employing “old school difficulty that will have you replaying sections until you master your timing and reflexes,” according to developer Queen Bee. Still, at least any frustrations you have with its running, jumping and (in some cases) gunning will be tempered by the pure visual delights of comic book artist Jesse Jacobs’ stunning artwork.

Marvel’s Avengers (September 4th)

Set in a time when the superhero team has been disbanded, you start off playing as Kamala Khan / Ms Marvel before gradually stepping into the shoes of Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, The Hulk and more as she reassembles them. With room to re-spec their various abilities to suit your playstyle, too, this bombastic brawler is shaping up to be one of this year’s big autumn blockbusters.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remaster (September 4th)

The first announcement from Geoff Keighley’s Summer Games Fest, Tony Hawk 1 and 2 are being remastered for PC this September in one collection. With support for 4K resolutions, this pair of skateboarding games have never looked better. They’re keeping their original soundtracks, too, so you can carry on jamming to your favourite tunes of the late 90s and early 00s.

Kingdom Of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (September 8th)

Surprise! Kingdoms Of Amalur is getting a remaster this September. On top of shinier graphics and “refined gameplay”, this remaster will also include all the DLC from the original release, including Teeth Of Naros and Legend Of Dead Kel, making it the definitive version of this action RPG.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light (September 22nd)

The next Destiny 2 expansion is on its way, marking the start of Year 4 of Bungie’s online shooter. Taking place on a new area of Europa, the icy moon of Jupiter, this expansion will revolve around Eramis, who has united the houses of the Fallen as the Kell of Darkness. There will be a new subclass “rooted in Darkness”, too, according to Bungie, as well as a new six-player raid that will venture into the Stone Deep Crypt.

Mafia Definitive Edition (September 25th)

You can buy the Mafia Trilogy right now, but the Definitive Edition of the very first Mafia game isn’t actually coming out until September. It was originally meant to launch on August 28th, but was delayed a month due to the coronavirus. Completely rebuilt from the ground up for modern day systems, this is a much more substantial remaster and ‘definitive’ edition than the other two Mafia games in the Trilogy.

Stronghold: Warlords (September 29th)

Warlords is the latest entry in Firefly’s classic RTS castle ’em up series. This time, you’ll be besieging Khans, Imperial warlords and Shogun commanders while making sure your own defences don’t fall victim to enemy invasions. With a release date now confirmed for the end of September, RTS fans better mark their calendars.

Space Crew (September)

The follow-up to Curve Digital’s popular Bomber Crew, Space Crew puts you in charge of a spaceship as you seek out new life and defend Earth from alien invasion. You’ll be able to mould your crew from a variety of officer types, as well as give them customisable equipment, load-outs and appearances. No exact release date just yet, but it’s coming sometime this September.

New PC games in October 2020

Star Wars Squadron (October 2nd)

EA’s big surprise of notE3, Star Wars Squadrons will see you take on the role of both Empire and Rebellion X-Wing and Tie Fighter pilots in a story set post Return Of The Jedi. There will also be a 5v5 multiplayer mode that supports crossplay, and the whole thing will be playable in VR, too. Is this the successor to the 90s Tie Fighter game we’ve been waiting for? Find out on October 2nd.

Dirt 5 (October 9th)

The next game in Codemaster’s arcade racing series, Dirt 5 will see you roaring round at least 70 tracks across 10 countries, and there’s also going to be a lengthy career mode featuring the voice talents of Nolan North and Troy Baker. It’s also offering full offline multiplayer with split-screen co-op for four players.

Transformers Battlegrounds (October 23rd)

If Transformers Devastation left you wanting more autobots and decepticon action, then perhaps Coatsink’s new take on the classic robo franchise might fare a little better. All we’ve got is a teaser trailer so far that doesn’t give much away, but with just a few months to go until release, it hopefully won’t be too long before we find out more.

Watch Dogs Legion (October 29th)

The next Watch Dogs game is heading to LANDAAAHN, and this latest entry in Ubisoft’s hack-athon adventure series will see you recruit an entire army of NPC characters in this post-Brexit hellscape, including a gang of hacker grannies if you so wish. Originally meant to launch on March 3rd, Watch Dogs Legion is now slated for October 29th.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (October 30th)

The next instalment in the Dark Pictures Anthology (the first episode of which is Man From Medan), Little Hope heads to a tiny town in North America for some spooky witch hunting action. Made by Supermassive Games, this tale of teen horror, dark magic and scary demons will be landing, appropriately, just in time for Halloween.

Book Of Travels (October)

Described by its developer as a TMORPG, a tiny multiplayer online RPG, Book Of Travels looks and sounds delightful. In this painterly fairytale world, you’ll craft your own character and explore the open land as you see fit, setting your own goals and shaping your own “serene adventure”. If you despise waypoints and mission objective markers, Book Of Travels may very well be the game for you when it comes out this October.

New PC games in November 2020

XIII Remake (November 10th)

Finally, a confirmed game for November, it’s a remake of the classic, 2003 cell-shaded shooter XIII. Retooled for the modern day with new art (but the original music and voice acting), XIII is about shooting your way to the truth as you fight to uncover a huge conspiracy that could change the course of history.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon (November 13th)

Starring new protagonist Ichiban Kasuga, Yakuza: Like A Dragon is a bit different from your previous wrestle-dad RPGs, as this one adds turn-based combat into the mix. Ichiban himself is a diehard RPG fan when he’s not a low-ranking yakuza grunt on the run, so his battle style reflects this accordingly. Microsoft and Sega haven’t officially announced a release date yet, but its Windows Store pre-order page suggests it’s coming November 13th, which could also be the same day as all the other Xbox Series X blockbusters, as Yakuza is meant to be a Day One Xbox Series X game.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (November 17th)

The next entry in Ubisoft’s murder ’em up is heading back to England this year, only this time you won’t be playing as a cheeky chappy Victorian cockney a la Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, but a roaring Viking named Eivor, who’s leading a group of invaders to sack the city of York.

Cris Tales (November 17th)

If you’re into JRPGs, then Cris Tales should definitely be on your one-to-watch list. Borrowing elements from Final Fantasy, Persona and a good old fashioned bit of Chrono Trigger time-travelling, this stylish-looking RPG will see your decisions ripple down through the ages as the past and present collide onscreen at the same time.

Cyberpunk 2077 (November 19th)

Cyberpunk 2077 is the next RPG from the makers of The Witcher III, CD Projekt Red. Based off Mike Pondsmith’s Cyberpunk tabletop game, Cyberpunk 2077 is set in the sprawling metropolis of Night City, and after plonking you in the augmented boots of a hacker named V, you’ll be sneaking / shooting your way through all manner of trouble as you help Keanu Reeves (sorry, Johnny Silverhand) do whatever it is that he wants you to do – a bit like Deus Ex, only on an infinitely larger budget.

New PC games in December 2020

Everspace 2 (December, early access)

Rockfish Games’ upcoming space shooter won’t receive a full release until sometime next year, but this year’s PC Gaming Show confirmed that it will be arriving in early access this December. The team describe it as a “hack and slash action RPG in space”, and you can see from our gameplay video above that there are plenty of classic RPG elements to get to grips with here, from exploration, looting and good old-fashioned space combat.

New PC games in Holiday 2020

Halo Infinite

The likely star of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X launch line-up this Christmas, Halo Infinite is the next big instalment in 343 Industries’ FPS series. The Master Chief is back yet again for ‘one last job’, and this time he’ll be fighting on the biggest Halo ring yet. It looks a real treat.

Outriders

Outriders is a co-op RPG shooter from Bulletstorm devs People Can Fly. It’s a bit like Gears Of War meets Destiny, with lots of tasty-looking looty weapons and neat sci-fi powers. From what we’ve played so far, Outriders is a great, crunchy-feeling shooter and is super fun to play, too. We look forward to popping more heads inside giant slow-mo time bubbles later this year.

Kena: Bridge Of Spirits

This cute action-adventure has a bit of a Legend Of Zelda vibe, which becomes even more clear when you realise the devs made a similar-looking Majora’s Mask fan film a few years ago. It’s coming to the Epic Games Store at the end of the year.

Bugsnax

The next game from Octodad devs, Young Horses, Bugsnax is a whimsical island adventure where the main inhabitants are bugs… and snacks? You arrive on Snaktooth Island after receiving an invitation from famous explorer Elizabert Megafig, but when you get there she’s nowhere to be found. It’s then up to you to solve the mystery of her disappearance and find out why these strange creatures taste so damn good. It will be arriving on the Epic Games Store this holiday season.

Deathloop

Deathloop was first announced last year during Bethesda’s E3 2019 press conference. Made by Arkane Lyon, this first person time-loop shooter sees Colt and his arch nemesis Julianna stuck in an endless Groundhog Day-style duel, where death plonks you back at the start of the day. Over time (and multiple deaths) you’ll need to find a way to break the cycle and put an end to Julianna’s nefarious schemes once and for all.

Jett: The Far Shore

A new interstellar adventure from Sword & Sworcery folk Superbrothers and Pine Scented Software, Jett tasks you with carving out a future for humankind who are *checks notes* “haunted by oblivion and propelled by dreams.” Yep, that sounds like a Superbrothers game all right.

The Medium

The next game from the makers of Observer and Layers Of Fear, Blooper Team’s upcoming psychological horror extravaganza will make you question how your perspective changes your perception. You play as Marianne, a medium haunted by visions both real and spirit-like, and she lives in a world nothing is what it seems, as that old saying goes.

Call Of The Sea

Technically dated for Late 2020 rather than the Christmas holiday season, but considering Call Of The Sea is another third party game lined up for the Xbox Series X, we’re guessing it’s probably going to come out later rather than sooner. Still, this period first-person adventure looks well lush, and will see a woman called Norah (voiced by Firewatch’s Cissy Jones) search for her missing husband on a tropical island. Murderous fishfolk may or may not be involved.

The Forgotten City

Originally set to launch last year, this Skyrim mod turned full game is now set to come out in Winter 2020. A complete re-imagining of that popular mod, The Forgotten City is a time-travelling murder mystery where strange Roman statues come to life with a vengeance if any of its stranded citizens tell a lie. With multiple endings to uncover and a knotty mystery to unpick, this is sure to give your brain a good work out when it comes out later this year.

Hoa

Ni No Kuni may have already laid claim to the title, “Studio Ghibli: The Game”, but adventure platformer Hoa comes a very close second. With its stunning hand-painted artwork and relaxing, chill vibes, the game follows the titular character Hoa as she journeys through a magical world back to her homeland.

Godfall

Another “next-gen” game that’s coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, Godfall is a high fantasy action RPG on the verge of the apocalypse. Featuring drop-in drop-out co-op play with up to three players, Godfall looks like it will have a similar vibe to Destiny 2 with lots of loot and quests at your disposal as you fight to save the world.

New PC games in 2020 (TBA)

These are the games we know are coming out sometime in 2020, but whose release dates aren’t yet confirmed. We’ll be moving these games to their respective month as and when they get announced, but for now, here are all the big games we’re looking forward to this year, with more to come very soon.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

We thought it would never happen, but Bloodlines 2 is finally almost here. The long-awaited sequel to the 2004 cult hit action RPG set in the World Of Darkness tabletop RPG universe, Bloodlines 2 is about being a cool, modern day vampire in Seattle. You play as a newly-turned Thinblood (a weaker kind of vamp) and must suddenly try to navigate the mad politicking of the city’s big bloodsucker clans.

Ghostrunner

Ghostrunner was one of the most exciting games we saw at Gamescom 2019. It’s a bit like Titanfall meets a cyberpunk Mirror’s Edge, but with ninja swords instead of big guns. Set inside a huge tower that’s the last remaining shelter for humankind, Ghostrunner is looking incredibly slick so far, and we’re very much looking forward to it.

Rainbow Six Quarantine

The latest game in Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six series, Quarantine is a three-player co-op PvE shooter that focuses on destroying mutants rather than other players. It will have different operators to Rainbow Six: Siege, along with different abilities as well, but will otherwise share a lot of the same DNA.

Gods & Monsters

Ubisoft haven’t revealed much about their open world action adventure game, but from the looks of the one and only trailer available for the game right now, we’re currently expecting something like Breath Of The Wild: Ancient Greece Edition. With its bright colours and cartoonish mythological monsters, this definitely has an air of Zelda about it, but we won’t know for sure until it comes out.

Drake Hollow

Drake Hollow is a bit like Slime Rancher with a survival twist. In it, you’ll be taking care of the titular Drakes, who are cute vegetable creatures being hunted by the evil Feral. The Drakes need round the clock care, though, so it’s up to you to build enough activities to keep them entertained as well as enough defences to keep them safe while you’re away foraging and collecting new materials.

Dying Light 2

The sequel to Techland’s first-person parkour zombie-thon, Dying Light 2 ups the ante even further this time with branching story choices that will lock off entire areas of the map depending on how you choose to proceed. There’s a chance this may slip to 2021, as Techland have currently delayed it from its original release window of Spring 2020 to a currently unknown date.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

The sequel to Team Cherry’s beloved Souls-like platforming bug-athon, Silksong will see you step into the pointed shoes of Hornet, one of the antagonists in the first game who wields a longer, infinitely cooler needle blade than old Knight boy. It was originally planned as a DLC expansion for Hollow Knight, but Team Cherry’s ever-expanding ambitions for the game saw it become a full-blown sequel instead.

Chivalry 2

We love some good old fashioned first-person melee murdering, so count us very excited for Chivalry 2, the sequel to Chivalry: Medieval Warfare. Launching first on Epic later this year, Chivalry 2 will have an expanded combat system that allows for more creativity, according to the developers, as well as a weightier sense of physicality to every single move. We can’t wait.

Age Of Empires IV

Age Of Empires IV has been in development for some time now, but Microsoft finally gave us a glimpse of Relic’s latest real-time strategy game at the end of 2019 – and man alive does it look glorious. Admittedly, we wouldn’t be surprised if this one slipped to 2021, but we’re going to be crossing all our fingers and toes that we’ll be building our empires this year.

Biomutant

One of the surprise hits of a few Gamescoms ago, Biomutant is an open world action RPG with a twist. As well as a fast and furious kung fu-style combat system, players will also be able to mutate their creature to learn new skills and abilities. Its branching story will have lots of different endings, too, making it ripe for repeat playthroughs. Originally set to launch last year, we’re hoping 2020 will be the year we finally get to play it in full.

Spelunky 2

The sequel to the critically acclaimed roguelike platformer, Spelunky 2 looks as though it’s going to be bigger and better than ever before. With support for 1-4 players this time round as well as new traps, new foes and new bosses, we look forward to this consuming every waking second of our lives as soon as it comes out.

Unto The End

Another EGX 2019 favourite, Unto The End is a 2D action adventure with meaty combat and a very strong beard game. Unlike other hack and slashers, Unto The End is all about parrying, deflecting and breaking your foe’s stance before lunging in for the killing blow. A bit like Sekiro, but with infinitely better facial hair. Indeed, the more blood there is on your beard, the less likely you are to survive the next hit.

Little Nightmares 2

Tarsier Studio’s haunting platformer is back for another round of eerie spooking, this time putting you in the shoes (or paper bag) of Mono, a young boy trapped in the same world as Six, the yellow mac-clad heroine from the first game. Here, Six is in trouble, and the only way she can save herself is to guide Mono to the top of a strange tower.

12 Minutes

It’s been in development for absolutely yonks, but 2020 will finally be the year that Luis Antonio’s time-travelling, top-down adventure game comes to PC courtesy of Annapurna Interactive. In it, you’ll have to solve a mystery and save your family from being murdered all in the space of those titular 12 minutes. Luckily, you’re stuck in a perpetual time loop, so you can play those 12 minutes again and again until you’ve solved it – a bit like if Outer Wilds was half as long and only took place in a tiny apartment.

Eastward

An upcoming adventure game inspired by 16-bit RPGs and Japanese anime from the 90s, Eastward looks absolutely gorgeous. With stunning pixel artwork, expressive characters and downright catchy music, this top-down adventure is definitely one to watch for 2020. You play as John, a shaggy bloke in a big coat who discovers a mysterious girl named Sam in an underground lab. Together, you’ll team up and journey to discover why the land is dying, where Sam came from and why the last remaining settlements in this post-apocalypse are starting to be invaded by terrible monsters.

Spiritfarer

Having previously cut their teeth on epic battles with Norse gods, Thunder Lotus’ next game is about helping kind animal spirits say goodbye and drift off into the afterlife? Perhaps not the most logical next-step for the creators of Jotun and Sundered, but Spiritfarer is shaping up to be very lovely indeed.

Minute Of Islands

Another stunner of an indie game, Minute Of Islands is a beautiful adventure game where you’ll explore a strange archipelago that’s been corrupted by an evil force. You play as tinkerer Mo, who can use their wand-like Omin Switch to help solve puzzles and cleanse the land of its strange disease. The RPS Vid Bud team enjoyed an early demo of it at EGX Berlin last year, as you’ll no doubt see in the video above.

The Eternal Cylinder

From the weird and wonderful minds of Ace Team, The Eternal Cylinder is a critter-evolving survive-o-explore-a-puzzler that sees you trying to escape the titular never-ending cylinder squashing your planet into a pancake. As you scamper through the undergrowth, you’ll be absorbing traits and mutations of the world’s surreal wildlife to help you escape. It’s part Pikmin, part Spore, and a whole lot of weird.

Way To The Woods

Otherwise known as ‘that lovely looking deer game’, Way To The Woods sees you guide your young fawn through all manner of spooky, abandoned locations. Using your luminescent antlers to light the way, you’ll be bashing vending machines, glass walls and more as you find a way forward. It’s been in development for a while now, but developer Anthony Tan promises it’s coming in 2020 “for real this time”.

The Pathless

The next game from the makers of Abzu, The Pathless is a gorgeous looking adventure game about an archer and an eagle. In it, you’ll explore a vast island stuffed to the brim with secrets and strengthen your bond with your cool eagle pal as you hunt corrupted spirits.

Twin Mirror

We haven’t heard much about Dontnod’s upcoming mystery game since the tail end of 2018, but Dontnod’s website gives us hope that it will finally see the light of day in 2020. You play as Sam, a poor amnesiac reporter who wakes up hungover in a cheap hotel room one day to discover he might have been involved in a bit of a murder. Fortunately, he’s got a barbershop quartet version of himself on hand to talk things through and try and reconstruct the scene using his special mind palace powers. A bit like Remember Me’s memory segments mixed with Life Is Strange’s small-town supernatural vibes.

Eldest Souls

Not to be confused with Young Souls, Eldest Souls is a gorgeous pixel art souls-like which tells the story of a lone knight who goes on a quest to slay the Old Gods and restore balance to the dying world of the Citadel. Featuring huge boss fights and fast-paced combat, this looks to be as punishing as it is beautiful.

Young Souls

Not to be confused with Eldest Souls, Young Souls is a gorgeous cel-shaded co-op dungeon crawler which tells the story of a pair of siblings who go on a quest to find their lost parents inside a strange, ever-changing dungeon down in their basement. Featuring huge boss fights and fast-paced combat, this also looks to be as punishing as it is beautiful.

Haven

The next game from the creators of Furi, Haven is a much more relaxed affair that’s part RPG, part puzzle-adventure game. In it, you play as young couple Yu and Kay who are on the run. They escape to a forgotten planet where they start to make a new life for themselves, occasionally fighting the local wildlife as they skim across the planet’s surface with their nifty hover boots. There’s no release date just yet, but hopefully we’ll be playing the full game later this year.

Welcome To Elk

Welcome To Elk may look cute and cosy, but beneath its bright exterior there are some surprisingly heartwrenching stories. Based on real-life tales collected by the developers, Welcome To Elk is dark, joyful and devastating all at once. Described as a biographical adventure peppered with minigames, it’s sure to be an unforgettable journey when it comes out later this year.

The Artful Escape

2020 is shaping up to be a great year for musical video games, and cosmic guitar strums of The Artful Escape look 100% like our kind of jam. Published by Annapurna Interactive, this side-scrolling adventure is the stuff power slides and epic guitar shreds were made of, with weird and wonderful landscapes accompanying some absolutely banging tunes. We’ll be revving up our air guitars in anticipation when The Artful Escape breaks onto PC later this year.

Tunic

This foxy Zelda-like seems to have been in development for absolutely ages, but here’s hoping this isometric adventure finally sees a release in 2020. Could this be the closest thing we’ll ever get to a Zelda game on PC? It certainly looks like it from the trailers, but only time will tell if it will match Nintendo’s elfin superstar.

I Am Dead

The next game from the team behind Wilmot’s Warehouse, I Am Dead is a puzzle adventure game about a gorgeous looking island where you play as the curator of the local museum. The only problem is that said curator has recently died, which means you’ll be employing some ghostly spook ’em up powers to get to the bottom of your own murder.

Mineko’s Night Market

We’ve been waiting for Mineko’s Night Market for absolutely yonks, but 2020 looks like it will be finally be the year that this cat-filled adventure game sees the light of day. In it, you’ll be exploring the strange island of Mount Fugu by day, and crafting wares to sell at the titular night market once the sun goes down. Did we mention it’s also full of cats? If you ever wished Moonlighter was a bit more like Animal Crossing with a bit more crafting involved, then you better make a date with Mineko’s Night Market later this year.

Ynglet

The next game from Nifflas and Hotdog, Ynglet is a meditative floating platformer that sees you explore hand-drawn levels backed by dynamically generated music. Could this be 2020’s dreamiest game? All will be revealed when Ynglet is released later this year.

Demon Turf

A new 3D platformer from the makers of Slime-San, Demon Turf is all about becoming the best demon queen possible by claiming as much turf as you can. You’ll be punching and kicking your way to demon domination, as well as laying down your own checkpoints, a la Ori And The Blind Forest. It looks great, and we’re looking forward to playing it later this year.

Exo One

Exo One and its infinite ball rolling looks well chill, doesn’t it? As you glide, roll and launch yourself through the sky, under the waves and up toward the heavens, you’ll be half-piping your way across the landscape to propel yourself to ever greater heights. First revealed a couple of years ago, Exo One will finally be getting released later this year.

Per Aspera

In Per Aspera, you’ll be turning Mars blue by melting the ice caps and building up your terraforming operation. However, a strange presence suddenly materialises to put a stop to your operation. Will you be able to succeed?

Star Renegades

Due later this year, Star Renegades is a strategy RPG where you’ll need to outsmart your AI enemies, and we’ve got a new fully animated trailer for it. Its tactical turn-based battle system looks super stylish, and you can exploit it to counter and interrupt enemy attacks. Missions are procedurally generated, too, so no two playthroughs will ever be the same.

Cartel Tycoon

Cartel Tycoon is a drug empire business sim set in a fictional country in the late 80s. You’re tasked with guiding a drug kingpin to total supremacy. You’ll need to manage your business, build new labs and farms and work out how to smuggle your goods to make the most money.

Alaloth: Champions Of The Four Kingdoms

This skill-driven action RPG is inspired by classics such as Baldur’s Gate and Pillars Of Eternity. In this fantastical isometric world, you’ll be fighting to defeat the evil dark god Alaloth (try saying that name five times fast). The game doesn’t end after the first playthrough, either, as more modes will be added once you’ve finished the game for the first time.

Quantum Error

Described as a cosmic horror first person shooter, you play as an unlucky firefighter in this new game from Teamkill Media, who may have bitten off more than they can chew when they respond to an emergency call at a strange research facility. From the looks of the first trailer, Quantum Error has big Dead Space energy, but we’ll find out more when it launches later this year.

Morbid: The Seven Acolytes

A new action RPG that manages to combine the words “horrorpunk”, “Lovecraftian” and “Cronenbergian”, Morbid: The Seven Acolytes is an isometric Souls-like that looks as gruelling as it is punishing. Find out for yourself when it slashes onto PC later this year.

Gestalt: Steam and Cinder

If you long for the Castlevania days of yore, then Gestalt: Steam And Cinder is the 2D action game for you. Inspired by 16 and 32-bit classics, this platformer combines intense combat, a twisty story and a steampunk setting into one great-looking package.

Gonner2

Surprise! Indie side-scrolling shooter Gonner is getting a sequel! Coming in 2020, unlikely hero Ikk will be helping Death to reclaim her home from a strange new presence. Make sure you don’t lose your head when this procedurally-generated platformer arrives later this year.

The Riftbreaker

A new base-building survival game with action RPG elements, The Riftbreaker sees you take on the role of a giant mech capable of inter-dimensional travel. There will be plenty of hacking and slashing to keep you busy while you’re doing your base building, but you’ll also be collecting new alien samples and researching new inventions at the same time to help you survive. No firm release date just yet, but it’s due to arrive at some point later this year.

Second Extinction

A co-op shooter from the minds behind Mad Max and Generation Zero, Second Extinction dumps you on a planet of mutant dinosaurs to gun down in teams of three. While there’s no firm release date just yet, developer Systemic Reaction will be holding a beta for it sometime this summer.

Scorn

It’s been a few years since the Giger-esque horror that is Scorn was first announced, but it resurfaced again recently as part of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X showcase. Packed to the brim with meaty hellscapes, oozing orifices and generally unpleasant bodily fluids, Scorn is set to be a moody mix of shooting and puzzle-solving. It may well slip into next year at this rate, but we’ll keep it here for the time being until developer Ebb Software finalise a proper date.

Bright Memory Infinite

The full and final version of FYQD-Studio’s existing early access game Bright Memory, Bright Memory: Infinite is a fast-paced action FPS that combines sci-fi gunplay with stylish sword combos. Set in a futuristic metropolis in 2036, you’ll be investigating a strange, unknown phenomenon where two worlds are set to collide. Details are still thin on the ground at the moment, but the good news is that all existing Bright Memory owners will get a free upgrade to Infinite when it’s released.

Scarlet Nexus

This anime-style action game from Bandai Namco is another big Xbox Series X game, but it’s also coming to PC, too, it turns out. Set in a far distant future where psionic hormone are giving everyone psychic powers, you’ll be using these mind-bending powers to take down deranged mutants known as Others. Subtle, this game is not. Still, if you liked Bandai Namco’s Code Vein last year, Scarlet Nexus could very well be up your street.

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

The long-awaited sequel to everyone’s favourite Bond-villain-style management game, Evil Genius 2: World Domination will be returning to PC later this year courtesy of Rebellion. On top of taking over the world, you’ll also be creating your ultimate villain hideout and foiling the efforts of the Forces of Justice at every turn.

Babylon’s Fall

The new game from action giants PlatinumGames and Square Enix, Babylon’s Fall has big Nier: Automata energy with a hint of Dark Souls about it. We still don’t know much about it yet, but with more information promised ‘this summer’, we should be hearing a lot more about it very soon.

Roller Champions

Roller Champions is Ubisoft’s upcoming roller derby-style sports game where teams of three race round a track at high speeds trying to score as many points as possible. Matt really enjoyed it when he played it at E3 last year, and the wider RPS team had a fun time with its closed alpha back in March, but there’s still no word on when the full version will be rolling onto PC.

Oddworld Soulstorm

The next instalment of the much beloved Oddworld series, Soulstorm livens up its 2.5D platforming roots with a lot more action this time round, with clumsy Abe chucking weapons, molotov cocktails and more as you free your fellow workers from captivity and grow your squad of followers. It was originally set to come out in ‘early 2020’, but now it’s just a vague 2020.

Delayed until 2021

Psychonauts 2

Psychonauts 2 is the long-awaited sequel to Double Fine’s much beloved 3D platformer from the mid noughties. In it, you’ll be stepping back into the psychic shoes of Raz Aquato as he delves into the minds of those around him, solving their psychological hang-ups by bounding around inside their subconscious. Director Tim Schafer has also hinted that we’ll finally find out more about Raz’s family in this new game, as well as the curse that continues to dog their every move.

Sable

Previously due in 2019, this eye-catching adventure game is finally swooping on to PC in 2021. With an art style inspired by French comics artist Moebius, Sable will see you explore a vast world full of ruins, crashed spaceships and lots more as you navigate its coming of age story.

The Ascent

The Ascent is a solo and co-op action RPG set in a cyberpunk world of mega corps that enslaves its army of workers. You play as one such worker fighting for survival when the titular Ascent Group suddenly shuts down, prompting a mad scrap for power when rival corporations try and muscle in during its moment of weakness. With your home under threat, you’ll be taking up arms to fight back and regain control as you try and work out what caused the malfunction in the first place.

New World

A new MMO from Amazon Game Studios, there’s still a lot we don’t know about New World. Amazon have been keeping their cards pretty close to their chest so far, but we do know that it has a “vast explorable world” and multiple factions with “their own objectives and desires”. Standard MMO stuff, then. It will probably be a while before we find out more, though, as it’s recently been delayed until 2021.

Humankind

The new historical 4X game from Amplitude Studios, Humankind is being billed as the studio’s magnum opus. Starting right at the dawn of civilization, Humankind will let you rewrite the entire narrative of human existence as you see fit, allowing you to create unique cultures and societies as you move through the ages.

Kerbal Space Program 2

The sequel to the much-beloved spaceflight sim, Kerbal Space Program 2 is set build on its predecessor by adding multiplayer support, space colonisation and interstellar travel. It’s being developed by a different studio to the original team at Squad, but from what we’ve seen so far, Kerbal Space Program 2 looks like it’s being made in very much the same spirit. We’re very much looking forward to launching countless metal monstrosities into the atmosphere in Autumn 2021.

Solar Ash Kingdom

Formerly known as Solar Ash Kingdom, this is the next game from Heart Machine, the creators of Hyper Light Drifter. Now arriving next year, Solar Ash looks like it’s going to be quite a departure from Hyper Light Drifter, if only because the protagonist appears to be rocking a nifty pair of high-speed rollerblades.

Tales Of Arise

The next JRPG in the beloved Tales Of series, Arise looks to be the prettiest entry yet. It probably won’t stay that way for long, though, as its E3 2019 trailer shows a giant flaming stompy boy unleashing all manner of chaos in the world. Luckily, you’ve got an equally hot looking sword at your disposal to chop up its army of nasties and save your planet from total destruction.

The Settlers

It’s been quite some time since we’ve had a new entry in The Settlers series, but Ubisoft and Blue Byte are due to resurrect this real-time strategy city-building game… at some point in the future? Sadly, Ubisoft have delayed The Settlers yet again, and now it doesn’t have a release date whatsoever – just that it is simply “Coming Soon”.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

Based on the popular tabletop RPG, Earthblood follows the story of Cahal, an ecoterrorist werewolf who’s been banished by his tribe as he fights against the pollution caused by massive American corporation Pentex. As you cross the open plains of North America, you’ll be shape-shifting between man and wolf as you work toward your goal.

Lake

In this late 80s mail ’em up, you play as Meredith Weiss, who’s taking a break from her high-powered job in the city to come and deliver the mail to the residents of her hometown in gorgeous Providence Oaks. Take note, Hideo Kojima, this is how you do a proper postal sim.